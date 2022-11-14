Read full article on original website
10 US Banks Participating in Test of Interoperable Digital Money Platform
Ten members of the banking community are working with the New York Innovation Center (NYIC), which is part of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, to explore the feasibility of the regulated liability network (RLN) — an interoperable digital money platform. The proposed RLN would use distributed ledger...
SMB Financial Automation Firm BILL Buys Finmark and Aims to Expand
Financial automation software provider BILL announced Wednesday (Nov. 16) that it has completed its acquisition of SMB financial planning company Finmark. BILL first revealed the acquisition agreement on Nov. 3, stating at that time that the move to acquire Finmark came as a way to expand BILL’s SMB planning and cash flow analytics capabilities.
House Financial Services Committee Announces December Hearing on FTX Collapse
The downfall of crypto trading platform FTX has triggered a worldwide regulatory investigation, and now the U.S. House Financial Services Committee is undertaking a bipartisan hearing on the matter in December. The committee will focus on the once-heralded exchange’s collapse and the broader consequences of FTX’s failure for the digital...
API Marketplaces Boost Economic Growth, Accelerate Digitization of Africa’s Informal Sector
From funding development projects to enabling trade, banks not only play a central role in fostering economic growth across the African region. Financial institutions (FIs) are also at the forefront of efforts to digitize African payments, Richard Southey, chief digital and experience officer at pan-African bank Absa CIB, tells PYMNTS.
Only 20% of Direct-to-Consumer Merchants Sell to APAC Consumers
Direct-to-consumer (D2C) businesses may not have much of a presence in the Asia Pacific (APAC) area, but with significant investments planned in the near future, D2Cs are poised to grow dramatically in the region even within the next year. For the PYMNTS study “The Emerging APAC Opportunity Playbook: Mapping International...
Kroger Says Grocery Price Anxiety Threatens Digital Adoption
With food prices up 15% from last year, grocers need to work harder to secure consumers’ digital engagement, new insights show, as signs of another inflation-related behavioral shift begin to emerge. In an interview with PYMNTS, Barbara Connors, vice president of commercial insights at 84.51°, the marketing insights subsidiary...
Japan’s Financial Regulator: Local Impact From FTX Collapse ‘Minimal’
Aiming to determine Japan’s exposure to FTX, the country’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) has reportedly asked local cryptocurrency exchanges if the collapse of FTX and its affiliated companies has affected their businesses. The financial regulator has found “minimal impact” upon the local exchanges, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Nov. 16),...
US Treasury Promotes Bank-FinTech Partnerships
The U.S. Department of the Treasury issued a report Wednesday (Nov. 16) encouraging collaboration between banks and FinTechs, provided it is done responsibly. The report finds a number of financial technology companies (FinTechs) competing with banks. It argues that while FinTechs have offered new capabilities, they also create new risks to consumer protection and market integrity. It calls for more oversight of non-bank firms.
UK FinTech Banked Raises $15M for US Expansion
U.K.-based FinTech Banked has raised over $15 million in a Series A round, according to a press release on Tuesday (Nov. 15). The round was led by Insight Partners and supported by Citi, National Australia Bank Ventures, and Banked’s recently announced commercial partner Rapyd. The latest injection of capital means Banked has raised over $50 million to date.
Amazon Begins Layoffs in Devices & Services Organization
Amazon has notified employees of layoffs after deciding to consolidate some teams and programs within its Devices & Services organization. The firm did not specify the number of employees affected, but said it notified them Tuesday (Nov. 16), according to a blog post on the company’s website. “As you...
Holiday Spending a Focus of New PSCU Payments Index Report
Consumer purchasing growth for credit cards in October was the lowest of 2022, while growth for debit remained where it has been throughout the year, according to payments credit union service organization (CUSO) PSCU. In addition, holiday spending is off to a slow start, evidenced by fewer purchases of clothing...
American Express and Square Team on New Seller Credit Card
American Express and commerce solutions provider Square have partnered to create a forthcoming credit card that will be designed for Square sellers. The Square Credit Card is to be available to eligible Square Sellers in the United States, with additional details to be announced next year, the companies said in a Wednesday (Nov. 16) press release.
FinTech Winter May Lead Banks to Increase Acquisitions
Banks looking to boost their digital capabilities reportedly may be taking a closer look at acquisitions of FinTechs. That’s becoming an attractive play as interest rates are up and valuations are down, Reuters reported Thursday (Nov. 17). The valuations of FinTechs have fallen 70% this year while those of...
Bankful Looks to Help Unbanked SMBs After Rebrand
Payment service provider Pinwheel is rebranding as Bankful as it shifts from serving smaller businesses to financial institutions of all sizes. According to a Wednesday (Nov. 16) news release, banks can now offer their clients integrations into website builders and eCommerce platforms like Wix. “This rebrand ushers in a fundamentally...
JPMorgan Payments Announces New EMEA Payments and Commerce Solutions Co-Head
J.P. Morgan Payments is appointing Ludovic Houri as its new co-head of EMEA payments and commerce solutions, according to a Wednesday (Nov. 16) press release emailed to PYMNTS. Before coming to J.P. Morgan, Houri was the CEO of Dalenys, a Belgian payment platform, and vice president of product, payment and...
Alameda Research Made Loans to Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX Execs
FTX-affiliated trading firm Alameda Research reportedly made $4.1 billion in combined loans to “related parties,” with the majority going to then-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, one of his majority-owned companies and two other executives. The loans include $2.3 billion to Paper Bird Inc., $1 billion to Bankman-Fried, $543 million...
26% of UK, US Firms Significantly Increase X-Border Workforce Despite Challenges
The challenges that come with hiring internationally could easily deter organizations from tapping into the worldwide talent pool. But according to a recent study on challenges in international workforce payment and management, firms engaged in cross-border hiring are not backing down easily. Get the report: Meeting The Demand For Cross-Border...
Wells Fargo and HSBC Add Offshore Yuan to FX System
Wells Fargo and HSBC, two of the world’s largest banks, have added the offshore version of China’s yuan (CNH) to their blockchain-based foreign exchange (FX) settlement system. The offshore yuan is the fifth currency settled between the two banks, using a shared settlement ledger that includes American and...
Tractor Supply Teams With Klarna to Offer BNPL
Rural lifestyle retailer Tractor Supply Company has turned to buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Klarna to offer customers interest-free installment payments at its stores and online. “In today’s environment, providing multiple payment options to fit each customer’s unique financial circumstance is more important than ever,” Tractor Supply CFO Kurt...
Potential Buyout Deal of Crypto Lender Salt Falls Through After FTX Collapse
Bitcoin and crypto securities firm Bnk To The Future has terminated its previously announced effort to acquire crypto-backed lending platform Salt Lending, citing fallout from the bankruptcy of crypto exchange FTX. “Bnk To The Future (the ‘Company’) announces that its previously announced non-binding letter of intent with SALT Blockchain, Inc....
