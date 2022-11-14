Read full article on original website
Kroger Says Grocery Price Anxiety Threatens Digital Adoption
With food prices up 15% from last year, grocers need to work harder to secure consumers’ digital engagement, new insights show, as signs of another inflation-related behavioral shift begin to emerge. In an interview with PYMNTS, Barbara Connors, vice president of commercial insights at 84.51°, the marketing insights subsidiary...
Tractor Supply Teams With Klarna to Offer BNPL
Rural lifestyle retailer Tractor Supply Company has turned to buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Klarna to offer customers interest-free installment payments at its stores and online. “In today’s environment, providing multiple payment options to fit each customer’s unique financial circumstance is more important than ever,” Tractor Supply CFO Kurt...
Cart.com Integrates FedEx Supply Chain Tech to Innovate Its Merchants
Merchants using Cart.com’s eCommerce tools will now be able to track the entire online retail process with its integration with FedEx Dataworks, a supply chain and data management platform. The partnership was announced in a Wednesday (Nov. 16) press release and will give Cart.com merchants access to a wider...
Walmart Says Inventory is Down and $100K+ Shoppers Are Up
The country’s largest retail chain said Tuesday that its efforts to reduce inventory were paying off thanks in part to an increase in customers seeking price relief in the face of high inflation — especially more affluent households. For the three months that ended Oct. 31, Walmart said...
UK Shoppers’ Preference for At-Home Delivery Is 10% Stronger Than Average
In this age of convenience, options such as at-home delivery that enable consumers to save time and costs by easily comparing prices between brands continue to gain traction across markets. In the U.K. it’s an even bigger deal as preference for shipping eCommerce purchases directly home is high among local...
Amazon Begins Layoffs in Devices & Services Organization
Amazon has notified employees of layoffs after deciding to consolidate some teams and programs within its Devices & Services organization. The firm did not specify the number of employees affected, but said it notified them Tuesday (Nov. 16), according to a blog post on the company’s website. “As you...
Fortis Buys Payment Logistics to Expand Tech Offerings
Embedded payments company Fortis is expanding its technology offerings by purchasing California payment technology firm Payment Logistics. “Founded in 2003 to provide reliable and secure payment technologies, Payment Logistics has a large breadth of partnerships that process a significant volume of transactions across thousands of businesses on an annual basis,” Fortis said in a Tuesday (Nov. 15) news release.
Only 20% of Direct-to-Consumer Merchants Sell to APAC Consumers
Direct-to-consumer (D2C) businesses may not have much of a presence in the Asia Pacific (APAC) area, but with significant investments planned in the near future, D2Cs are poised to grow dramatically in the region even within the next year. For the PYMNTS study “The Emerging APAC Opportunity Playbook: Mapping International...
Fleet Payments Firm AtoB Teams With Casey’s to Offer Fuel Discounts
With fuel costs still high, fleet payments platform AtoB has teamed with convenience retailer Casey’s to offer customers lower fuel costs when they use AtoB’s Visa fleet card. Beginning Wednesday (Nov. 16), AtoB card holders can save seven cents per gallon on all purchases at Casey’s 2,400 stores,...
Finzly Launches Treasury Management Platform for Global Banking
FinTech Finzly has released an advanced version of its treasury management platform that enables banks to offer their business, commercial and corporate clients global transaction banking features. The new Experience Hub can be added to existing digital banking platforms or offered as the primary digital banking tool, Finzly said Thursday...
Target Cautious on Q4 as Consumers’ Available Savings and Credit Dwindle
The country’s third largest retail chain warned investors that, despite unprecedented promotions aimed at reducing excess inventory, its critical holiday sales season would fall short of expectations. In speaking to investors about its third-quarter results, Target CEO Brian Cornell said the Minnesota-based retailer was bracing for a range of...
Macy’s CEO: ‘We’re a Financially Strong, More Modern Department Store’
Drawing on a 40-year purview as a Macy’s employee that began as a trainee in 1983 and has seen him in the role of chairman and CEO for the past six, Jeff Gennette has seen more than his shares of ups and downs atop one of the retail industry’s oldest and best-known brands.
Mastercard Projects 15% Growth in Black Friday Spending
Mastercard is offering a sunny forecast for Black Friday, with its SpendingPulse report projecting a 15% growth in retail sales on the day after Thanksgiving. “Expect Black Friday shopping to be in full force across channels this year,” Steve Sadove, senior adviser for Mastercard and former CEO and Chairman of Saks Incorporated, said in a news release Tuesday (Nov. 15) accompanying the report. “While retailers have already been heavily discounting this season, consumers and retailers are likely holding out for some special offers to land on the biggest promotional day of the year.”
Happy Returns Offers New Revenue Stream to Shopify Merchants
As retailers look to limit returns during the holiday shopping season, PayPal-owned Happy Returns has debuted a new returns-based revenue stream for Shopify merchants. Return Shopping is designed to “drive shoppers to merchants’ eCommerce storefronts within the return experience,” helping retain revenue without the accounting hurdles that come with exchanging items of different prices, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 15) press release.
Big Box Retailers Target and Walmart Woo Higher-Income Grocery Shoppers
In this week's grocery roundup, superstores set their sights on big spenders, Grab grows its grocery presence, and supermarket spending is rising. Mega-retailer Target discussed Wednesday (Nov. 16) on a call with investors about its third-quarter results that food spending is growing across income groups. Christina Hennington, executive vice president...
B2B Platform Solv Kenya and Cellulant Offer Payment and Collection Services
Pan-African payments provider Cellulant and B2B digital platform Solv Kenya have partnered to enable small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to reconcile, receive and view all their payments in one place and while on the go. With the partnership, SMBs using Solv Kenya’s platform can access Cellulant’s digital payment and collections...
Just Eat Takeaway: Digital Natives Use Bitcoin to Pay for Food Delivery
To say bitcoin has been volatile would be an understatement. After slumping more than 70% from its peak a year ago, it has most recently been whipsawed amid FTX’s high-profile plummet toward bankruptcy. And yet, for an intrepid and growing base of consumers, the marquee name in cryptocurrency is...
Starbucks Claims $181M in Revenue From Unused Gift Cards and Loyalty Credits
Starbucks reportedly claimed $181 million in revenue from money on gift cards and loyalty accounts that customers didn’t spend in fiscal year 2021 — a figure that amounted to about 1% of its sales and 4.3% of its net income during the year. The amount of unused credit...
TJX Sees Slight Sales Increase as Shoppers Avoid Home Products
Off-price apparel retailer TJX reported a slight increase in sales Wednesday (Nov. 16), as consumers flocked to its clothing stores and continued to shy away from its home furnishing brands. Headquartered in Massachusetts, TJX’s brands include the clothing retailer TJ Maxx and Marshalls and the home products stores HomeGoods and...
Wise Business Customers Get 1% Cashback on Purchases
U.K.-based money transfer company Wise launched a new cashback feature for Wise Business customers on Wednesday (Nov. 16) that will give them with 1% cashback on their card transactions. Wise Business is a multi-currency business account marketed at small- to medium-sized businesses that need to make or receive payments across...
