ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Sam Hostetter foregoes recount, concedes Ward D City Council race

Waynesboro City Councilman Sam Hostetter has conceded defeat in his re-election contest to MAGA Republican challenger Jim Wood. “After investigation into the process,and review of local historical precedent, I have concluded that requesting a recount of the Ward D election would not be a productive use of resources,” Hostetter said in a press statement Wednesday night.
WAYNESBORO, VA
virginiamercury.com

Suspected UVA shooter appears in court and more Va. headlines

• The University of Virginia canceled its final home football game of the season as the community continues to mourn the deaths of three players killed in Sunday’s shooting. The school has not made a decision yet about its Nov. 26 game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.—Washington Post.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
altavistajournal.com

New solar farm launches in Campbell County

A new solar farm is up and running in Campbell County. On November 3, officials from Appalachian Power, Campbell County, and solar industry developer hep Petra held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new facility, Depot Solar, located near Rustburg. The project, according to Teresa Hall from Appalachian Power’s Corporate...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

VDOT on final stages of two Route 250 projects in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers have already been facing major traffic issues at the new diverging diamond interchange on Richmond Road at Interstate 64. The Virginia Department of Transportation says that is to be expected. According to Lou Hatter, the communication manager for the VDOT Culpeper District, the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Dominion Energy reportedly cutting off electricity to homes that refused ‘smart’ meters

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Dominion Energy Virginia disconnected electricity to, threatened to or forced a “smart” meter on more than half a dozen households across Virginia. According to Virginians for Safe Technology, based in Fredericksburg, households are in Petersburg, Fauquier, Prince William, Fluvanna, Albemarle, Henrico and Spotsylvania...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Christmas in the Valley returns to Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in 2022

The Shenandoah County Fairgrounds is hosting their annual Christmas in the Valley drive thru trail of lighted Christmas scenes, end of November – January 1st. The Yuletide lights will make sure to brighten everyone’s holiday season! Visitors can enjoy Crafts Village featuring vendors with holiday gifts, treats, Christmas décor, and more every Friday and Saturday from the end of November through December 17th.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Augusta County to help people interpret fence laws

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Loose dogs running across property lines, cattle in the road and damaged fences are just a few issues that will be addressed in a Fence Law Workshop on Thursday, November 17. The workshop will help people with fences get answers to common questions. Extension Agent John...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg teacher named Elementary State Conservation Teacher of the Year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A teacher in Harrisonburg is getting statewide recognition for her conservation efforts. Alexandra Szucs has worked at Spotswood Elementary School for five years where she’s been able to combine her passion for environmental science with her love for teaching. That’s what led her to named the 2022 Elementary State Conservation Teacher of the Year.
HARRISONBURG, VA
royalexaminer.com

Culpeper, VA resident arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of a Culpeper, VA resident. On Friday (Nov 4), Spicy D. Penn, 32, was arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant along the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in the town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, cocaine was seized along with a firearm and $6,432 in currency. Penn was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II drug. Penn was transported to the Culpeper County Jail where he was held on a secured bond.
CULPEPER, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro literacy program provides career exploration for EL students

The Family Literacy Program is a 10-week program designed for English Learner students in grades 6 to 9 and their caregivers. Launched by Waynesboro Public Schools and the Shenandoah Initiative for Adult Education in September, the program focuses on career exploration and training opportunities for local careers in the Shenandoah Valley.
WAYNESBORO, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy