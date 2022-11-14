ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

What’s Trending: Is Houston’s Turkey Leg Hut Dresscode Unfair?! [WATCH]

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
FOXY 107.1-104.3
FOXY 107.1-104.3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EVSf8_0jAdvQcs00

In a viral video,  Lynn and Nakia Price,  owners of the Turkey Leg Hut spoke about their recent dress code change in their restaurant.  The popular restaurant in Houston, Texas has grown in popularity so much that their lines are wrapped around the building.  Since then they have started enforcing a dress code that the community has mixed thoughts about. In What’s trending, we’re discussing if that’s fair or reasonable.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PILU2_0jAdvQcs00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores

HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
HOUSTON, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner in Houston for 2022

It’s the season of thankfulness, and we at Houston Food Finder are thankful for the opportunity to ditch dry homemade turkeys, deep fryer mishaps and Grandma’s tuna aspic. We give thanks for a city abounding with dine-in options, from the untraditional to the ultra-luxe. If you find yourself in Houston and in need of a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, November 24, look no further than any of the choices below for a meal worthy of praise and thanks.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Shooting on Buffalo Speedway in Houston leaves 1 dead

Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of an apartment complex. The shooting was reported around 11:05 a.m. in the 9900 block of Buffalo Speedway. Police say one person was killed in the shooting in the parking lot of the complex. Authorities were investigating in a grassy area next to the lot.
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

If having cornbread stuffing on your Thanksgiving table is a must, try this recipe for a fun twist

If having cornbread stuffing on your Thanksgiving table is a must, try this recipe for a fun twist! Mixed with poblanos and dried currants, it’s delectably spicy and sweet. Get the recipe free by following this link>>>https://www.bayareaentertainer.com/thanksgiving-2022/if-having-cornbread-stuffing-on-your-thanksgiving-table-is-a-must-try-this-recipe-for-a-fun-twist.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Texas man dancing on top of 18-wheeler dies after slamming into bridge

A Texas man who jumped onto a moving 18-wheeler before starting to dance later died after slamming into a bridge, police say. The driver of the red Kenworth 18-wheeler had no knowledge that the man had climbed on top of the cargo portion of the truck, according to a news release from the Houston Police Department.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Puerto Rican Chinese food In Katy

Katy – Houston is a diverse city, nearly nearly one in four Houstonians are not born here and this is reflected in our eclectic and delicious food scene. Houston’s restaurants are influenced by kitchens from across the world and in Katy restaurant, Michy’s Chino Boricua, one woman is bringing us the kind of Chinese food she grew up with in Puerto Rico.
KATY, TX
LoneStar 92

Horrific Video Shows Houston Teacher Dragging Young Girl by Hair

A kindergarten teacher out of Houston ISD is being charged with injury to a child-a felony offense, after reacting terrifyingly to a young student. Fany Castro is a five-year-old kindergarten student at Katherine Smith Elementary in Houston. Her mother Patricia Saldana said Fany loved school, "She was happy to go to school every day," she explained.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Operation Turkey looking for volunteers to help with Thanksgiving event

HOUSTON – We’re partnering with Energy Transfer to showcase a different nonprofit organization offering Houstonians a helping hand. Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and for some families - a warm holiday meal isn’t a guarantee. Operation Turkey is an organization dedicated to eradicating hunger by giving...
HOUSTON, TX
FOXY 107.1-104.3

FOXY 107.1-104.3

343
Followers
1K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

The real sound of the Triangle

 https://foxync.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy