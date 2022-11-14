Read full article on original website
Sand sculptor pays tribute to historic Artemis launch
A professional sand sculptor paid tribute to this week's historic NASA Artemis I launch Wednesday morning. Janel Hawkins is the owner of Sand Castle University, where she teaches people how to sculpt. She says her boyfriend, Caleb Windham, is the Artemis Boeing production manager based at Kennedy Space Center. His...
Officials say repairing New Smyrna Beach condos will be long, expensive process
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — There’s more than just people missing at the Sea Coast Gardens II condominiums — the beach, a portion of a sea wall, and a sun deck are also gone. Hurricane Ian left its mark for many along the Atlantic coast, and the...
'Living shorelines' could help with future storm damage
EDGEWATER, Fla. — As homeowners and coastal counties work to solve damage from recent hurricanes, conservationists are sharing ways to rebuild shorelines and simultaneously protect the environment. Riverside Conservancy in Edgewater believes living shorelines could be the solution. What You Need To Know. Conservationists are looking to rebuild Florida...
Orange County commissioners vote to appeal court ruling blocking rent stabilization
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County commissioners voted 5-2 Thursday to appeal a court ruling blocking efforts to implement a rent-stabilization proposal in the county. 58.8% of Orange County voters approved a rent control ordinance on the ballot in this month's election. But it doesn’t take effect because it’s tied-up...
Police: Orlando officer dragged by car when driver flees traffic stop
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando police officer was injured after being dragged through the street by a driver allegedly fleeing a traffic stop, investigators said Wednesday. According to information from the Orlando Police Department, a downtown bike officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Orange Avenue at about 11:30 a.m.
Renters, Realtors await Orange County’s appeal of latest rent control ruling
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Now that the Orange County Board of Commissioners has decided to appeal a recent court order blocking a temporary rent control measure from taking effect, residents are waiting to see what exactly happens next. What You Need To Know. The Orange County Commission voted this...
DeLand police partner with other agencies to combat gun violence
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla — Law enforcement is increasing presence in the city of DeLand over what they said is a string of deadly gun violence. Some DeLand communities are seeing a rise in law enforcement presence as officials try to combat gun violence. DeLand PD partnered with other agencies...
Wilbur-by-the-Sea residents wait for state approval to save their property
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — After Hurricane Nicole turned their lives upside down, residents of Wilbur-by-the-Sea are turning to county leaders for help. However, Volusia County officials cannot tell residents when they will be able to begin rebuilding their properties. What You Need To Know. County officials said in order for...
EEOC officer files own discrimination report against Polk County School District
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Equal Pay for Equal Work Act states that a man and a woman should be paid basically the same wages for the same work. Equal Employment Opportunity officers are put in place within organizations to make sure this happens, but in a 2021 case, it was an EEOC officer who filed the complaint.
