Orange County, FL

Bay News 9

Sand sculptor pays tribute to historic Artemis launch

A professional sand sculptor paid tribute to this week's historic NASA Artemis I launch Wednesday morning. Janel Hawkins is the owner of Sand Castle University, where she teaches people how to sculpt. She says her boyfriend, Caleb Windham, is the Artemis Boeing production manager based at Kennedy Space Center. His...
COCOA BEACH, FL
Bay News 9

'Living shorelines' could help with future storm damage

EDGEWATER, Fla. — As homeowners and coastal counties work to solve damage from recent hurricanes, conservationists are sharing ways to rebuild shorelines and simultaneously protect the environment. Riverside Conservancy in Edgewater believes living shorelines could be the solution. What You Need To Know. Conservationists are looking to rebuild Florida...
EDGEWATER, FL
Bay News 9

Police: Orlando officer dragged by car when driver flees traffic stop

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando police officer was injured after being dragged through the street by a driver allegedly fleeing a traffic stop, investigators said Wednesday. According to information from the Orlando Police Department, a downtown bike officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Orange Avenue at about 11:30 a.m.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

DeLand police partner with other agencies to combat gun violence

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla — Law enforcement is increasing presence in the city of DeLand over what they said is a string of deadly gun violence. Some DeLand communities are seeing a rise in law enforcement presence as officials try to combat gun violence. DeLand PD partnered with other agencies...
DELAND, FL

