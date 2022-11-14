ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former Gators Edge Brenton Cox Jr. Accepts East-West Shrine Bowl Invite

Cox, who started the first eight games of the year for the Gators, was dismissed from the program after Florida's 41-20 loss to Georgia in week nine for unknown reasons. Hours after the reports surfaced regarding said departure, Cox shared that the dismissal was "truly a shock" in a letter that simultaneously declared his entry into the 2023 NFL Draft pool.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Gainesville Sun

High school football: What we learned in the opening round of the playoffs

The first round of the high school football playoffs went off exactly as we thought it would: chaotically. From first-round upsets to thrilling barnburners, there was nothing boring about the opening round of the playoffs. Those games kicked off on Friday and continued through the weekend as teams around the state were forced to reschedule their games due to Hurricane Nicole.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Atascadero News

Ten New Faces Inducted into the Greyhound Foundation Athletic Hall of Fame

ATASCADERO — Saturday, Nov. 12, Atascadero High School (AHS) alumni, sports alums, members of the Atascadero Greyhound Foundation, and former Greyhound Foundation Athletic Hall of Fame inductees gathered at the Pavilion on the Lake to celebrate the 2022 inductees into the Hall of Fame. Approximately 140 people attended the ceremony, and so many people showed up that more chairs needed to be added to the tables.
ATASCADERO, CA

