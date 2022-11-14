Saraya made waves after her AEW debut this year. After that, fans got to see her get physical for the first time in 5 years since her unfortunate neck injury. Saraya further shocked fans after announcing that she is medical cleared to wrestle again, and she immediately challenged Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D to a match at Full Gear. It seems not everybody is happy about Saraya’s return. So, Saraya recently sent out a powerful message for those praying for her downfall.

15 HOURS AGO