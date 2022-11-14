Read full article on original website
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning nuclear-armed missiles, some experts say Friday’s launch involved its longest-range missile, which is still under development and is designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to overcome U.S. missile defense systems. North Korea’s recent torrid run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal and win greater concessions in future diplomacy. It comes as China and Russia have opposed U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear program. The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its territory and its allies South Korea and Japan. Vice President Kamala Harris met with the leaders of those countries and of Australia, Canada and New Zealand who are attending a regional forum in Bangkok to discuss the launch.
G20 reaffirms support for keeping warming to 1.5 degrees amid alleged resistance at climate summit
A group of the world’s largest economies known as the G20 is reaffirming its commitment to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) as some countries allegedly want to back away from the target at a global climate summit. “Noting the [UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate...
New measures for size, as world's people surpass 8 billion
PARIS — (AP) — What is bigger: A ronna or a quetta?. Scientists meeting outside of Paris on Friday — who have expanded the world’s measuring unit systems for the first time this century as the global population surges past 8 billion — have the answer.
UN: World’s population hits 8 billion on Tuesday
(The Hill) — The United Nations said the world population hit 8 billion people on Tuesday, although overall growth rates in the total population are slowing. The 8 billionth person was born somewhere in the world on Tuesday, according to UN projections. The population milestone was reached owing to...
Green outside, red inside: Brazil's army irked by communist 'watermelon' jabs
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's army, which is facing calls from President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters to stage a coup after his election loss, is unhappy its generals are being derided as "watermelons" - green on the outside, communist red on the inside - by his fans.
Who is Viktor Bout, the arms dealer who could be swapped for Griner?
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The life of Viktor Bout reads like a spy thriller. Russia wants the jailed arms dealer back in Moscow and is discussing a prisoner swap with the United States that could see him exchanged for Americans imprisoned in Russia including basketball star Brittney Griner.
Wall Street opens higher but is still headed for weekly loss
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street but are still heading for losses for the week after several days of bumpy trading. Several retailers were posting big gains in the early going Friday after reporting surprisingly strong quarterly results. Gap, Ross Stores and Foot Locker all rose sharply. Energy stocks were lower as crude oil prices dropped about 4%. The S&P 500 was up 0.5%, while the Nasdaq and the Dow were each up about 0.4%. Small-company stocks were up more than the rest of the market. European markets were higher and Asian markets closed mixed overnight.
