The Detroit Lions face a different kind of test in Week 11. Detroit travels to New York to face the Giants and one of the NFL’s leading rushers in Saquon Barkley. After battling injuries the last three seasons, Barkley is healthy and taking out his frustrations on opponents in 2022. The powerful Barkley averages over 100 yards per game and led the league in yards before Tennessee’s Derrick Henry passed him on Thursday night.

DETROIT, MI ・ 19 MINUTES AGO