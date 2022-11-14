Read full article on original website
Tackling is the focus for the Lions defense against Saquon Barkley
The Detroit Lions face a different kind of test in Week 11. Detroit travels to New York to face the Giants and one of the NFL’s leading rushers in Saquon Barkley. After battling injuries the last three seasons, Barkley is healthy and taking out his frustrations on opponents in 2022. The powerful Barkley averages over 100 yards per game and led the league in yards before Tennessee’s Derrick Henry passed him on Thursday night.
Fritz Pollard Alliance initiates inquiry into Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — The Fritz Pollard Alliance has initiated an inquiry into the Colts’ hiring of Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, according to a statement released by the Alliance on Thursday night. The Fritz Pollard Alliance is a group of NFL coaches, scouts and front office personnel that is committed to equal opportunity...
