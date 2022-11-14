ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Rebel Wilson Offers Update After First Week Of Parenting

By Adreon Patterson
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q4nyy_0jAdrpM500

Rebel Wilson has been living the mom life since confirming the birth of her first child . While the fans got a sweet message and a photo of her newborn daughter, the movie star hasn’t said much about her life as a first-time mother since posting about her baby shower from her partner Ramona Agruma . After making it through her first week of parenting, Wilson hopped online to offer an update on her new role.

People reported the Pitch Perfect alum decided to give her followers on her Instagram after welcoming daughter Royce Lillian a week earlier. She appeared to be taking to motherhood quite swimmingly after wanting a child for years. Wilson checked in through an Instagram Story to give a positive update as a new mother.

One week of motherhood is done. It's been a total life change.

The comedic actress is loving motherhood right now. But that’s expected given Wilson mentioned becoming a mother was “years in the making.” The road to motherhood had been a hard one for the Jojo Rabbit star, as she spoke openly about her fertility issues . So having her daughter through a surrogate allowed her to finally become a mother.

Rebel Wilson spoke about all the new things she’s learned since becoming a mother, including changing diapers and daily feedings. In a proud mom moment, the actress revealed she singlehandedly assembled a swing for some outdoor time with her newborn daughter. While talking about new skills, she took a second to thank her supporters for “all the love” she’s received since announcing her daughter’s birth. The Senior Year star gave her fans a small update on Royce’s progress a week after her birth, saying:

She's a little tiny thing, but she's doing so amazing and is healthy and awesome and such a chill baby, actually. So, it's actually been cool to get to know her.

Spending time with her daughter seems to be Wilson’s main priority right now. Seeing her child’s personality develop in real time is capturing her time instead of a new project. The 42-year-old actress admitted her partner, friend and late-night host James Corden have been instrumental in taking care of the newborn, with Corden suggesting a nanny for the first-time mom to hire. So, the comedic actress is surrounded by a helpful community as she begins her journey as a mother.

Rebel Wilson is preoccupied with all the wonders of motherhood right now, but that doesn’t mean she’s put her acting career on hold, as she will star in her first dramatic film, The Almond and the Seahorse . The indie film will hit select movie theaters on December 16. Until the movie arrives, you can watch Senior Year with a Netflix subscription . After watching that, look over what other new movies are premiering in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Rebel Wilson Just Got Engaged to Her Girlfriend After 7 Months of Dating

Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with photos and videos from Barker’s proposal at...
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
Live Action News

‘Bachelorette’ star welcomes sixth baby, born with Down syndrome

Emily Maynard Johnson, who starred on both the “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” reality shows, has welcomed her sixth baby into the world — and he has Down syndrome. Maynard Johnson was well known before reality TV, thanks to her relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick. The two were engaged, but Hendrick died tragically in an airplane crash in 2004. Maynard Johnson only learned afterward that she was pregnant, and gave birth to a little girl she called Ricki — named after her fiancé.
wegotthiscovered.com

Billy Ray Cyrus’ new fiance is giving many the heebie jeebies

Achy hearts just got achier as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly now engaged. His bride-to-be? A songwriter by the name of Firerose, who’s reportedly in her mid-20s (but that hasn’t been confirmed). We say reportedly because no one seems to know her real name or exact...
TVOvermind

Tamera Mowry-Housley Discusses The Strength of Her Marriage

No one wants to believe Tia and Tamera Mowry will be 44 in 2022. They can’t be, considering they’re still 16 and just found out they were twins when they were shopping at the mall with their adoptive mom and dad. Both are single and living a single-parent life, but they have the plan to move in together so the twins can be together and live the rest of their childhood together. They were so rudely robbed of that as kids when the adoption agency adopted them out separately, you know. Sorry, we are thinking of Tia and Tamera Mowry in their Sister, Sister days. Honestly, though, doesn’t everyone? They’re forever 16-year-old separated at-birth twins to those of us who grew up watching the 90s sitcom.
HollywoodLife

Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Parade

A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning

It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
SheKnows

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Rare PDA Snapshot With Michael Douglas Reminds Everyone How They Truly Feel About One Another

Catherine Zeta-Jones isn’t afraid to shout her love for her husband of over 20 years, Michael Douglas, from the rooftops. Whether it be a head-turning red carpet appearance or a rare PDA moment, these two are still so in love — like it’s the first date still. And this new photo proves that their love hasn’t wavered even a shred over the years.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
162K+
Followers
40K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy