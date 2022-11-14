ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Are Going Wild Over Latest Rumor

Although the Los Angeles Lakers were able to get a much-needed win on Sunday, all fans would agree that the team has a long way to go before it’s really and truly competitive. Most people have come to the conclusion that this team won’t get better unless some new...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

2 Players The Lakers Need To Trade Immediately

A 3-10 start was not what the Los Angeles Lakers were hoping for before this season. They have the third-worst record in the league and the fourth-worst average point differential. LeBron James has missed three games with a groin injury while his efficiency numbers are down across the board from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Matt Eberflus hangs injured Bears player out to dry

Matt Eberflus isn’t going to let a little thing like an injury get in the way. Jaylon Johnson’s play against the Detroit Lions was trash. The third-year cornerback was already having a forgettable season heading into the Chicago Bears matchup against the Lions in Week 10. Against the Lions, Johnson was graded by Pro Football Focus as the Bears’ worst player on the field. Johnson was on the Bears’ Week 10 injury report. But head coach Matt Eberflus isn’t interested in hearing players’ excuses.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bears running back drafted to XFL

A former Chicago Bears running back found a new home. The Chicago Bears had a lot of talent in their preseason backfield at running back. The Chicago Bears kept David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert, and rookie running back Trestan Ebner. In the preseason, the Bears tried out undrafted rookie free agent De’Montre Tuggle in the preseason.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Cavaliers Are Losing A Major Star On Thursday

Things aren’t going as well as they could be for the Cleveland Cavaliers right now. Yes, the team is currently the fourth team in the Eastern Conference, which is quite admirable and impressive. There is also no doubt that they are one of the most exciting and promising young...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Speculation around the league that Celtics are targeting big upgrade at center?

It almost feels like the Boston Celtics have not had a dominant true 7-footer since Robert Parish. But that could all change in the coming weeks. On an episode of “The Hoop Collective” this week (h/t Real GM), ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mentioned San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl as a possible Celtics trade target that industry people have been speculating about. Windhorst notes that the Spurs and the Celtics already linked up on last season’s Derrick White trade.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Cubs fans will love and hate these St. Louis Cardinals rumors

Over the recent months, it's been more and more speculated that the Chicago Cubs will be looking to improve their roster for the coming 2023 season. However, let's not forget that there are other teams in the division that need to not do more than the Cubs if Chicago wishes to have a chance to take the NL Central next season. The Milwaukee Brewers being a small market team doesn't worry me quite as much as the St. Louis Cardinals do.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears Sign Former First-Round Defensive End

The Chicago Bears added help to their defensive line. The Chicago Bears need help on the defensive line. The unit has been subpar this season. According to Pro Football Focus, the Bears are graded dead last in the league in defensive pass rushing. The Bears added depth to the unit on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Clippers reportedly discussing potential trade for Pacers' Myles Turner

The LA Clippers have about one-and-a-half playable big men on their roster right now, and they could be looking to address that issue. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus is reporting this week that the Clippers have discussed the possibility of trading for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner. A popular trade candidate, Turner will be a free agent after the season.
Yardbarker

Nets had players-only meeting about Ben Simmons

The Nets met after a 125-116 loss to the Indiana Pacers dropped them to 1-5. Simmons actually had his best statistical game of the season, a nine-point, nine-assist, eight-rebound effort, but the team's "level of exasperation toward Simmons bubbled to the surface" after the loss, according The Athletic. After the meeting, Simmons missed the Nets' next two games.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving’s projected return date to Nets lineup revealed

Kyrie Irving’s controversial suspension from the Brookyn Nets appears to be nearing an end. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Wednesday that Irving is nearing completion on the process laid out for him by the Nets to return from his team-imposed suspension. Wojnarowski adds that the seven-time All-Star could...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Offers Update On Robert Williams

The Boston Celtics are showing no signs of an NBA Finals hangover this season, as the team is off to a fantastic start in the 2022-23 campaign. To make their strong start even more impressive, they’ve done it without the services of key big man Robert Williams. Williams underwent...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Cardinals Lose A Key Coach For 2023

Several weeks ago, St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak announced that the team’s hitting coach, Jeff Albert would not be returning in 2023. St. Louis promoted assistant hitting coach Turner Ward to fill Albert’s role and hired Brandon Allen to be their new assistant hitting coach.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners Select Four Players

The Mariners announced Tuesday that they’ve selected the contract of righties Prelander Berroa and Isaiah Campbell and outfielders Cade Marlowe and Jonatan Clase. All four are now on the 40-man roster and protected from being selected in next month’s Rule 5 Draft. The quartet of additions fills Seattle’s 40-man roster for the time being.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Braves preparing for worst case scenario: Dansby Swanson walks

Free agency became a lot less exciting for Braves fans following Ken Rosenthal’s report that it is basically Dansby Swanson or bust this offseason. He doesn’t see the Braves ponying up the necessary cash for Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, or Xander Bogaerts. He also views Jacob deGrom or any other frontline starter as a long shot, given the team’s current cap situation.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Rangers Trade Reliever to Braves

The Texas Rangers announced Tuesday they traded relief pitcher Dennis Santana to the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations. Santana, on the 40-man roster, was used as a set-up man in 2022. This is the second trade the Rangers have made with Atlanta in a week. Last Wednesday, the Rangers acquired...

