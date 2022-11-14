Earlier this month, former LAPD commander Cory Palka made headlines for purportedly conspiring with CBS and its former CEO to prevent an explosive sexual assault allegation from going public. But long before the onetime head of the Hollywood Division began working behind the scenes to suppress claims against Les Moonves, he had revealing associations with the entertainment business and was the subject of multiple in-house LAPD investigations. Palka’s complicated past was glimpsed in the settlement between New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office, CBS and Moonves that first disclosed his private-sector work on behalf of the once-powerful network head. Palka had...

