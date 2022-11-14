ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX2Now

Jay Leno may need skin grafts after reportedly suffering 3rd-degree burns from gas fire

(KTLA) — Jay Leno remains in a Los Angeles hospital as he recovers from burns he suffered from a gasoline fire in his Burbank, California, garage over the weekend. NBC news reports that Leno suffered third-degree burns to his hands and the left side of his face. A “source close to the comedian” told the network that the former “Tonight Show” host may need skin grafts.
The Hollywood Reporter

Les Moonves’ Compromised Cop: Hollywood Ties, Complicated Past

Earlier this month, former LAPD commander Cory Palka made headlines for purportedly conspiring with CBS and its former CEO to prevent an explosive sexual assault allegation from going public. But long before the onetime head of the Hollywood Division began working behind the scenes to suppress claims against Les Moonves, he had revealing associations with the entertainment business and was the subject of multiple in-house LAPD investigations. Palka’s complicated past was glimpsed in the settlement between New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office, CBS and Moonves that first disclosed his private-sector work on behalf of the once-powerful network head. Palka had...
