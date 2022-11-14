ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jays trade All-Star outfielder to Mariners

Hernandez played in 131 games for Toronto last season. He hit .267 with 25 home runs, 77 RBI and an OPS of .807. The 30-year-old was named an All-Star for the first time in 2021, when he posted career highs almost across the board with a .296 average, 32 homers and 116 RBI in 143 games.
Eastern Conference team interested in acquiring Duncan Robinson?

A rival team may be doing the Miami Heat a kindness worthy of sainthood. An unnamed Eastern Conference executive told Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney this week that Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson could be a trade target for the Chicago Bulls. The executive says that a volume three-point shooter like Robinson might help solve the 6-8 Bulls’ woes this season.
