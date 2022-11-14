Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
How Friends Buffer the Link Between Bullying and Sleep Problems
Children who are bullied experience a number of negative emotional and physical consequences, often including poor sleep. Recent research finds that having at least one close friend could help protect bullied children from sleep difficulties. The more friends a teen reported having, the less impacted their sleep was by peer...
News-Medical.net
Infant-directed singing improves infants’ social visual behavior according to new research
In a recent study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal, researchers assessed the impact of infant-directed singing on the social visual behavior of the infant. Background. When children are young, caretakers sing to them to calm, appease and engage them. This is how music begins...
Hey, new parents – go ahead and 'spoil' that baby!
When an infant cries, parents frequently wonder whether they should soothe the baby or let the baby calm itself down. If they respond to every sob, won’t the baby cry more? Isn’t that spoiling the baby? I hear these questions a lot as a professor of child development and family science. The notion of spoiling a baby remains common in the U.S., despite evidence that infants who have parents who respond to their needs are better at calming themselves down later in life. Many of the students I teach say that their parents resisted calming their cries and that they turned out...
MedicalXpress
Parenting in a post-pandemic world
If you're a parent or child caretaker, the news can feel especially daunting in these post-pandemic times. Math and reading proficiency levels among fourth- and eighth-graders across the U.S. dropped precipitously between 2019 and 2022. High school graduation rates dipped in almost half of the country's states in 2021. In October, a panel of health experts recommended that all children ages 8 to 18 receive routine screening for anxiety during visits to primary care doctors.
psychologytoday.com
Letting Go of Parenting Guilt
The media and influencers often push the idea that we need certain (expensive) things to improve our children's lives. Child development research tells us that secure relationships, authoritative parenting, and opportunities to explore are important. Taking care of your own mental health can improve your child's health and development. I...
Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships
Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
"He’s too young to understand it" Mom furious at daughter for teaching son about female reproduction
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My boss, Megan, is a great but moody friend. She wasn’t in a good mood today and, needless to say, she used every opportunity to take her frustration out on me and my teammates. Since she has always been like this, we ignored her till she opened up about what was disturbing her.
Behavioral scientist reveals 4 ways he knows not to trust someone
Trust is a huge part of humanity’s psychological foundation. It plays a vital part in friendships, relationships, family dynamics, and at work. So, knowing whom you can trust, and when you can trust them is always going to be important. But the unfortunate fact is, not everyone is trustworthy, and some have worked hard to find nonverbal cues you can use to judge whether to trust someone.
“Forbidden” Pleasures Make You More Spiritual
Woman with bracelet taking bathPhoto by Sunsetoned. As souls, we needed a tool that allowed us to experience life in the physical plane. Alfred Russell Wallace said “Nature never over-endows a species beyond the needs of everyday existence.”
Phys.org
A study discovers a surprising relationship between the teeth and the evolution of pregnancy
Humans have the highest prenatal growth rate of all extant primates, but how this exceptional rate came about has been a mystery up to now. Leslea Hlusko, a scientist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has participated in a study led by Tesla Monson, a paleoanthropologist at Western Washington University (WWU) in the United States), looking at teeth, prenatal growth rates, and the evolution of pregnancy. This research has uncovered a key piece of this jigsaw in an unexpected place: the relative sizes of fossilized molars.
The Conjoined Twins that had over 21 children
Despite their condition, the Bunker twins made the most of their situation. The Cheng and Eng Bunker twins were conjoined twins who were famous in their time, and again in modern times due to their unique condition. Conjoined twins are very rare and so the understanding of them is still quite limited. Cheng and Eng were born in 1811 in Siam, now Thailand. They were connected by a chest ligament with their livers fused together, sharing a liver. This made them constant companions for life. The twins moved to America at the age of 21 after being exhibited as a sideshow attraction.
Man demands pregnant wife sleep in their van at his worksite when he’s at work
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I met my new neighbor as she was going through a divorce. She moved in next door to my house, and we hit it off as soon as we met. Over the course of the next few years, she shared with me that her ex demanded that she sleep out in their minivan while he was working his second job as a janitor.
Grieving Widow Praised After Sleeping With Brother-in-Law: 'Total Mess'
A recent widow has sought help for her guilt after sleeping with her deceased husband's brother.
I hid from my nosey neighbor until my boyfriend finally told her the truth
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I lived in my apartment before I bought my house, I had a female neighbor who became obsessed with me, or at least that's how it felt to me. Almost every day she would either knock on my door or call my cell phone.
The Dogington Post
New Study Shows That Female Dogs Judge Their Owners When They Make Mistakes
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Do you ever feel like your dog is judgingly looking at you when you make a mistake? Well, what you feel is probably right!. According to a study from Kyoto...
An Expert Doctor Explains Why You Really Wake Up in the Night To Go To the Bathroom
Envato Elements Purchased Image License 9X8ZAETMS5. We all know how important a good restful night’s sleep is, but when we have to wake several times in the night to pee it is frustrating. Do you find this happening to you yet? I had an amazing opportunity to interview Dr. Geo Espinosa who is a Naturopathic Functional Medical doctor recognized as an authority in Urology and Men’s Health. He specializes in Prostate Cancer, Bladder Incontinence, and Overactive Bladder. I was thrilled for the opportunity to speak with Dr. Espinosa because I know many men who suffer from overactive bladder, including my own dad, and it can be very disruptive in life. Dr. Espinosa offers great hope and healing.
How to spot narcissistic abuse: 6 signs and where to seek treatment
Narcissistic abuse happens when someone with narcissistic personality disorder tries to manipulate you. An abuser with NPD may try to control you by isolating you from friends and family. Narcissistic abusers may also gaslight you, make you feel worthless, or bring others into the abuse.
I’m a divorced mum but my ex and I share the same family home – it makes things so much easier and I’ve saved loads
AS HER week with the kids comes to an end, Beth Behrendt can look forward to a little alone time as her ex takes on parenting duties for the week. However, when Bill arrives at the family home, it’s not the kids who are shipping out but Beth with the mum-of-three moving into her own rented flat just a few miles away.
Comments / 0