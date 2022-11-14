Read full article on original website
Fillmore County Journal
Fourth-down domination, balanced attack send Spring Grove into state semi-finals
Elijah Solum broke Spring Grove single-season records for both passing yardage and passing touchdowns during the Lions’ 40-22 win over Hancock in the 9-man state quarterfinals at St. Paul on Nov. 10. Solum was statistically responsible for all six Spring Grove touchdowns, running for three and passing for three. State-ranked No. 3 Spring Grove (12-0) moved on to a Nov. 17 semi-final clash versus No. 2 Fertile-Beltrami. (11-0).
KAAL-TV
Lyle Pacelli cancels varsity football for two seasons
(ABC 6 News) – Lyle Pacelli Athletics will not have a varsity football team for the next two seasons. The Lyle Pacelli Athletic Cooperative made the difficult decision to not participate in varsity-level football for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. In a letter to parents Thursday, school officials said...
Why this Southeast Minnesota Town is Called the ‘Miami of Minnesota’
Earlier this week I wrote about an Airbnb in southeast Minnesota (I'll add the photos of the place at the bottom of this post) when I came across something really strange. The host of this Airbnb said in the listing that the town it's in is considered the 'Miami of Minnesota'. What the heck? I had never heard that before. So I had to do some digging.
Fillmore County Journal
Linnette Forsythe
Linnette J. Forsythe, 77, of Rushford, Minn., died on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Rushford. Linnette was born on September 23, 1945, in Rushford, to Edward and Verna (Glenna) Jorde. She was raised in the Bratsberg area and was a 1963 graduate of Rushford High School. Linnette married Lon Omodt. To this marriage were born three children. They were later divorced. Linnette worked many jobs in the Rushford area. She was most recently the deli manager at Rushford Foods. In her spare time, Linnette enjoyed playing bingo, gardening, trips to Treasure Island Casino, staying in touch with her high school friends and most importantly, spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved to cook and bake. Linnette enjoyed giving out cookies and sharing a delicious meal for family and friends.
KIMT
Minnesota men sentenced for North Iowa truck theft
OSAGE, Iowa – Two Minnesota men have been sentenced for stealing a pickup truck in Mitchell County. Jesse James Devlaeminck, 43 of Rochester, and Nathaniel Mark Thompson, 37 of Mankato, were accused of stealing a 2015 Chevy Silverado from a property in Stacyville on October 28, 2021. The stolen vehicle was later recovered by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.
Fillmore County Journal
Carl Bakalyar
Carl R. Bakalyar, 97, of Preston, Minn., passed away peacefully on November 13, 2022, surrounded by his family, and loved ones. Carl worked in the utilities and communication industries in positions of increasing responsibility. Lastly managing telephone offices in the SE portion of Minnesota. After his retirement he served on various committees, and advisory boards including Preston utilities and the planning of the first Trout Days celebration. He was active in his church, the Lions Club, Telephone Pioneers, and pretty much anywhere he was asked to serve.
visitwinona.com
Sugar Loaf Bluff Featured on “Off 90”
Winona’s Landmark, Sugar Loaf Bluff, was the subject of KSMQ’S “Off 90,” public television program. The bluff’s past and present was told by Cynthya Porter, Visit Winona‘s Marketing Specialist, Mark Peterson, both the former mayor of Winona and Executive Director of the Winona County Historical Society, and Eric Barnard, owner of Big River Climbing Guides. The bluff is part of the Driftless Area that was created by the meltwaters of the Mississippi River. It was originally called Wapasha’s Cap after the Native American Chief’s hat but when the bluff was quarried by a business owner to use for building structures in Winona, it was changed to Sugar Loaf because of its resemblance as lump of sugar. Today, it is a recreational feature used for rock climbing with a hiking trail up to its base. Barnard said ,”it’s an awesome resource.”
KEYC
2 injured in head-on crash in Faribault County
FROST, Minn. (KEYC) - Poor road conditions were a factor in a head on crash Monday near Frost that had crews cleaning up the scene for several hours. The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 11:00 Monday morning on 470th avenue on the northern edge of Frost when a semi and cargo van collided.
KIMT
Man, 63, dead after 2-vehicle crash in southeastern Minnesota
FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - A Harmony man has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened at 8:59 a.m. at Highway 52 and County Rd. 30. The driver of an F-350, Mark Hanson, of New Richland, was not...
Demolition of Former Iconic Rochester Restaurant Now Delayed
If you're wondering why the former Michaels building on Broadway in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota isn't gone yet, get in line. A lot of people have been asking. Michaels Isn't Torn Down Because Negotiations Are Down. Negotiations? Maybe you thought it was all Titan Development working on that space, and it...
KIMT
1 hospitalized after rollover crash on I-90 in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 34-year-old Rushford man was hospitalized following a one-vehicle crash on Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol said Carl Schollmeier suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital. He was driving a van on I-90 near mile marker 224 when it went into the...
KIMT
Motorcycle speedster sentenced in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A motorcyclist arrested after deputies clocked him going 144 miles per hour has pleaded guilty. Noah Alexander Doherty, 23 of Lake City, was arrested on June 14. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Doherty resisted arrest and a deputy suffered minor injuries when his elbow was shut in a squad car door. Court documents state Doherty finally surrendered after a deputy drew his Taser.
Fillmore County Journal
Groundbreaking for new Penz Automotive Building
Saturday, November 5, was indeed a groundbreaking day in Spring Valley for Penz Automotive Group. Penz has owned the Spring Valley Chevrolet Buick in Spring Valley for about a year and is currently leasing the building they are using. Groundbreaking was held at a new location at 1100 N. Broadway...
Southbound Hwy. 52 Lanes North of Rochester Reopen
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Single-lane traffic on an over six mile stretch of Hwy. 52 north of Rochester came to end Tuesday. MnDOT announced that crews have reopened the southbound lanes of Hwy. 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls. A lane closure on northbound Hwy. 52 remains in place until striping and other work is completed in the coming days.
KIMT
Rushford man sentenced for meth in Fillmore County
PRESTON, Minn. – A former fugitive is sentenced to time served for methamphetamine in Fillmore County. Beau William Block, 40 of Rushford, has been given 40 days in jail, with credit for 40 days already served, and five years of supervised probation. He’s also been fined $500. Black...
Get Nostalgic at Video Rental Store Turned Airbnb in Winona
We're all about nostalgia and with video rental stores going away over the past few years, we've gotten especially nostalgic about that. Some video rental stores have even been transformed into places people can spend the night, like this one in Winona, Minnesota!. Video Rental Store Nostalgia. I remember growing...
KAAL-TV
Fillmore County man injured in rollover crash on I-90
(ABC 6 News) – A Fillmore County man was injured early Thursday morning when his vehicle went into a ditch along I-90 and rolled. According the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 7:01 a.m., a 1999 Ford Econoline van was traveling westbound on I-90 when the vehicle went into the ditch and rolled near mile post 224.
KIMT
Guilty plea from Owatonna man arrested with stolen truck and ATV
MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a slew of stolen items found in Dodge County. Falconer Roman Bellefy, 27 of Owatonna, was arrested in August 2021 and charged with felony theft, removing the serial number from a firearm, fifth-degree drug possession, possession of a firearm as a drug-user, possession of drug paraphernalia, and careless distribution of drugs.
myaustinminnesota.com
Name of Harmony man killed in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 52 in Fillmore County Tuesday morning released
The name of a Harmony man who was killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 52 in Fillmore County Tuesday morning has been released by authorities. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2015 Ford F350 pickup being driven by 61-year old Mark John Hanson of New Richland was traveling westbound on Highway 52 at approximately 8:59 a.m. Tuesday morning when his vehicle collided with an eastbound 2005 Toyota Prius being driven by 63-year old Laurald Joseph Afseth of Harmony near the intersection of Highway 52 and Fillmore County Road 30 in Canton Township.
KIMT
Man accused of embezzling over $600,000 from Rochester company pleads guilty
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former Reichel Foods executive accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company is pleading guilty. Thomas James Wiechmann, 57 of Austin, was charged with four felony counts of theft by swindle in September 2021. Investigators say Weichman charged $603,172.96 of his own expenses to company credit cards while he worked at Rochester-based Reichel Foods from April 1997 through March 18, 2021.
