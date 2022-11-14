Read full article on original website
idahoednews.org
Debbie Critchfield sends message to Idaho’s school officials after Election Day
You’d think that a candidate might want to take a short break after 18 months of campaigning and scoring a landslide victory on election night. Not Debbie Critchfield, the resounding winner of the race for state superintendent of public instruction. The day after the election, she was on an airplane to the State School Board Association Conference in Coeur d’Alene to meet with school board members throughout the state, superintendents and business managers.
Shoshone News Press
Shoshone projects a catalyst for CDA lake health
Earlier this week the Our Gem Collaborative hosted the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine in Coeur d’Alene, where the topic of discussion centered around the recent findings from The Future of Water Quality in Coeur d’Alene Lake. The third-party assessment of the lake’s water quality was...
kmvt
Idaho State Board of Education statement on the tragedy at the University of Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Idaho State Board of Education President Kurt Liebich began Monday’s special Board meeting with a statement on the deaths of four University of Idaho students over the weekend in an apartment near the U of I campus. “The news out of Moscow is absolutely devastating. On...
idahoednews.org
‘We cannot say there is no threat to the community:’ Police break silence on U of I slayings
In their first news conference since four University of Idaho students were found slain in an off-campus house, law enforcement officers conceded that the killer remains at large. “We do not have a suspect at this time, and that individual is still out there,” Moscow Police Chief James Fry told...
A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 15, 2022 As classes resumed at the University of Idaho on Tuesday morning, police revealed a few more details into the slayings of four students living off-campus. The students were evidently stabbed “by an edged weapon such as a knife,” the Moscow Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. […] The post A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
'He mostly just acted confused': Bobcat found on the roof of The Coeur d'Alene Resort
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As a security officer at The Coeur d'Alene Resort, Ryan Tyler is used to reports of unusual sightings. Sunday morning's call ranks near the top of them. "There's a bobcat out on the roof," a guest told him. Tyler immediately went to check it out....
Idaho State Board of Education devastated by U of I student murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Education held a special Board meeting in response to the murder of four University of Idaho students. Board President Kurt Liebich began with the following statement on the students’ deaths. “The news out of Moscow is absolutely devastating. On behalf of the Idaho State Board of Education and the Board of Regents...
TODAY.com
Lead prosecutor in Idaho murder case speaks out
Latah County prosecuting attorney Bill Thompson addresses the status of the police investigation into the University of Idaho murder case. He says the suspect is still at large, asserts that the crime was likely a targeted attack and explains that while police know who made the 911 call they are still trying to figure out why there was such a delay in contacting authorities.Nov. 17, 2022.
Coeur d’Alene City Council to consider hiring a company to monitor vacation rentals
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene City Council may take action tonight on a proposal to hire a company for short-term rental host compliance services, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The move would give the city the means to go after an...
Moscow restaurant remembers University of Idaho students, servers killed in attack
MOSCOW, Idaho — A restaurant in Moscow, Idaho posted a loving tribute to two of the University of Idaho students killed in an attack this week. Mad Greek said Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle had been servers at the restaurant for several years. The students were found dead on...
Autopsies completed for U of I murder victims
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County says the autopsies of the four students who were murdered at the University of Idaho over the weekend have been completed. Spokane County Communications Manager Jared Webley says it took nine hours to complete the autopsies. Evidence has been transferred to the Moscow Police Department, and autopsy findings have been shared with law enforcement and...
Idaho considers I-90 expansion as traffic increases between Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene
POST FALLS, Idaho — Sounds of clattering plates, welcoming servers, and restaurant chatter fills the inside of Dueling Irons restaurant in Post Falls. But right outside the doors, that sound turns to the whizzing of freeway traffic from the adjacent Interstate 90. Patrons and servers at the restaurant have...
KXLY
‘Scary and frustrating’: Questions remain unanswered in U of I homicide investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — Memorials, like the one at the entrance for the University of Idaho, are popping up across the school’s campus. Students are leaving flowers, stuffed animals, and more items in remembrance of the four students whose lives were taken too soon. Mad Greek is closed tonight...
Idaho Transportation Department Issues Emergency Closure for Lenore Bridge Until Structural Repairs Can Be Made
LENORE - The Idaho Transportation Department has issued an Emergency Closure for Lenore Bridge until structural repairs can be completed. The ITD is responsible for safety inspections on all bridges within the State of Idaho. The Lenore Bridge connects the town of Lenore, ID to US Highway 12. Nez Perce...
Family of Moscow homicide victim remembers their loved one
MOSCOW, Idaho — Kaylee Goncalves' oldest sister Alivea said every one of her five siblings have a role to play in their family. As the middle child, Kaylee served as the 'fairness fighter.'. Alivea described her sister as constantly chasing adventure and living her life to the fullest. She...
Moscow Police Address Community Concerns Over Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - Moscow Police issued a statement Tuesday night addressing community frustrations over the lack of information released in the case of four murdered University of Idaho students. "We hear you, and we understand your fears. We want you to know that we, like you, have been devastated and distressed...
‘One of the best’: Coach of UI murder victim remembers life of former player
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — The Coeur d’Alene community came together for a vigil to remember the four students whose lives were taken over the weekend. However, the vigil in Coeur d’Alene isn’t the only one happening across the region to remember the victims. Ethan Chapin was from the west side of Washington. His former basketball coach says they’re also having...
pullmanradio.com
Lilly Street Closure in Moscow
Lilly Street in Moscow will be closed to thru traffic starting tomorrow. During this time the City will be installing a new catch basin and storm water pipe to improve storm drainage along Third Street, east of the intersection, and help eliminate icing on pedestrian access routes. The road closure,...
KXLY
The coldest weather of the season in the forecast – Kris
We are tracking the coldest weather of the season so far! Overnight lows will bottom out in the single digits and low teens Thursday – Saturday nights. BRRR! Temperatures Friday morning will drop to the lowest readings of the season so far. However, the winds will be much calmer than they were on Thursday, so it might not feel as cold. Despite the unseasonably chilly weather, Friday will be a beautiful, sunny day. Highs will top out in the lower 30s, which is about 10 degrees below average.
