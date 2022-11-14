ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoshone County, ID

idahoednews.org

Debbie Critchfield sends message to Idaho’s school officials after Election Day

You’d think that a candidate might want to take a short break after 18 months of campaigning and scoring a landslide victory on election night. Not Debbie Critchfield, the resounding winner of the race for state superintendent of public instruction. The day after the election, she was on an airplane to the State School Board Association Conference in Coeur d’Alene to meet with school board members throughout the state, superintendents and business managers.
IDAHO STATE
Shoshone News Press

Shoshone projects a catalyst for CDA lake health

Earlier this week the Our Gem Collaborative hosted the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine in Coeur d’Alene, where the topic of discussion centered around the recent findings from The Future of Water Quality in Coeur d’Alene Lake. The third-party assessment of the lake’s water quality was...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 15, 2022 As classes resumed at the University of Idaho on Tuesday morning, police revealed a few more details into the slayings of four students living off-campus. The students were evidently stabbed “by an edged weapon such as a knife,” the Moscow Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. […] The post A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MOSCOW, ID
TODAY.com

Lead prosecutor in Idaho murder case speaks out

Latah County prosecuting attorney Bill Thompson addresses the status of the police investigation into the University of Idaho murder case. He says the suspect is still at large, asserts that the crime was likely a targeted attack and explains that while police know who made the 911 call they are still trying to figure out why there was such a delay in contacting authorities.Nov. 17, 2022.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Autopsies completed for U of I murder victims

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County says the autopsies of the four students who were murdered at the University of Idaho over the weekend have been completed. Spokane County Communications Manager Jared Webley says it took nine hours to complete the autopsies. Evidence has been transferred to the Moscow Police Department, and autopsy findings have been shared with law enforcement and...
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

Family of Moscow homicide victim remembers their loved one

MOSCOW, Idaho — Kaylee Goncalves' oldest sister Alivea said every one of her five siblings have a role to play in their family. As the middle child, Kaylee served as the 'fairness fighter.'. Alivea described her sister as constantly chasing adventure and living her life to the fullest. She...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘One of the best’: Coach of UI murder victim remembers life of former player

COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — The Coeur d’Alene community came together for a vigil to remember the four students whose lives were taken over the weekend. However, the vigil in Coeur d’Alene isn’t the only one happening across the region to remember the victims. Ethan Chapin was from the west side of Washington. His former basketball coach says they’re also having...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
pullmanradio.com

Lilly Street Closure in Moscow

Lilly Street in Moscow will be closed to thru traffic starting tomorrow. During this time the City will be installing a new catch basin and storm water pipe to improve storm drainage along Third Street, east of the intersection, and help eliminate icing on pedestrian access routes. The road closure,...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

The coldest weather of the season in the forecast – Kris

We are tracking the coldest weather of the season so far! Overnight lows will bottom out in the single digits and low teens Thursday – Saturday nights. BRRR! Temperatures Friday morning will drop to the lowest readings of the season so far. However, the winds will be much calmer than they were on Thursday, so it might not feel as cold. Despite the unseasonably chilly weather, Friday will be a beautiful, sunny day. Highs will top out in the lower 30s, which is about 10 degrees below average.
SPOKANE, WA

