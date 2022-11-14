Linnette J. Forsythe, 77, of Rushford, Minn., died on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Rushford. Linnette was born on September 23, 1945, in Rushford, to Edward and Verna (Glenna) Jorde. She was raised in the Bratsberg area and was a 1963 graduate of Rushford High School. Linnette married Lon Omodt. To this marriage were born three children. They were later divorced. Linnette worked many jobs in the Rushford area. She was most recently the deli manager at Rushford Foods. In her spare time, Linnette enjoyed playing bingo, gardening, trips to Treasure Island Casino, staying in touch with her high school friends and most importantly, spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved to cook and bake. Linnette enjoyed giving out cookies and sharing a delicious meal for family and friends.

RUSHFORD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO