Dennis H. Rollie
Dennis H. Rollie, age 75, of Rochester, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Methodist Hospital in Rochester. Dennis was born August 5, 1947, in Spring Grove, Minn., to Harold and Norma (Burmaster) Rollie. He grew up and attended school in the Hesper and Mabel areas. He served four years in the United States Navy as a boiler technician. After his discharge he married Sharon O’Heron. He later re-entered the Navy and would retire after 23 years of service. They have lived in Rochester the past 25 years and had worked at Kerry Company. He was a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Enlisted Sailors Association. Dennis enjoyed going to tractor pulls, the casino, stock car races, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Lynn R. Shervin
Lynn Shervin, 73, of Sioux Falls, S. Dak., and formerly of Lanesboro and La Crescent, Minn., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Mayo Clinic, St. Marys Campus in Rochester, Minn., due to complications from a pulmonary embolism. Lynn Roger Shervin was born on November 9, 1949, in...
Linnette Forsythe
Linnette J. Forsythe, 77, of Rushford, Minn., died on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Rushford. Linnette was born on September 23, 1945, in Rushford, to Edward and Verna (Glenna) Jorde. She was raised in the Bratsberg area and was a 1963 graduate of Rushford High School. Linnette married Lon Omodt. To this marriage were born three children. They were later divorced. Linnette worked many jobs in the Rushford area. She was most recently the deli manager at Rushford Foods. In her spare time, Linnette enjoyed playing bingo, gardening, trips to Treasure Island Casino, staying in touch with her high school friends and most importantly, spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved to cook and bake. Linnette enjoyed giving out cookies and sharing a delicious meal for family and friends.
Carl Bakalyar
Carl R. Bakalyar, 97, of Preston, Minn., passed away peacefully on November 13, 2022, surrounded by his family, and loved ones. Carl worked in the utilities and communication industries in positions of increasing responsibility. Lastly managing telephone offices in the SE portion of Minnesota. After his retirement he served on various committees, and advisory boards including Preston utilities and the planning of the first Trout Days celebration. He was active in his church, the Lions Club, Telephone Pioneers, and pretty much anywhere he was asked to serve.
Fourth-down domination, balanced attack send Spring Grove into state semi-finals
Elijah Solum broke Spring Grove single-season records for both passing yardage and passing touchdowns during the Lions’ 40-22 win over Hancock in the 9-man state quarterfinals at St. Paul on Nov. 10. Solum was statistically responsible for all six Spring Grove touchdowns, running for three and passing for three. State-ranked No. 3 Spring Grove (12-0) moved on to a Nov. 17 semi-final clash versus No. 2 Fertile-Beltrami. (11-0).
