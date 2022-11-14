ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

EPES prepares for 40th anniversary celebration

By By EMILY KAHNKE
Owatonna People's Press
 3 days ago

When Owatonna native Karen Anderson founded the EPES Foundation, she was unsure if the organization would last a year, let alone four decades and expanding to several different countries around the world .

EPES — Educación Popular en Salud, or “Public Education for the Masses” — has always been about promoting health with dignity for the poor through empowerment, mobilization and collective action. It began as a program of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chile and maintains close ties nationally and internationally with the Lutheran church as an ELCA Global Mission supported ministry. EPES became an independent, non-profit Chilean foundation in 2002.

Because Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna has been supportive of Anderson since the beginning, the church plans to continue their support by gathering donations to give as a gift to EPES for their 40th anniversary celebration in Chile.

Co-chairs for the fundraising efforts, Maren DeLaitsch and Deb Stewart, said they were hoping to gather a group from Owatonna to travel down to Chile for the celebration, but because of issues surrounding COVID-19 and family engagements, they opted to give a monetary gift instead.

“Trinity donated $5,000 from the outreach group, and what we would like to do through this fundraiser is match that with donations from members of the church and the community,” Stewart said. “People can donate any time, but to be a part of the celebration gift, we have a deadline of donations by Thanksgiving.”

A small exhibit is on display inside the church giving a brief overview of the work EPES has done over the decades.

“The problems and hardships the people face down in Chile are nothing like what we experience here,” DeLaitsch said. “In the early days of EPES they were working to fight against disease and rats which we didn’t have any of those problems here.”

The pair spoke of their first visit to Chile and described the visit as being “eye-opening.”

“We visited a shanty town where the people had these tiny homes with tin walls and dirt floors and I remember just being blown away by one gentleman who offered us a Coke,” Stewart recalled. “They were so generous with what they had even though by our standards they didn’t have much and I remember he said he was thankful that he and his family wanted for nothing.”

DeLaitsch said she is constantly amazed to see the growth of the organization and how the lives of the people in Chile are being directly affected by the work being done.

“It’s so powerful to see how encouraged they are and empowered to keep going to really make a difference in their communities,” she said. “That gives us inspiration to take that and apply it here to see what we can do in Owatonna. They’re a light in their communities and have accomplished so much and I think we can bring that same thing here.”

While EPES had humble grassroots beginnings, the foundation is now supported by ELCA Global mission, World Health Organization, the Chilean government, and several other organizations throughout the world with hundreds of people being trained with the EPES grassroots approach in more than 25 countries.

DeLaitsch and Steward both said they’re exciting to be able to be part of this celebration and the ongoing expansion and work EPES is doing.

“It’s so great that we’ve really seen the work Karen has done from the beginning,” Steward said.

“It’s just exciting,” DeLaitsch said. “I really hope people come by and see the exhibit and are inspired to donate because you can just see from the timeline how much of a difference this makes for the people in Chile.”

