If the University of Kansas ever decides it wants to change athletic conferences, it will have to win some state approvals that aren’t required today. Members of the Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday unanimously approved a policy that will require any Regents university — KU, K-State, Wichita State, Fort Hays State, Pittsburg State and Emporia State — to get approvals from at least three non-university officials before moving to a new athletic conference.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO