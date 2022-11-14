ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KU Duo Named to Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List

LOS ANGELES – The Kansas duo of Jalen Wilson and Kevin McCullar were named to the 2023 John R. Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List Tuesday. KU is one of nine schools with multiple players on the 50-member list. The Kansas pair is vying to become the third...
LAWRENCE, KS
Men's College Basketball (11/15): Missouri, Kansas both stay unbeaten

(KMAland) -- Missouri and Kansas both stayed unbeaten with wins in regional men’s college basketball on Tuesday. Missouri (4-0): Missouri rolled to a 105-80 win over SIU Edwardsville (1-2). D’Moi Hodge led the way for the Tigers with 30 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists, and Sean East II pitched in 14 points and five assists. Kobe Brown added 12 points while Tre Gomilliion and Isiaih Mosley both had 10 points.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Regents approve policy that will require KU, other state universities to get new approvals to change athletic conferences

If the University of Kansas ever decides it wants to change athletic conferences, it will have to win some state approvals that aren’t required today. Members of the Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday unanimously approved a policy that will require any Regents university — KU, K-State, Wichita State, Fort Hays State, Pittsburg State and Emporia State — to get approvals from at least three non-university officials before moving to a new athletic conference.
LAWRENCE, KS
Early snowfall in Kansas City aligns with meteorological prediction

The Kansas City metro received its first measurable snowfall of the season and The Farmer’s Almanac, which provides a forecast every year, predicts it was only the beginning of what’s to come. Tim Goodwin, the Almanac's associate editor, said historically 80% of their predictions are correct. "Cold and...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Whataburger owned in part by Patrick Mahomes opens in Overland Park

The 3,800-square-foot restaurant will be the newest addition to the Galleria 115 site, which is planned as a mixed-use development that already includes apartments. Plans to construct the Whataburger building were approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission in September 2021. You may recall: The new franchise is owned by...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Broadcaster Steve Physioc retiring from Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Royals announced the retirement of one of the team’s mainstay broadcasters. Steve Physioc, who has been a member of the broadcast booth for Kansas City baseball games over 11 years, is retiring after a 43-year broadcasting career. Physioc received a Mid-America Emmy award...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Increased law enforcement present at Topeka West

TOPEKA (KSNT) – USD 501 officials told KSNT 27 News additional personnel will be on hand Wednesday at Topeka West High School. According to Dr. Aarion Gray, the school received a report of a threatening social media post and out of an abundance of caution increased the law enforcement presence this morning. The matter is […]
TOPEKA, KS

