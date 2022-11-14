Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
One major bowl game is coming into focus for K-State while many options remain for KU
Here are the latest bowl possibilities for both the Kansas Jayhawks and the K-State Wildcats.
adastraradio.com
KU Duo Named to Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List
LOS ANGELES – The Kansas duo of Jalen Wilson and Kevin McCullar were named to the 2023 John R. Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List Tuesday. KU is one of nine schools with multiple players on the 50-member list. The Kansas pair is vying to become the third...
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (11/15): Missouri, Kansas both stay unbeaten
(KMAland) -- Missouri and Kansas both stayed unbeaten with wins in regional men’s college basketball on Tuesday. Missouri (4-0): Missouri rolled to a 105-80 win over SIU Edwardsville (1-2). D’Moi Hodge led the way for the Tigers with 30 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists, and Sean East II pitched in 14 points and five assists. Kobe Brown added 12 points while Tre Gomilliion and Isiaih Mosley both had 10 points.
KU Sports
Regents approve policy that will require KU, other state universities to get new approvals to change athletic conferences
If the University of Kansas ever decides it wants to change athletic conferences, it will have to win some state approvals that aren’t required today. Members of the Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday unanimously approved a policy that will require any Regents university — KU, K-State, Wichita State, Fort Hays State, Pittsburg State and Emporia State — to get approvals from at least three non-university officials before moving to a new athletic conference.
kcur.org
Early snowfall in Kansas City aligns with meteorological prediction
The Kansas City metro received its first measurable snowfall of the season and The Farmer’s Almanac, which provides a forecast every year, predicts it was only the beginning of what’s to come. Tim Goodwin, the Almanac's associate editor, said historically 80% of their predictions are correct. "Cold and...
Tyreek Hill shouts out former Chiefs teammate as best receiver in NFL
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The debate about who the best wide receiver in the NFL is, is never ending, but when FOX Sports posed the questions on Twitter, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill took the time to shoutout his teammates, as well as one from his former team. The best WR in the NFL […]
bluevalleypost.com
Whataburger owned in part by Patrick Mahomes opens in Overland Park
The 3,800-square-foot restaurant will be the newest addition to the Galleria 115 site, which is planned as a mixed-use development that already includes apartments. Plans to construct the Whataburger building were approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission in September 2021. You may recall: The new franchise is owned by...
kshb.com
Royals to leave Kauffman Stadium, plan for $2B stadium district in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman released a letter Tuesday announcing the team is planning to leave Kauffman Stadium and start exploration for a final location for a $2 billion stadium and entertainment district. "It's becoming challenging to maintain the K," Sherman wrote in a...
Popular barbecue restaurant in Liberty is closing
Liberty's Jousting Pigs BBQ announces it will close on November 27, but plans to keep locations at The Legends and inside Arrowhead open.
Kansas interchange project gains new meaning after tragic death of 3 children
AUBURN (KSNT) – Local leaders are exploring a project on the Kansas Turnpike that could save lives. This comes after a deadly crash killed three young Topeka girls last month. Shawnee County Commissioners want to add an interchange to the Kansas Turnpike in the Auburn area. They say this is the result of a conversation […]
KCTV 5
Broadcaster Steve Physioc retiring from Royals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Royals announced the retirement of one of the team’s mainstay broadcasters. Steve Physioc, who has been a member of the broadcast booth for Kansas City baseball games over 11 years, is retiring after a 43-year broadcasting career. Physioc received a Mid-America Emmy award...
Plea hearing scheduled for former Olathe Northwest coach
Former Olathe Northwest High School wrestling coach Steven Mesa's plea hearing is scheduled for April 2023; court denies removal of GPS device.
kcur.org
A 'tripledemic' of respiratory illnesses is quickly exhausting a short-staffed Kansas City hospital
Influenza cases continue to rise even as RSV and COVID-19 case numbers are plateauing across the Kansas City area. Children's Mercy staffers are picking up extra shifts as they treat more patients than the hospital can handle. Jennifer Watts entered a media briefing Thursday a few minutes behind schedule. Watts,...
Kansas Air National Guard airman killed in head-on crash near Lawrence
The other driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Plea hearing for former St. Thomas teacher hits roadblock
A former St. Thomas Aquinas choir teacher charged with using a hidden camera to record female students, has agreed to a plea deal with the state.
Kansas City families warn of contractor who takes money, doesn’t complete work
One man said he Franklin Hood, owner of HR Excavating and Hauling, over a year ago and the work still isn't done. Now he’s out over $7,000.
Lawrence police arrest 19-year-old woman for five arson fires
Lawrence police arrested a 19-year-old woman suspected of setting multiple fires at four businesses overnight.
When Kansas City-area school districts could make possible snow day call
This is when Kansas City-area school districts will make the call whether to cancel school because of snow or shift to virtual learning.
Increased law enforcement present at Topeka West
TOPEKA (KSNT) – USD 501 officials told KSNT 27 News additional personnel will be on hand Wednesday at Topeka West High School. According to Dr. Aarion Gray, the school received a report of a threatening social media post and out of an abundance of caution increased the law enforcement presence this morning. The matter is […]
Smashed doors, break-ins hit two KCK businesses on Parallel Parkway
Two spots just off Parallel Parkway have been the target of the criminal activity and these situations have impact beyond their bottom-lines.
Comments / 0