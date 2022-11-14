Read full article on original website
Moab, Utah, Has Become A Popular Tourist DestinationS. F. MoriMoab, UT
Going Through Carbon County Is A Way To Get To Moab, UtahS. F. MoriMoab, UT
El Charro Is One Of Several Mexican Restaurants In Moab, UtahS. F. MoriMoab, UT
Gabby Petito's Parents File Wrongful Death Suit Against PoliceAMY KAPLANMoab, UT
Gabby Petito's Family Files Lawsuit Against PoliceNews Breaking LIVEMoab, UT
KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Moab, Utah, Has Become A Popular Tourist Destination
Greetings From Moab Sign(Image is author's) Being just an approximately four hour drive from Salt Lake City, Moab has become a popular tourist attraction for residents of Utah as well as visitors from around the world. People go there to see the majestic scenery and spectacular beauty of that area as well as to partake in outdoor recreation.
Devil’s Slide in Weber County not so accessible now
WEBER CANYON, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has begun repairs to the Devil’s Slide bridge, closing the main access to the startling formation on the hillside above until spring. Repairs to the aging, nearly 100-year-old bridge are expected to take an...
ULUM Moab Outdoor Resort to Open 2023 Near Moab, Utah
Under Canvas today announced the introduction of ULUM; a new, safari-inspired, outdoor resort brand that will welcome guests for stays beginning March 2023. Steps from the Southwest's Looking Glass Arch in Moab, UT, the brand's first location ULUM Moab, will provide elevated design, exceptional hospitality and refined comfort in nature. ULUM takes root in nature - while providing sophisticated comforts - to offer guests a fresh perspective on outdoor exploration.
19 Incredible Places To Explore In Utah For Dinosaur Lovers
My family digs dinosaurs. My grandson sifts his sandpit, searching for fossils. Living in Utah, he’s likely to find some. Utah has more fossil records for dinosaur species than any other state. Little dinophiles grow up and study in Utah as many of the universities focus on paleontology. These institutions’ research museums and discovery sites have become tourist attractions. So if your family digs dinosaurs, here are some great places to fossick around.
Utah man jumps into freezing river to save woman
A Utahn made a heroic rescue Saturday morning when he decided to jump into a freezing river in Idaho to save a life.
Well-known Moab bar, Woody's Tavern, fights to keep liquor license
MOAB, Utah (KUTV) — A well-known Moab bar is fighting to stay open after a closure in July put their liquor license in jeopardy. Woody’s Tavern, a part of Moab for decades, is set to go before the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services Commission at the end of the month to try and keep their license after not notifying the commission that they would have to close for a number of days in July.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and want to try new restaurants with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
How great a start is it for Utah's snowpack?
A good sign the ski season started early is when the annual pre-season press conference to the coming season happens when resorts are open.
New meat, poultry investment could help Utah
The Biden-Harris administration recently announced more than $223 million in grants and loans to increase meat and poultry competition and economic opportunities.
Utah home builders offer new incentives to lure buyers
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — As Utah's housing market gets squeezed by higher mortgage rates, there's at least one area where buyers could find some surprising deals. New construction, which has slowed way down in the changing market, is offering buyers a chance to get incentives and perks that just a few months ago were unheard of.
Utah man jumps into icy river to save woman attempting suicide
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Dane Entze and his wife had just wrapped up a weekend getaway for their anniversary when their selflessness ultimately altered the life of a complete stranger. The 36-year-old from Elk Ridge, Utah, has been credited for his heroic actions after he jumped into a freezing river...
Farmington homeowner concerned about UDOT's alternatives of I-15 plan
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT is considering some big changes along I-15 from Salt Lake to Farmington to help with traffic and mobility, but one Farmington homeowner is concerned one of the options up for consideration could cost her her house. The project has some bigger alternative items for...
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Salt Lake City metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Salt Lake City, UT metro area using data from Zillow
3 American Fork brothers still missing, believed to be in southern Utah
Police are still searching for three missing brothers from American Fork, believing that they are headed to southern Utah after having left their home several weeks ago. 15-year-old Denver Barlow, 14-year-old Manden Barlow, and 12-year-old Truson Barlow have been missing for over two weeks since they left their American Fork home on October 29. They were last seen in Beaver County, but further information on their last known whereabouts is currently unavailable.
Salt Lake City – September 2022 – Toyota Land Cruiser Museum
In an industrial area of Salt Lake City is an old warehouse stuffed full of Toyota Land Cruisers from over the years. The original ones were based on a Willy’s Jeep, and by 1942 were in production. By the 1950s this vehicle had become known as the Land Cruiser.
'Pretty shocking': Utah woman warns others about radon after cancer diagnosis
LEHI – A Utah woman is warning others about the danger of radon after she received a stage 4 cancer diagnosis for nonsmoking lung cancer. "The oncologist explained that it had metastasized," Lehi resident Kerri Robbins said. "So it had gone from my lungs to my brain." Doctors first...
5 things to know about Utah’s new top federal prosecutor
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah has a new top cop at the federal level. Trina Higgins, the new U.S. Attorney for Utah, is a trailblazer. But she’s also staying close to her roots in the Beehive State. Her appointment to the job was celebrated Thursday at Utah’s federal...
Colorado Man Says He Wants To Desecrate Grave of Former Wyoming Gov. Ed Herschler
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Colorado man with deep roots in railroading and a profound admiration for Wyoming says former Wyoming Governor Ed Herschler all but ruined him financially by pulling the plug on a planned Denver-to-Salt Lake City passenger line. The line would have...
