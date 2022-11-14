Read full article on original website
There’s no party hunting allowed in North Dakota
There’s no party hunting allowed in North Dakota. From deer to ducks and pike to perch, hunters and anglers must take only their own daily limit or fill their own deer tag. For as long as I can remember, party hunting, group fishing or any other way to describe it has never been legal in the state.
Up to 4 feet of lake-effect snow may fall on Western New York, parts of Ohio
BUFFALO, N.Y. (Reuters) – Western New York and parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania and Michigan may be inundated by up to four feet of lake-effect snow by the end of the weekend, forecasters said on Thursday, paralyzing the city of Buffalo and other areas downwind of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
Proposed Sanford-Fairview merger under scrutiny at legislature, attorney general’s office
ST. PAUL, Minn – A spokesman said the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office has “opened an investigation” of whether the proposed merger of Minnesota-based Fairview Health Services with South Dakota-based Sanford Health complies with charity and nonprofit laws or would have “any possible effects on competition.”
