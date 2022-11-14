Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
How to set boundaries and mind your mental health to avoid holiday burnout
(WXYZ) — With the holiday season approaching, many people are gearing up for the extra obligations that come along with this time of year. It seems like the demands come from all sides of our time, money, and attention, and it can be overwhelming. According to the American Psychological...
Tv20detroit.com
Rate of RSV hospitalizations for seniors is 10 times higher than normal
(WXYZ) — RSV hospitalization rates are not just high for children this time of the year but also for seniors. The hospitalization rate for adults aged 65 and older right now is 10 times higher than usual. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 6 out of every 100,000 seniors are being hospitalized with RSV, or respiratory syncytial infection.
