Saginaw County, MI

UpNorthLive.com

AG reiterates punishments for school threats after increase in reports

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Thursday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued a video that outlines the potential punishments for making threats against schools. The Michigan Department of Attorney General said this reissuing is in response to a "recent increase in reported incidents." Another story: Increased police presence at Oxford...
Kalamazoo Gazette

West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18

WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
chelseaupdate.com

State of Michigan Reminds Veterans about Benefits

The State of Michigan wants to remind veterans of the special benefits they may be entitled to receive through the Michigan Department of Treasury. Current and former military members may be eligible to receive:. Military Pay Tax Exemption. Military pay is exempt from Michigan tax, including military retirement benefits and...
UpNorthLive.com

Three Michigan tribes unite to create construction company

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Three Michigan tribes are coming together to create a brand-new construction company to serve communities across the state. Groups from the Little Traverse Bay Band, the Pokagon Band and the Gun Lake Tribe of Grand Rapids have come together to form Aki Construction, LLC. Another story: Lawsuit...
WILX-TV

Michigan RSV cases rising in older adults

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - RSV cases are on the rise among adults and the elderly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Tressa Gardner, with McLaren, said, “If the kids are sick, don’t take them to grandma and grandpa’s house - it’s not to be taken lightly in the elderly population”
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan will replace unemployment tech known for false fraud issues

LANSING, MI – Michigan’s aging unemployment computer system is set to be replaced by 2025. The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency announced Wednesday it chose Deloitte to develop a new online unemployment system for workers and employers. It will overhaul the decade-old Michigan Integrated Data Automated System – known as MiDAS – that has a history of issues around fraud detection.
The Center Square

Advocate warns about consequences of repealing Michigan's right-to-work law

(The Center Square) – Advocates for the right-to-work law in Michigan warn that repealing the law that has been in effect since 2013 would hurt the state economy. For the first time since 1984, Democrats hold a trifecta in the Michigan state legislature with control of the House and Senate and the governor's office. Democrats have talked about repealing the right-to-work law since it was passed in 2012. “While the...
The Center Square

Michigan Dems want to repeal third grade reading law, reform or repeal standardized testing

(The Center Square) – Democrats seized a political trifecta in Lansing for the first time in 40 years, and now two legislators are suggesting changing the state's education policies. Sen. Dayne Polehanki, D-Livonia, tweeted possible policy priorities, including repealing right-to-work, providing “adequate funding” for schools, and repealing the retirement tax. Polehanki additionally tweeted: “I will personally oversee the repeal of the GOP law that flunks 3rd grade students based on...
