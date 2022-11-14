Read full article on original website
Related
KevinMD.com
Design thinking in health care: Physicians already have the training to be innovators
Compared to the Silicon Valley world of moving fast and breaking things, health care change often happens slowly. Some of the reasons for the inertia of our industry make sense. Change impacting patients requires a vetting process to ensure we are creating net benefit. But this inertia also exists partly...
HLTH22 Day 2 News Summary: Amazon Clinic Launch, General Catalyst, Verizon, Higi
Amazon launches Amazon Clinic, a virtual care option that will operate across 32 states that offers up-front pricing, and treatment within hours, instead of days—helping customers achieve better health. Welcome to easy-to-use, effective care for common health conditions. For customers, the cost of consultations will vary by provider and...
CNBC
How the speed of the Covid vaccine breakthrough is changing the way Pfizer thinks about the future
Pfizer's chief business innovation officer Aamir Malik says the pace of the Covid vaccine development has led the pharmaceutical giant to rethink how long it should take to bring new drugs to market. From AI to redesign of clinical trials, the pharma company sees the potential to cut years off...
freightwaves.com
Transport executives pool funds to launch roadside health care network
A dozen executives, most from the transport industry, have pooled their funds to form a company that will build a health care network with facilities located in or adjacent to truck stops along the Interstate Highway System. Interstate Health Systems said in a document reviewed by FreightWaves that it plans...
beckerspayer.com
Cigna's CEO says supporting employee mental health is 'front and center' for CEOs
Cigna CEO David Cordani told Fortune's "Leadership Next" podcast employers now have employee well-being and mental health "front and center." Mr. Cordani joined the podcast Nov. 15 to discuss Cigna's research and efforts around mental health and well-being. If someone is dealing with a mental health challenge, Mr. Cordani said,...
"I’ve Seen Europeans Be A Bit Confused On That One": People Are Sharing "Unspoken Rules" Of American Life And Culture, And I Honestly Didn't Know Of Some Of These
"In other countries, this is a complete violation."
Saama Hires Life Sciences Expert, Dr. Clinton White, as Chief Delivery Officer
CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Life sciences solutions company Saama has hired Clinton White, Ph.D., MBA, to serve as Chief Delivery Officer (CDO). Dr. White will oversee Saama’s project delivery teams, helping to scale product development and drive customer success. The appointment is the latest in a series of executive hires to support Saama’s continued growth and commitment to delivering innovative data solutions so that pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies can bring life-changing drugs to market faster. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006151/en/ Clinton White, Ph.D., MBA, joins Saama as Chief Delivery Officer (CDO). (Photo: Business Wire)
OnProcess announces Agora DSI™ – a software management tool that provides deep new levels of actionable insight across the service supply chain
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- OnProcess, a global pioneer powering the world’s circular service supply chains, announced today the early-access release of its new analytics and intelligent orchestration tool - Agora DSI™. Agora DSI (short for Dynamic Service Insight) provides a unique and connected view across the lifecycle of a service part. It helps businesses gain valuable insight across the planning, delivery and recovery stages of the service supply chain, highlighting potential issues to be resolved before they become critical. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005121/en/ Agora DSI seamlessly integrates with existing data infrastructure, captures valuable information, and provides valuable insights, all in a single, easy-to-use application. (Photo: Business Wire)
Edifecs Partners with Empowered-Home to Deliver Automated Prior Authorizations
– Edifecs and Empowered-Home announced a partnership to provide automated prior authorizations to medical associations, Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), Independent Physician Associations (IPAs), medical groups, and home health care agencies. – The Edifecs prior authorization solution combined with the clinical decision support system of patient management software company, Privis Health,...
Hearsay Systems 2022 Finserv Compliance Benchmark Report Provides Snapshot of Growing Challenges Amid Increased Regulation
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Hearsay Systems, the trusted global leader in digital client engagement for the financial services industry, today announced the findings from its 2022 Finserv Compliance Benchmark Report. This year’s report looks at how compliance teams continue to contend with the challenges posed by digital communications, amid a far more active regulatory landscape. Based on survey findings, financial services firms currently feel constrained by existing resources and often lack the trust or the technical skill to fully leverage automated technologies that could relieve some of their supervisory pain points. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005427/en/ Across both reputational and regulatory dimensions, texting was a key source of concern for compliance professionals, according to findings in Hearsay’s 2022 Finserv Compliance Benchmark Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)
HLTH22: Twilio, Healthfirst Launch CDP for Health Plans and Providers
Twilio, the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced the general availability of Twilio Segment for Healthcare & Life Sciences, a HIPAA-eligible customer data platform (CDP) that can improve patients’ experiences and health outcomes by unifying Protected Health Information (PHI) data across their entire care journey.
Verizon and Higi Extend Community Healthcare Access & Services
– Wireless and communications leader Verizon and Higi – a consumer health engagement company announced their collaboration to provide digital health solutions and services that will extend care access for communities and help support preventative health, drive literacy, and identify high risk consumers eligible to be managed via home-based monitoring.
beckerspayer.com
AMA calls for federally maintained Medicare Advantage provider directory
The American Medical Association is calling for the federal government to create a federal database of physicians participating in Medicare Advantage plans. Delegates at the association's Interim Meeting voted to adopt a policy urging Medicare Advantage plans to maintain accurate provider directories, the association said Nov. 15. "Patients face a...
Mondo’s First Female President, Stephanie Wernick Barker Honored on Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List by Staffing Industry Analysts, (SIA)
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- MONDO, an Addison Group company, is excited to announce that Stephanie Wernick Barker, Mondo’s first female president, is now an honoree on the coveted 2022 Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing list by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). Mondo is the largest national staffing agency specializing exclusively in high-end, niche Tech, IT, and Digital Marketing talent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006221/en/ Stephanie Wernick Barker, Mondo’s first female president, is an honoree on the coveted 2022 Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Amazon plans new virtual care offering based on messaging
Amazon is stepping back into virtual care with a new service that uses secure messaging to connect patients with doctors for help with nearly two dozen conditions. The retail giant said Tuesday it will launch “Amazon Clinic” in 32 states to provide medication refills and care for conditions like allergies, erectile disfunction, hair loss, migraines and urinary tract infections. That list does not include the flu, COVID-19, ear infections or other urgent care conditions for which patients often seek help through telemedicine. Amazon said it will work to add other conditions over time to the service, which will not accept insurance. It also plans to expand the service to more states in the coming months. Virtual care, or telemedicine, exploded in popularity when COVID-19 hit a couple years ago and patients initially hunkered down in their homes to avoid catching the virus. Its use has since waned but remains popular for its convenience and its ability to improve access to care.
aiexpress.io
Sales enablement platform deploys AI to help organizations close sales
Whereas attempting to shut a deal, salespeople must do quite a lot of various things. Generally it’s the issues they don’t do, or don’t do proper, that make the distinction between making a sale and never making their quota. Utilizing applied sciences and providers powered by synthetic...
bhbusiness.com
Big Payers Want Behavioral Health Partners That Can Be More Than ‘A Flash In the Pan’
Behavioral health point solutions are increasingly looking to make lucrative payer partnerships. Payers, too, are interested in the prospect of partnering with digital health companies to provide more behavioral health services to their members. But there can be a culture clash between the two entities. Thus, it’s crucial to have aligned goals, outcomes and expectations, stakeholders from both sides say.
Loops.ai Launches With $14 Million Seed, Led by Scale Venture Partners, to Empower Companies to Crush Their KPIs
SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Loops.ai, a new company that has developed the first Product Growth Platform, today announced its public launch with $14 million in Seed funding. Scale Venture Partners led the round, with participation from Cardumen Capital and several prominent product and growth leaders, including Brian Balfour (Founder/CEO of Reforge, former VP of Growth at Hubspot), Lenny Rachitsky (owner of Lennysnewsletter and former product lead at Airbnb), Casey Winters (Former CPO of Eventbrite and Growth Lead at Pinterest), Darius Contractor (Former Chief Product and Engineering Officer of Vnder and VP of Growth at Airtable) and Ben Shanken (VP of Product at Discord). The company will use the funds to continue refining its proprietary insights engine and scaling its team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006159/en/ Loops.ai, a new company that has developed the first Product Growth Platform, today announced its public launch with $14 million in Seed funding. (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Dynatrace Extends Grail to Power Business Analytics with Speed and Precision
Enables business and IT leaders to extract precise business insights from data in real-time, in context, and at a massive scale. Software intelligence company Dynatrace announced that it is extending its Grail causational data lakehouse to power business analytics. As a result, the Dynatrace platform can instantly capture business data from first and third-party applications at a massive scale without requiring engineering resources or code changes. It prioritizes business data separately from observability data and stores, processes, and analyzes this data while retaining the context of the complex cloud environments where it originated.
globalspec.com
Medical robots: Redefining the healthcare industry
Medical robots are built to work in tandem with doctors and provide support during surgery. In spite of the high level of automation in CAD/CAM systems, the primary objective of medical robots is to exhibit innovative functional tools that boost the performance of surgeons. There is an increasing range of applications for medical robots in health care, including the replacement of missing limbs, stroke neuro-rehabilitation treatment, educating learning-disabled individuals, and providing medications, to name just a few. For example, intelligent and autonomous mechatronic surgical instruments, such as robotic hand-held surgical tools, have been developed for use in the operating room. Managing motions and limiting involvement with the operating field are two ways these technologies can help surgeons. Moreover, even outside of the hospital environment, wearable robotic systems like the ReWalk exoskeleton help paralyzed individuals regain their independence in their own homes.
Comments / 0