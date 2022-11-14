Read full article on original website
cryptopotato.com
Aussie Regulator Terminates FTX Australia’s License
FTX Australia will be able to offer limited products and services until December 19, 2022. The Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) suspended the FTX Australia license until May 15, 2023, following the exchange’s recent fiasco. The crash has affected around 30,000 Aussie consumers who are exploring how to...
Futurism
The FTX Collapse Is So Egregious That Even the Bahamas Are Investigating
There are few things that very wealthy people can do to get in trouble in the crypto-friendly tax haven that is the Bahamas — but disgraced FTX figurehead Sam Bankman-Fried has pulled it off. Multiple reports claim that in addition to an SEC probe stateside, the FTX founder —...
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried is ‘under supervision’ in Bahamas, looking to flee to Dubai
Disclaimer: The article has been updated to clarify that the US and the UAE have an agreement on evidence sharing, judicial cooperation and assistance in criminal investigations and prosecutions. As a result, U.S.-based fugitives attempting to move to Dubai will most likely be detained and sent back to the United States.
cryptopotato.com
Kraken Freezes FTX and Alameda Accounts, Provides Proof of Reserves
American crypto exchange Kraken is the latest to take action against the embattled FTX and its sister companies. On Nov. 13, the Kraken exchange announced that it has been in contact with law enforcement regarding the accounts held by the bankrupt FTX group. It added that it had frozen any...
cryptopotato.com
FTX Says Sam Bankman-Fried Does Not Speak On Its Behalf
Sam Bankman-Fried was loved by the whole crypto industry. Now, even FTX is trying to distance itself from his opinions. FTX is trying to do damage control in the midst of a bankruptcy process that has sent shockwaves throughout the whole crypto industry. In a small Twitter thread, the official...
cryptopotato.com
Visa Terminates FTX Debit Card Program
FTX is facing probes by the Bahamas securities regulator and financial investigators over potential misconduct. The world’s largest payment processor – Visa – has terminated ties with FTX less than a month after introducing a new debit card program. Deeming the situation with the debt-ridden cryptocurrency exchange...
cryptopotato.com
BlockFi Exploring Bankruptcy in Response to FTX Fallout: Report
BlockFi may follow FTX with its own bankruptcy filing as contagion from the latter firm’s demise continues to spread. BlockFi is looking for answers to its liquidity troubles caused by its heavy exposure to FTX – and bankruptcy is reportedly on the table. The crypto lending firm is...
cryptopotato.com
US SEC Delayed Decision on ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Application
The SEC will give its yes or no to ARK 21Shares’ spot BTC ETF by January 27, 2023. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) extended its final decision on whether to approve the launch of ARK 21Shares’ spot BTC ETF to January 27, 2023. The Commission...
cryptopotato.com
Despite FTX Bankruptcy, Kevin O’Leary Would Still Invest in SBF
Mr. Wonderful would still hire Bankman-Fried on his team if the ex-CEO was relegated to a strict crypto trading role. The Canadian businessman and Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary still believes Sam Bankman Fried’s future businesses could be worth investing in, despite losing money on FTX. O’Leary recently...
cryptopotato.com
Over $8 Billion Withdrawn From Exchanges Following FTX Collapse
Billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin, Ether, and stablecoins sitting on exchanges have headed for the exits. Net exchange outflows have soared in the wake of FTX’s bankruptcy, inciting crypto holders everywhere to look after their own digital assets. Data from on-chain analysis firm CryptoQuant shows that over $8...
cryptopotato.com
Alameda Research Reportedly Frontran New Token Listings on FTX
According to a new report, Alameda Research frontran new token listings on FTX. The news surrounding FTX, its former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, and his trading firm Alameda Research doesn’t seem to stop. In what seems to be the latest bit of negative information, the Wall Street Journal reports that...
cryptopotato.com
CryptoCom CEO Says Balance Sheet is Strong, Dismisses Recent Criticism
CryptoCom has no balance issues, and “we will prove them all wrong with our actions,” said CEO Marszalek. Kris Marszalek – CEO of CryptoCom – said his company has a stable balance sheet that presents no risk to customers. He also vowed to disclose an audited...
cryptopotato.com
OKX Announces $100 Million Fund to Support Distressed Projects Following FTX Crash (Report)
OKX will supposedly distribute $100 million across entities affected by the FTX fiasco. The Seychelles-based crypto exchange – OKX – reportedly introduced a $100 million fund to aid companies with liquidity issues. The world’s largest cryptocurrency platform – Binance – launched a similar initiative to reduce the negative...
cryptopotato.com
CryptoCom Sends Letter to Clients Assuring Their Funds Are Safe. CRO Recovers 30% Since Yearly Low
Crypto.com sent a letter to its clients, reminding them that they are fully regulated, and their funds are safe, following doubts after the crash of FTX. The freezing crypto winter and the fall of the FTX empire have hit the entire industry. As confidence in CEXs dwindles, the CEOs of the various platforms have been quick to try and calm their customers’ fears.
cryptopotato.com
FTX Exploiter Address is Now The 35th Largest ETH Holder
The crypto industry just experienced the most shocking insolvency of a custodian since Mt. Gox with the stunning collapse of FTX. The exchange was also hit by a $600 million exploit over the weekend. The mysterious hacker behind it is now the 35th richest ETH holder. Several addresses tied to...
cryptopotato.com
Huobi Subsidiary Fails to Withdraw Crypto Assets Worth Over $18M from FTX
Hbit is seeking legal advice to recover the digital assets in question. The stunning FTX collapse has sent shockwaves down the crypto market. The latest firm to fall victim is Huobi’s brokerage subsidiary, Hbit Limited. The Hong Kong-based company has revealed that it is unable to withdraw $18.1 million worth of cryptocurrencies deposited in FTX.
cryptopotato.com
Self-Sovereign ID Platform Ziden Joins AI-Powered L1 Oraichain
[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, 15th November 2022]. After emerging from the Oraichain for DApps Accelerator Program, self-sovereign digital identity platform Ziden has joined the AI Layer 1 blockchain ecosystem of Oraichain. Ziden has also revealed an outline of a roadmap culminating in its public launch in January 2023.
cryptopotato.com
Genesis Halts Withdrawals for its Lending Arm Following FTX’s Collapse
Genesis Global has paused withdrawals in the wake of the FTX Fallout. Gemini Earn is also affected, but the company reassured assets are backed 1:1. Crypto brokerage firm Genesis Global Trading has paused withdrawals for its lending business, which has been impacted by the FTX crisis. The company blamed large...
cryptopotato.com
Another Exchange Halts Withdrawals in the FTX Aftermath
The firm advised its users to not deposit either fiat or crypto until further notice. Liquid Global – a lesser-known crypto exchange acquired by FTX – has announced suspending withdrawals on November 15. The move complies with the bankruptcy proceedings of FTX. Its official announcement read,. “Due to...
cryptopotato.com
Edward Snowden Plans to Buy Bitcoin Again Amid Crypto Market Slide
The last time Snowden made a similar statement, Bitcoin‘s price began to soar. With Bitcoin having recently touched its lowest price point in 2022, some Bitcoin enthusiasts feel that now is a good time to buy. One of them is Edward Snowden. The ex-NSA contractor said on Monday that...
