Web3 Platform Angelo Prepares to Reimagine Physical Art Collection
[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 16th November 2022]. Angelo, an investment platform tying physical fine art to NFTs, has announced its launch. The web3 platform aims to add a more tactile component to the abstract concept of NFT ownership. The public will be able to experience Angelo for...
OKX Announces $100 Million Fund to Support Distressed Projects Following FTX Crash (Report)
OKX will supposedly distribute $100 million across entities affected by the FTX fiasco. The Seychelles-based crypto exchange – OKX – reportedly introduced a $100 million fund to aid companies with liquidity issues. The world’s largest cryptocurrency platform – Binance – launched a similar initiative to reduce the negative...
Luna Foundation Guard, TFL Spent $3.4 Billion to Defend UST Peg: Report
UST, the once-poster child for decentralized assets tied to the USD, de-pegged in May this year, wiping out billions in value. A new audit report revealed that the two entities behind the Terra ecosystem, LFG and TFL – collectively spent more than $3.4 billion between May 8th-12th, 2022, to defend the peg of the fallen stablecoin.
Self-Sovereign ID Platform Ziden Joins AI-Powered L1 Oraichain
[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, 15th November 2022]. After emerging from the Oraichain for DApps Accelerator Program, self-sovereign digital identity platform Ziden has joined the AI Layer 1 blockchain ecosystem of Oraichain. Ziden has also revealed an outline of a roadmap culminating in its public launch in January 2023.
