cryptopotato.com
FTX Exploiter Address is Now The 35th Largest ETH Holder
The crypto industry just experienced the most shocking insolvency of a custodian since Mt. Gox with the stunning collapse of FTX. The exchange was also hit by a $600 million exploit over the weekend. The mysterious hacker behind it is now the 35th richest ETH holder. Several addresses tied to...
cryptopotato.com
Aussie Regulator Terminates FTX Australia’s License
FTX Australia will be able to offer limited products and services until December 19, 2022. The Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) suspended the FTX Australia license until May 15, 2023, following the exchange’s recent fiasco. The crash has affected around 30,000 Aussie consumers who are exploring how to...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Unable to Conquer $17K, Trust Wallet’s TWT Soars 100% Weekly (Market Watch)
The integration with Binance Pay and Coinbase Pay, as well as CZ’s positive words, have pushed TWT a lot higher. Bitcoin failed at $17,000 once more, while most alternative coins have turned red again. Ethereum is down to $1,200. TWT is among the few impressive gainers, following integrations with...
cryptopotato.com
Northern VoIP Announces Dates and Tokenomics About New xNVL Asset
The cryptocurrency industry has far outgrown its initial stages from a decade ago when bitcoin was first introduced to the world. The tech behind the world’s first and largest digital asset has become an immense part of numerous industries, such as VoIP services. Today, we will look at a...
cryptopotato.com
Luna Foundation Guard, TFL Spent $3.4 Billion to Defend UST Peg: Report
UST, the once-poster child for decentralized assets tied to the USD, de-pegged in May this year, wiping out billions in value. A new audit report revealed that the two entities behind the Terra ecosystem, LFG and TFL – collectively spent more than $3.4 billion between May 8th-12th, 2022, to defend the peg of the fallen stablecoin.
cryptopotato.com
Web3 Platform Toon Finance Tops CoinMarketCap’s Search List
The cryptocurrency industry has long outgrown its initial phase that came over a decade ago with the launch of the Bitcoin blockchain. There’re countless projects, websites, companies, and everything in between representing the world of digital assets. The largest industry website is CoinMarketCap, owned by the world’s biggest crypto...
cryptopotato.com
OKX Announces $100 Million Fund to Support Distressed Projects Following FTX Crash (Report)
OKX will supposedly distribute $100 million across entities affected by the FTX fiasco. The Seychelles-based crypto exchange – OKX – reportedly introduced a $100 million fund to aid companies with liquidity issues. The world’s largest cryptocurrency platform – Binance – launched a similar initiative to reduce the negative...
cryptopotato.com
FTX Says Sam Bankman-Fried Does Not Speak On Its Behalf
Sam Bankman-Fried was loved by the whole crypto industry. Now, even FTX is trying to distance itself from his opinions. FTX is trying to do damage control in the midst of a bankruptcy process that has sent shockwaves throughout the whole crypto industry. In a small Twitter thread, the official...
cryptopotato.com
VanEck: FTX Crash Not Important for a Bitcoin ETF (Exclusive)
In this interview, Matthew Sigel talks about the key takeaways from the FTX fallout, its impact on the prospects of a Bitcoin ETF, and how VanEck navigated the crisis. The past couple of weeks has shaken the cryptocurrency industry to its core. FTX filed for bankruptcy after a massive liquidity crunch and an inability to honor their customers’ withdrawal requests.
cryptopotato.com
dYdX Could be Among Largest Beneficiaries From FTX Collapse: Report
The gravity of the sudden FTX collapse has been catastrophic for the crypto market. The unforgivable mishandling of customer funds has left millions of users with trapped funds, crippled years of constructive industry reputation, and triggered new credit contagion risks. Amidst this chaos, the native token of the decentralized crypto...
cryptopotato.com
CryptoCom Sends Letter to Clients Assuring Their Funds Are Safe. CRO Recovers 30% Since Yearly Low
Crypto.com sent a letter to its clients, reminding them that they are fully regulated, and their funds are safe, following doubts after the crash of FTX. The freezing crypto winter and the fall of the FTX empire have hit the entire industry. As confidence in CEXs dwindles, the CEOs of the various platforms have been quick to try and calm their customers’ fears.
cryptopotato.com
Huobi Subsidiary Fails to Withdraw Crypto Assets Worth Over $18M from FTX
Hbit is seeking legal advice to recover the digital assets in question. The stunning FTX collapse has sent shockwaves down the crypto market. The latest firm to fall victim is Huobi’s brokerage subsidiary, Hbit Limited. The Hong Kong-based company has revealed that it is unable to withdraw $18.1 million worth of cryptocurrencies deposited in FTX.
cryptopotato.com
Alameda Research Reportedly Frontran New Token Listings on FTX
According to a new report, Alameda Research frontran new token listings on FTX. The news surrounding FTX, its former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, and his trading firm Alameda Research doesn’t seem to stop. In what seems to be the latest bit of negative information, the Wall Street Journal reports that...
cryptopotato.com
Binance Scraps FTT-USDT Trading Pair From Both Spot and Perpetual Contracts
The world’s leading exchange has abandoned the FTT/USDT trading pair on both spot and perpetual contracts. Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, has halted trading for the FTT/USDT trading pair following the FTX fallout. The exchange has also removed FTT from its derivatives platform. The move hasn’t been...
cryptopotato.com
Telegram to Receive $10M for TON Blockchain Effort
The Open Network (TON) ecosystem secured a backer in the form of digital asset market maker, DWF Labs. As part of its partnership with the TON Foundation, DWF Labs has announced a commitment to allocate $10 million to support the TON ecosystem. According to the press release shared with CryptoPotato,...
cryptopotato.com
Alameda Secretly Exempted from FTX’s Auto-Liquidation Engine: Court Filing
Alameda Research was playing by an entirely different set of rules. The revelations surrounding FTX’s downfall continue with full force. Now, according to the most recent court filings, Alameda Research – SBF’s trading firm, had some privileges. The trading firm of Sam Bankman-Fried, Alameda Research, was secretly...
cryptopotato.com
BlockFi Exploring Bankruptcy in Response to FTX Fallout: Report
BlockFi may follow FTX with its own bankruptcy filing as contagion from the latter firm’s demise continues to spread. BlockFi is looking for answers to its liquidity troubles caused by its heavy exposure to FTX – and bankruptcy is reportedly on the table. The crypto lending firm is...
cryptopotato.com
Genesis Halts Withdrawals for its Lending Arm Following FTX’s Collapse
Genesis Global has paused withdrawals in the wake of the FTX Fallout. Gemini Earn is also affected, but the company reassured assets are backed 1:1. Crypto brokerage firm Genesis Global Trading has paused withdrawals for its lending business, which has been impacted by the FTX crisis. The company blamed large...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Market Fundamentals Remain Stable Despite FTX Collapse: Chainalysis
Chainalysis remains confident that crypto market fundamentals are still strong despite the collapse of the world’s second-largest exchange. On Nov. 17, crypto compliance company Chainalysis posted a market update, and it was not all doom and gloom. The firm acknowledged that other companies may face insolvency issues in the...
