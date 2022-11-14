Girls swimming: Madison Edgewood wins six state championships to capture eighth straight title

Read full article on original website
fitchburgstar.com
Girls swimming: Madison West places on podium twice at Division 1 state meet
The Madison West girls swimming team picked up a pair of podium finishes at the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Waukesha South High School. The Regents rode the two podium placements to a 12th-place finish with 73.5 points. Hartland Arrowhead finished first with 338.5 points, while Brookfield East placed second with 285.5 points.
wktysports.com
La Crosse’s Davis has arguably best game of career, as Badgers hold off UW-GB
La Crosse native Jordan Davis led the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team with 11 points Tuesday in helping beat UW-Green Bay 56-45 at the Kohl Center. In 33 minutes — the second-most on the team — the 6-foot-4 junior guard finished 3 of 7 from the field, including 3-for-6 from deep, while adding three rebounds, two steals a block, an assist and no turnovers in what could be argued was the best game of his UW career so far.
nbc15.com
UW athletic director mourns loss of former running back Brent Moss
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh is mourning the loss of former Badgers running back Brent Moss. In a statement posted on Twitter, McIntosh described Moss as one of the leaders of the football program’s revival in the early 1990s. “I would have loved blocking for...
Gameday Guide: Wisconsin men's basketball vs. UW-Green Bay preview
Here is your one-stop spot for all the updates and preview information surrounding Tuesday's game at the Kohl Center, including how to watch Wisconsin versus UW-Green Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
3 people, 56 dogs OK after plane goes down on Wisconsin golf course
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Three adults and dozens of dogs on board a twin-engine plane are OK after an emergency landing on a golf course in Waukesha County Tuesday, according to sheriff’s officials. The people on the plane that went down on the back green of the Western...
A southwest Wisconsin town goes above and beyond to honor its veterans
A special unveiling in southwest Wisconsin is honoring veterans decades -- and in some cases, centuries -- after their service.
spectrumnews1.com
Winter has arrived in Wisconsin — Time to dig out the snowblower
MADISON, Wis. — With temperatures dropping quickly into the low 30’s, it was only a matter of time until most of Wisconsin saw its first snowstorm of the season. Projections show that Madison and Milwaukee could get 1-3 inches of snow on Tuesday. With winter arriving that means...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Several inches of snow in Slinger, WI
November 14, 2022 – Slinger, Wi – Sunny skies and overnight temps were in the 20s and the snowmaking machines were running on high at Little Switz in Slinger, WI. The National Weather Service is calling for more snow from Mother Nature tonight and motorists are being advised to brush up on their winter driving skills.
mediafeed.org
This is how much the University of Wisconsin really costs
The University of Wisconsin (UW) – Madison is a well-respected research institution with a focus on genomes, agriculture, and medicine. UW Madison tuition is $10,720 for in-state students and $38,608 for out-of-state students. In comparison, the national average for public four-year schools is $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
wearegreenbay.com
Firearm explodes at shooting range in southeast Wisconsin, one sent to hospital
EAGLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people were injured, and one was transported to a local hospital after a firearm exploded at a shooting range in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:12 a.m. on Wednesday morning, deputies alongside the Kettle Moraine Fire District were sent to McMiller Sports Complex in the town of Eagle for a report of three people injured due to a firearm exploding.
Wisconsin teacher sues school district after being fired for speaking out against 'gender identity'
A Wisconsin school counselor is suing district officials over what she believes is a violation of her First Amendment rights after being fired for speaking out against gender identity.
fitchburgstar.com
Students celebrate the Great Lakes Apple Crunch
Throughout the month of October, AmeriCorp members Rebekah Herring and Michelle Naragon hosted events at the different schools of the Oregon School District to celebrate the Great Lakes Apple Crunch. The Great Lakes Apple Crunch is an initiative that aims to support local apple growers and educate the public about...
Overnight lane closures scheduled for Madison’s ‘hairball’ intersection this week
MADISON, Wis. — Several lanes at one of Madison’s busiest intersections will have nightly lane closures this week starting Wednesday. The closures will primarily impact South Blair Street and East Wilson Street as crews work to complete pavement markings on the newly redesigned intersection. Closures will start at 9 p.m. Wednesday night and run until 6 a.m. the following...
nbc15.com
Driver sentenced to 18 years for Dane Co. crash that killed three teens
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A judge sentenced the man convicted in the Dane County crash that killed three high school students last fall to 18 years in prison Wednesday. Judge Ellen Berz stated that each charge would carry an initial confinement period of six years for each charge, followed by four years each of extended supervision.
oregonobserver.com
Alcohol may have been a factor in fatal Town of Oregon crash
A two vehicle crash left one driver dead and another in critical condition on Saturday, Nov. 12 in the Town of Oregon, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Officer identified the deceased as 56-year-old Richard Wille of Arena, Wisconsin. Emergency responders were dispatched at...
fitchburgstar.com
Donations needed for Goodman Center Thanksgiving Basket program
With less than a week before Thanksgiving and more families registered than ever before, the Goodman Community Center (GCC) is calling on the community to help with its Thanksgiving Basket program. “It’s crunch time for us, and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous,” said Francesca Frisque, GCC...
fitchburgstar.com
Letter: Questioning defense of referendum
“Setting the referendum record straight” is a recent letter to the editor penned by Oregon School District (OSD) Board members Krista Flanagan (president) and Tim LeBrun (vice-president). Krista and Tim said that there were inaccuracies in two letters to the editor, but they fail to describe the inaccuracies. Krista...
One dead following crash in Town of Oregon
TOWN OF OREGON, Wis.– One person is dead and one is facing life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Oregon. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Rome Corners and County Highway MM. Officials say the driver of a black sedan was traveling...
Channel 3000
WATCH: Car crashes into Middleton nail salon, sending employee to hospital
MIDDLETON, Wis. — A nail salon employee was injured Tuesday after a driver accidentally crashed into the building’s storefront. Middleton police said they responded to Le Nails Salon on University Avenue shortly after 1:45 p.m. after getting a report that a car had crashed into the building. According...
CBS 58
Deadly Lake Country stable fire under investigation
LAKE COUNTRY, Wis. (CBS 58_ -- Lake Country Fire & Rescue responded to 345 Nashotah Road, Nashotah around 3:14am on Tuesday, Nov. 15 for a report of stable fire. The fire was confined to a stable with it being a total loss. No other property was affected. No injuries to property owners or firefighters. Two horses and three dogs were inside of the stable at the time and died in the fire.
