Longtime Nevada resident and former Pershing County Roads Superintendent Mike DeWitt died Monday after a short illness. He was 82 years old. He was born in Phoenix, AZ, on March 2, 1940. His father was a carpenter and moved around the West during World War II building internment camps. After the war, the family settled in South Lake Tahoe, where Mike attended school and became an avid skier and all-around athlete. He belonged to the Heavenly Valley Blue Angels ski team coached by the famous Olympian Stein Eriksen. He was working toward a spot on the Olympic team when he broke his leg in a nasty ski accident prior to the Squaw Valley Olympics.

PERSHING COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO