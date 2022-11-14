ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Shane Beamer gives hilarious quote about Tennessee Vols QB Hendon Hooker

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer gave a hilarious quote this week about Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker. The Gamecocks and the Vols will meet in Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night at 7:00 PM ET. And Beamer wishes Hooker was still at Virginia Tech…for a couple of reasons.
COLUMBIA, SC
atozsports.com

One thing that should make Tennessee Vols fans uneasy this week

Almost all of the talk surrounding the Tennessee Vols right now has to do with whether or not UT will make the College Football Playoff. Tennessee is currently at No. 5 in the playoff rankings. They might need USC or TCU to lose to reach the playoff. One thing that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Fired College Football Head Coach Has Filed Lawsuit

Former Washington State football head coach Nick Rolovich filed a lawsuit after getting fired last year for refusing to comply with a COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Per ESPN's Kyle Bonagura, Rolovich is suing the university, athletic director Pat Chun, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. The 32-page lawsuit claims discrimination against religion, a breach of contract, and violations of his First and 14th Amendment rights.
PULLMAN, WA
The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin Speculation Is Swirling On Monday

Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels team lost a tough one to Nick Saban and Alabama on Saturday night. Following the loss, Kiffin expressed his severe disappointment with the result. The Ole Miss head coach is not happy just being competitive with the Crimson Tide; he wants to beat them.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

RB commitment parts ways with Vols

One of Tennessee's Class of 2023 commitments is officially back on the market. Running back Will Stallings, a senior at Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has parted ways with the Vols. "Like to say thanks to Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Florida Football Player Reportedly Kicked Off The Team

The Florida Gators got a little thinner in the front seven after Billy Napier decided to dismiss an upperclassmen at linebacker over the weekend. According to GatorsOnline.com, former JUCO transfer Diwun Black is no longer a member of the team for "undisclosed disciplinary reasons." He's no longer listed on Florida's...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has A New Coach In Mind For Oklahoma

From the top-10 to 5-5, Brent Venables' first year at Oklahoma has largely been a disaster. Paul Finebaum has been among the most vocal when it comes to the Venables hire. And over the weekend, the ESPN commentator continued his criticisms on the network's college football podcast, while also floating a potential replacement for the Sooners coach.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Reveals His Major 'Upset Alert' Pick

College football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs could notch their first loss of the season against Baylor this weekend. Finebaum predicted the No. 4 team in the nation would fall to the Texas Longhorns this past weekend, but he was incorrect. He's "doubling down" on his TCU doubts heading into Saturday's game in Waco.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

SEC Wide Receiver Blamed 1 Coach For Team's Struggles

Kentucky's football team entered this fall with high expectations in large part because its star quarterback returned for another season. It's safe to say Mark Stoops' squad hasn't lived up to the hype. After jumping out to a 4-0 record, the Wildcats dropped four of their last six games. Instead...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Daniel Harris de-commits from Georgia football

Georgia is back down to 20 commitments. Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep four-star cornerback Daniel Harris de-committed from Georgia on Monday. Penn State is the program with momentum in his recruitment after hosting him on an official visit on June 24, but Georgia will continue to recruit Harris to potentially get him back in the class. Harris initially committed to Georgia on July 1 after also taking official visits to Michigan (June 3), Ohio State (June 10), and Georgia (June 17). The 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect is considered the nation's No. 154 overall prospect, No. 18 cornerback, and No. 37 overall recruit in the state of Florida per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Former Alabama star bashes team over down season

The standards at Alabama are so high that a two-loss season is regarded as unacceptable. Just ask former running back Bo Scarbrough. Scarbrough, who won two titles in three seasons with the Crimson Tide between 2015 and 2017, was sharply critical of the 2022 team, accusing them of not being focused on winning titles.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Dick Vitale Wants To See 1 Major Change To College Basketball

Dick Vitale has one major suggestion for college basketball. The broadcasting icon believes the sport should start its season later in the year. He feels the sports world is too focused on football during the start of the college basketball season. Vitale made this point during his return to broadcasting...
KANSAS STATE

