Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
Related
WLFI.com
Delphi Preservation Society invites public for Festive Holiday Home Tour
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — The Delphi Preservation Society cordially invites you to their inaugural Festive Holiday Home Tour. Starting downtown at the Opera House guests will be given a map with historic homes or buildings around Delphi. Each of those six locations will be decked out in their holiday best. Some of those buildings are the little white church at Canal Park and the Parish House.
WLFI.com
Local church giving away free winter clothing
A local Lafayette church is giving back to the community each week with a shop full of donated clothes and household items. A local Lafayette church is giving back to the community each week with a shop full of donated clothes and household items.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Sporadic heavy snow bursts through Friday morning, unseasonably cold temperatures for the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — It's "snow globe weather" in central Indiana with widespread flurries, snow showers and heavier snow bursts at times. The latter makes for tricky travel as they can cause quick-changing conditions for drivers. These heavier bursts oftentimes lead to accidents due to their sudden onset of snow-covered roads and near-whiteout conditions.
WLFI.com
LUM annual Turkey Trot returns
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette Thanksgiving tradition returns to bring families together and continue fundraising for the community. Lafayette Urban Ministry's Annual Turkey Trot will take place Thanksgiving morning at 8:30 a.m. The event has a new location at Connection Point Church where participants will trot in...
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Fred's Mini Mart on State Road 25 has gas for $4.15 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Northwestern Avenue...
WLFI.com
BMV plans bigger, better Lafayette branch amid WL closure
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The days are numbered for the West Side license branch, but a bigger, better Bureau of Motor Vehicles is coming to the other side of the river. The cries of West Lafayette drivers fell on deaf ears as the BMV announced Tuesday the branch on Navajo Drive will close in about a month.
WNDU
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow continues into Thursday morning
A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for parts of Michiana. WHERE: St. Joseph, Northern LaPorte, Berrien, and Cass counties. WHEN: Now through 10AM ET Thursday. WHAT: Heavy Lake Effect Snow. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour are possible at times. Snow totals of 6-10″+ of snow are likely in these areas.
WLFI.com
County Road 500 North back open
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One route around the River Road construction is now back open. The project dates back to 2021 when the county began a widening and utility relocation project. The project was proposed after a highway safety audit deemed the River Road 500 North intersection to...
WLFI.com
Carroll County art teacher named Indiana Outstanding Art Educator
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Carroll County art teacher was recently named best in the state for 2022. Carroll Schools teacher Jessica Young received the award from The Art Education Association of Indiana. Young has worked at Carroll Elementary School since 2011. She began her art teaching career...
WLFI.com
NAMI to host National Suicide Prevention ceremony
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — This Saturday is International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day. A local mental health resource is holding an event for people who have lost someone to suicide. The National Alliance on Mental Illness of West Central Indiana is taking time Saturday morning to honor those...
WLFI.com
Indiana BMV announces closure of West Lafayette Branch
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has officially announced their decision to close the West Lafayette Branch. Indiana BMV announces closure of West Lafayette Branch. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has officially announced their decision to close the West Lafayette Branch.
WLFI.com
Ukrainian Club to raise funds for humanitarian aid at school craft sale
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, (Ind.) — At the annual Harrison High School Band Craft Show this year, the band isn't the only cause people can support. The Purdue University Ukrainian Club is raising funds for a non-profit Ukrainian human rights organization. Things like flags, buttons and bracelets will be for sale...
Snow plows on standby as more winter weather expected
INDIANAPOLIS — Snow plows are at the ready as central Indiana expects more winter weather Monday night. The first measurable snowfall of the season comes Saturday and with it unseasonably cold temperatures. With the chillier conditions, roads may turn slick with the winter precipitation. Hamilton County EMA Dep. Director Ryan Tennessen said this past Saturday […]
townepost.com
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
Bill & Janice Roe Continue Role of Mr. & Mrs. Claus for 44th Year. Bill and Janice Roe have been married for nearly five decades, but some might say they’ve been a power couple for the past 44 years. That’s because they’ve been playing Santa and Mrs. Claus since 1978. The two met when they both worked at the Howard Johnson restaurant. The first time he met her, Bill (who had previously been employed in Las Vegas), was dressed in a sequined shirt and black pants with a stripe down the side.
WLFI.com
Avoiding the cold: man experiencing homelessness shares his story
From now until April, people experiencing homelessness have a place to stay the night at Lafayette Urban Ministry's main office. Getting out of the cold: man experiencing homelessness shares his story. As temperatures drop this week one man is grateful for an opportunity to get out of the cold.
casscountyonline.com
Influenza A update from Logansport Community School Corporation
Logansport Community School Corporation shared information about confirmed cases of Influenza A in posts on their website and social media today. Logansport Community School Corporation would like to inform you that we have had several confirmed cases of Influenza A in our schools. The flu is very contagious and can quickly spread from person to person. Please read the letter from our LCSC School Nurses (it is in both English and Spanish) and the information sheet from the Indiana State Department of Health.
WISH-TV
More snow accumulation possible Tuesday, Wednesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After starting the workweek dry, we will track another chance for accumulating snow through Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, frigid air will begin to tightened its grip further. Monday night: Another cold November night under mostly cloudy skies is ahead. The early onset of our next system...
Doctors urge caution at Thanksgiving gatherings to prevent a surge in RSV
INDIANAPOLIS — Doctors are urging caution in planning holiday gatherings as we approach Thanksgiving next week. There's growing concern about another surge in RSV infections in children. So doctors are suggesting specific steps to reduce risk for your family because the consequences can be serious if you don't. The...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Theft of New Garbage Totes by Unknown Individuals Troubling to City Officials
During the first two weeks of the City’s new trash pickup, a very unexpected and troubling problem has come up with the new totes that residents are using for trash pickup — they’re being stolen. “This has been a problem since we started,” said Frankfort Street Superintendent...
WLFI.com
Brookston house fire results in total loss
BROOKSTON, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is learning more about a house fire in Brookston that took place Friday night. At approximately 4:33 p.m. Friday evening, firefighters and EMS responded to a fully engulfed house fire at 1198 East County Road 1100 South in Brookston. According to Brookston Fire...
Comments / 0