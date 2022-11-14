Bill & Janice Roe Continue Role of Mr. & Mrs. Claus for 44th Year. Bill and Janice Roe have been married for nearly five decades, but some might say they’ve been a power couple for the past 44 years. That’s because they’ve been playing Santa and Mrs. Claus since 1978. The two met when they both worked at the Howard Johnson restaurant. The first time he met her, Bill (who had previously been employed in Las Vegas), was dressed in a sequined shirt and black pants with a stripe down the side.

