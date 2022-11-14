A McAllen woman is in police custody after being arrested for stabbing a city employee at the Las Palmas Community Center. McAllen police were called to the center in central McAllen a little after 8 this morning, and moments later caught up with the suspect about a block away. There was a brief struggle before officers were able to handcuff 60-year-old Esmeralda Rodriguez.

MCALLEN, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO