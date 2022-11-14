ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willacy County, TX

ValleyCentral

Former San Juan officer pleads guilty to intoxication assault

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former San Juan police officer pleaded guilty after a major crash that left one person seriously injured, records show. Ricardo Daniel Martinez pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, according to Hidalgo County records. Martinez’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 2. […]
SAN JUAN, TX
freightwaves.com

Former FMCSA investigator charged with bribery, extortion

A former Department of Transportation employee from South Texas was charged Monday by a federal grand jury in Houston with bribery and extortion, according to the Department of Justice. Patrick Gorena, 54, a former investigator for the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration office in Weslaco, Texas, is charged with...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Capital murder case heads to court of appeals, 21 years later

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A hearing for convicted murderer, Gustavo Mireles, was held at the 13th Court of Appeals as he and his family maintain Mireles’ innocence. Mireles is convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison for the 2001 murder of Mary Jane Rebollar. Rebollar was found dead in her truck in Donna […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

Officials: Woman arrested after McAllen community center employee stabbed

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An employee with the city of McAllen Las Palmas Community Center was hospitalized after being stabbed Thursday morning, authorities said. Esmeralda Rodriguez, 60, of McAllen, was arrested and charged in the stabbing, the McAllen Police Department said in a press release. The investigation is ongoing. Rodriguez is also being investigated for […]
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Valley Murder Suspect Sentenced On Manslaughter Plea

One of four men charged with the murder of a man in McAllen more than two years ago has been sentenced for his part in the killing. 39-year-old Gilbert Daniel Montalvo Garren of Pharr was sentenced to 18 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Elsa police chief: Texas Rangers assisting with fatal shooting investigation

The Texas Rangers are assisting the Elsa Police Department in the investigation of a fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male whose body was discovered Tuesday, according to Elsa police Chief Robert McGinnis. Elsa police responded to a shots fired call near the City of Elsa Housing Authority where they found...
ELSA, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Motorcyclist injured after hit by driver later charged with DWI

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man was arrested after wrecking with a motorcyclist and failing a field sobriety test. Christopher Houston Moreno was charged with accident involving serious bodily injury, intoxication assault with a vehicle, possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence, Hidalgo County Jail records indicate. The motorcyclist broke his hip in the […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Trio arrested after attempted burglary at former apartment

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men were arrested after police alleged they broke into an apartment where one of the men had been evicted. Francisco Lopez Jr., 49; Michael Francisco Lopez, 22; and Ryan Matthew Lopez, 17, were arrested on Sunday for burglary of habitation and engaging in organized criminal activity, police stated. According to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Man arrested after threat to San Benito Post Office

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Post Office was under a bomb threat Tuesday morning, according to police. Maximilliano Casanova, 38, was arrested and remains in custody on a charge of false alarm or report, according to the San Benito Police Department. At about 10:15 a.m., police officers responded to the post office […]
SAN BENITO, TX
kurv.com

2-Vehicle Crash Kills 1 In Hidalgo

One person was killed and another person is hospitalized following a 2-vehicle crash in Hidalgo Thursday morning. The crash happened at State Highway 336 and Flores Street. Details of the collision aren’t yet available as Hidalgo police and DPS troopers work to reconstruct the accident.
HIDALGO, TX
KRGV

Update: Suspect in bomb threat at San Benito post office identified

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. A man was arrested Tuesday after a bomb threat at the San Benito post office prompted a lockdown, police said. Officers with the San Benito Police Department responded to the post office at around 10:30 a.m. in reference to a man, identified as Maximiliano Casanova, entering the building and making a bomb threat.
SAN BENITO, TX
kurv.com

Employee Stabbed At Las Palmas Community Center, Woman In Custody

A McAllen woman is in police custody after being arrested for stabbing a city employee at the Las Palmas Community Center. McAllen police were called to the center in central McAllen a little after 8 this morning, and moments later caught up with the suspect about a block away. There was a brief struggle before officers were able to handcuff 60-year-old Esmeralda Rodriguez.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Teenager shot overnight in Elsa; investigation underway

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Elsa Police Department is actively investigating a homicide after a teenager was pronounced dead overnight in Elsa. At 7:58 p.m. Tuesday, Elsa police were dispatched to the 300 block of W. 3rd St. in reference to shots fired, a release from the police department stated. In the parking area of the Elsa […]
ELSA, TX
ValleyCentral

HPD: Man breaks into La Michoacana, steals large amounts of money

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is wanted after breaking into a ‘La Michoacana’ meat market, police said. The break-in occurred at 12:13 a.m. Nov. 11 at the ‘La Michoacana,’ located at the 900 block of W. Harrison, Harlingen Police Department stated. “Once inside the store the male took a large amount of US currency, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

EXCLUSIVE: Family seeks answers in fatal shooting of Elsa teen

An Elsa family is waiting for answers after the body of a 17-year-old male teen was found in the parking lot of the city’s housing authority. The victim was discovered Tuesday evening at the 300 block of West 3rd Street by officers with the Elsa Police Department who responded to a report of shots fired at the location.
ELSA, TX

