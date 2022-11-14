Read full article on original website
Related
Former San Juan officer pleads guilty to intoxication assault
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former San Juan police officer pleaded guilty after a major crash that left one person seriously injured, records show. Ricardo Daniel Martinez pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, according to Hidalgo County records. Martinez’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 2. […]
Woman smuggled cocaine to repay drug debt after boyfriend arrested, records show
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman who admitted to smuggling cocaine to repay a debt was sentenced to prison, federal documents stated. Rosa Maria Perez was sentenced Wednesday to 30 months in prison, records show. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, on May 11, Perez was entering the United States from Mexico at […]
freightwaves.com
Former FMCSA investigator charged with bribery, extortion
A former Department of Transportation employee from South Texas was charged Monday by a federal grand jury in Houston with bribery and extortion, according to the Department of Justice. Patrick Gorena, 54, a former investigator for the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration office in Weslaco, Texas, is charged with...
Capital murder case heads to court of appeals, 21 years later
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A hearing for convicted murderer, Gustavo Mireles, was held at the 13th Court of Appeals as he and his family maintain Mireles’ innocence. Mireles is convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison for the 2001 murder of Mary Jane Rebollar. Rebollar was found dead in her truck in Donna […]
Officials: Woman arrested after McAllen community center employee stabbed
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An employee with the city of McAllen Las Palmas Community Center was hospitalized after being stabbed Thursday morning, authorities said. Esmeralda Rodriguez, 60, of McAllen, was arrested and charged in the stabbing, the McAllen Police Department said in a press release. The investigation is ongoing. Rodriguez is also being investigated for […]
kurv.com
Valley Murder Suspect Sentenced On Manslaughter Plea
One of four men charged with the murder of a man in McAllen more than two years ago has been sentenced for his part in the killing. 39-year-old Gilbert Daniel Montalvo Garren of Pharr was sentenced to 18 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.
KRGV
Elsa police chief: Texas Rangers assisting with fatal shooting investigation
The Texas Rangers are assisting the Elsa Police Department in the investigation of a fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male whose body was discovered Tuesday, according to Elsa police Chief Robert McGinnis. Elsa police responded to a shots fired call near the City of Elsa Housing Authority where they found...
Police: Motorcyclist injured after hit by driver later charged with DWI
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man was arrested after wrecking with a motorcyclist and failing a field sobriety test. Christopher Houston Moreno was charged with accident involving serious bodily injury, intoxication assault with a vehicle, possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence, Hidalgo County Jail records indicate. The motorcyclist broke his hip in the […]
BPD: Trio arrested after attempted burglary at former apartment
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men were arrested after police alleged they broke into an apartment where one of the men had been evicted. Francisco Lopez Jr., 49; Michael Francisco Lopez, 22; and Ryan Matthew Lopez, 17, were arrested on Sunday for burglary of habitation and engaging in organized criminal activity, police stated. According to […]
Man steals palm tree from Brownsville yard, according to video released by police
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department wants to get to the root of recent thefts by learning the identity and location of a man they allege stole plants from someone’s front yard. Between the hours of midnight and 4 a.m., on Sunday and Tuesday, the man was caught on a Ring doorbell camera […]
Police: Man arrested after threat to San Benito Post Office
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Post Office was under a bomb threat Tuesday morning, according to police. Maximilliano Casanova, 38, was arrested and remains in custody on a charge of false alarm or report, according to the San Benito Police Department. At about 10:15 a.m., police officers responded to the post office […]
kurv.com
2-Vehicle Crash Kills 1 In Hidalgo
One person was killed and another person is hospitalized following a 2-vehicle crash in Hidalgo Thursday morning. The crash happened at State Highway 336 and Flores Street. Details of the collision aren’t yet available as Hidalgo police and DPS troopers work to reconstruct the accident.
KRGV
Update: Suspect in bomb threat at San Benito post office identified
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. A man was arrested Tuesday after a bomb threat at the San Benito post office prompted a lockdown, police said. Officers with the San Benito Police Department responded to the post office at around 10:30 a.m. in reference to a man, identified as Maximiliano Casanova, entering the building and making a bomb threat.
Cameron County officials remember lawman Gus Reyna, who died Monday
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officials with the Cameron County Sheriff’s office are paying homage to one of their own. Longtime Chief Deputy Gus Reyna passed away Monday, leaving behind a legacy. Reyna is described as someone who loved the sheriff’s department, a great leader, and so much more. Reyna served in law enforcement for about 38 […]
kurv.com
Employee Stabbed At Las Palmas Community Center, Woman In Custody
A McAllen woman is in police custody after being arrested for stabbing a city employee at the Las Palmas Community Center. McAllen police were called to the center in central McAllen a little after 8 this morning, and moments later caught up with the suspect about a block away. There was a brief struggle before officers were able to handcuff 60-year-old Esmeralda Rodriguez.
One COVID-19-related death in Hidalgo County, man was unvaccinated
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services reported one additional COVID-19-related death Tuesday. According to a release sent out by the county, the deseased was a man in his 70s from Edinburg. The Edinburg man was not vaccinated. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,036 since the start of […]
Police: Teenager shot overnight in Elsa; investigation underway
ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Elsa Police Department is actively investigating a homicide after a teenager was pronounced dead overnight in Elsa. At 7:58 p.m. Tuesday, Elsa police were dispatched to the 300 block of W. 3rd St. in reference to shots fired, a release from the police department stated. In the parking area of the Elsa […]
HPD: Man breaks into La Michoacana, steals large amounts of money
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is wanted after breaking into a ‘La Michoacana’ meat market, police said. The break-in occurred at 12:13 a.m. Nov. 11 at the ‘La Michoacana,’ located at the 900 block of W. Harrison, Harlingen Police Department stated. “Once inside the store the male took a large amount of US currency, […]
US Coast Guard: 5 Mexican fishermen arrested for illegal fishing at SPI
The U.S. Coast Guard announced Tuesday they stopped five Mexican men who were illegally fishing off the Texas coast.
KRGV
EXCLUSIVE: Family seeks answers in fatal shooting of Elsa teen
An Elsa family is waiting for answers after the body of a 17-year-old male teen was found in the parking lot of the city’s housing authority. The victim was discovered Tuesday evening at the 300 block of West 3rd Street by officers with the Elsa Police Department who responded to a report of shots fired at the location.
Comments / 1