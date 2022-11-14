ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, GA

41nbc.com

Dublin motel makes 2023 Georgia ‘Places in Peril’ list

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Laurens County site makes the 2023 List of Georgia’s 10 Places in Peril. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released the new list Wednesday. The list includes the Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation shared...
DUBLIN, GA
fsrmagazine.com

Walk-On's to Open Restaurant in Warner Robins, Georgia

The Georgia community is about to have a new family-friendly destination for game days when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux opens its doors on Monday, Nov. 21. Located at 1070 Highway 96 and near Rigby’s Water World and Rigby’s Entertainment Complex, the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Walk-On’s executive team and Warner Robins franchise partners at 10 a.m.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Fort Valley church to 'Feed the City' for Thanksgiving

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — One Houston County church is giving thanks by giving to people in need. Hope Church of Fort Valley will have their annual "Feed the City" event on Saturday, November 19. The church will give frozen turkeys to families, along with stuffing, canned goods, mac &...
FORT VALLEY, GA
41nbc.com

City of Warner Robins targeting housing shortage

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is working to strengthen its housing shortage by meeting with developers. The city hosted a ” Lunch and Learn” on Wednesday, educating developers on the process of seeking permits, dealing with water and sewer lines and more.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Macon recognizes crash responder safety week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Crash responder safety week begins today, hoping to prevent future emergency vehicle personnel from getting hit by negligent drivers. All drivers are meant to follow the move over law, stating that they need to give room for emergency vehicles. Fire Chief Shane Edwards expresses the importance of respecting road laws.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Warner Robins meth ring leader pleads guilty

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Ontarrio "Torrie" Veal of Warner Robins has entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and now faces a sentence of up to 40 years in prison and a $5,000,000 fine. According to documents sent to WGXA by the Department...
WARNER ROBINS, GA

