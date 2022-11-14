Read full article on original website
Dublin motel makes 2023 Georgia ‘Places in Peril’ list
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Laurens County site makes the 2023 List of Georgia’s 10 Places in Peril. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released the new list Wednesday. The list includes the Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin. The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation shared...
Walk-On's to Open Restaurant in Warner Robins, Georgia
The Georgia community is about to have a new family-friendly destination for game days when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux opens its doors on Monday, Nov. 21. Located at 1070 Highway 96 and near Rigby’s Water World and Rigby’s Entertainment Complex, the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Walk-On’s executive team and Warner Robins franchise partners at 10 a.m.
Fort Valley leaders celebrate construction of first home built using CHIP grant funding
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A new home was built from the ground up for a Fort Valley woman using the Community Home Investment Program (CHIP) funding. On Wednesday, Fort Valley's Mayor Barbara Williams and city council gathered at the completed home of owner Sybil Dixon. Doctor Ulrica Jones, who...
Central Georgia's top news stories for 11/16/22
A Macon woman is speaking out about conditions in the Brookdale Resource Center. She says they kicked her out because her job is overnight.
Bibb County celebrates its top teacher in 'Teacher of the Year' celebration
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School District celebrated its top educators Tuesday evening. The annual Teacher of the Year celebration happened at Macon's Grand Opera House. In July, the district named Weaver Middle School educator Cateah Collins Teacher of the Year. Tuesday night also celebrated the other four...
'She will be there in spirit': The Nutcracker of Middle Georgia remembers founder Jean Weaver
MACON, Ga. — The woman who kept sugar plum fairies dancing in the heads of Central Georgians for decades, Jean Weaver, passed away earlier this month at age 95. The Founder of the Nutcracker of Middle Georgia is missed dearly by the people she worked with. Weaver founded the...
Georgia Department of Human Services blames SNAP benefits delay on inflation, worker shortage
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia department of human services says if you've yet to see your snap benefits, it’s because they're dealing with an increase of renewals, inflation, and a worker shortage. Some say it's crippling thousands of Georgians just before the holidays as they try to feed their families.
Fort Valley church to 'Feed the City' for Thanksgiving
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — One Houston County church is giving thanks by giving to people in need. Hope Church of Fort Valley will have their annual "Feed the City" event on Saturday, November 19. The church will give frozen turkeys to families, along with stuffing, canned goods, mac &...
City of Warner Robins targeting housing shortage
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is working to strengthen its housing shortage by meeting with developers. The city hosted a ” Lunch and Learn” on Wednesday, educating developers on the process of seeking permits, dealing with water and sewer lines and more.
H&H planning friends and family drop-by for founder Mama Louise Hudson
MACON, Ga. — H&H Soul Food is holding a friends and family drop-by in honor of Mama Louise Hudson according to a post on their Facebook page. People are invited to pay their respects to Hudson at H&H on Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The...
'Come get you some food': Central Georgia church's food drive helping families in need for the holidays
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — As part of 13WMAZ's "Stuff the Truck" event to feed families in Central Georgia, we're telling you how others in the community are making sure their community's stomachs are full. Christian Friends Baptist Church in Hawkinsville partners with Middle Georgia Community Food Bank. Every second Monday...
UPDATE: Westside High School to conduct asynchronous learning Thursday and Friday
UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the person who ran from Campus Police Wednesday is now in custody. That’s the only new information we have right now. UPDATE (6:30 p.m.) – Macon’s Westside High School will conduct asynchronous learning on Thursday and Friday...
'We're here to do God's work': Warner Robins ministry helping feed families through food bank
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Groups across Central Georgia are working to make sure families stay fed this holiday season. For 13WMAZ's annual community "Stuff the Truck" event, we are showing you how these groups feed families. The Rehoboth Baptist Association's Christian Social Ministries Food Bank works to put food...
Macon recognizes crash responder safety week
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Crash responder safety week begins today, hoping to prevent future emergency vehicle personnel from getting hit by negligent drivers. All drivers are meant to follow the move over law, stating that they need to give room for emergency vehicles. Fire Chief Shane Edwards expresses the importance of respecting road laws.
'Demand for housing is going to get stronger': Warner Robins builders work with city to address home shortage
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins homebuilders met with the city Wednesday to talk about the area's home shortage. If you were to talk to anyone in town, they'd probably say everyone is moving to Houston County. "A lot of great things about Houston County that drive people to...
'I'll always be grateful': Macon man says Daybreak answered his prayer as shelter celebrates 10 years
MACON, Ga. — For 10 years, DePaul Daybreak USA has been giving Macon's homeless a helping hand. Tuesday, Daybreak celebrated its 10-year anniversary in a room full of city support. "Everybody on a first-time basis," Tim Almond said. Almond shared his story at the celebration Tuesday morning. He told...
Georgia Department of Corrections looking for escaped inmate from Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Corrections is looking for a man who escaped from a Macon Transitional Center, according to a post on Twitter. They issued a statewide lookout for 28-year-old Iquane Brown who walked away from the facility. If spotted, the Department of Corrections is advising...
'A great thing for the city': Piedmont Construction Group to build apartment units off Bass Road
MACON, Ga. — In a couple of years, you might notice more folks and more traffic on Bass Road. Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Monday approved construction for a new apartment complex. The new complex will be located behind Tru by Hilton Hotel and next to Watercrest Assisted Living and...
Warner Robins meth ring leader pleads guilty
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Ontarrio "Torrie" Veal of Warner Robins has entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and now faces a sentence of up to 40 years in prison and a $5,000,000 fine. According to documents sent to WGXA by the Department...
'Everybody is going to come running': Man captured in multi-agency chase near Westside High School in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man is now in custody after putting a school on lockdown and evading deputies for several hours. The man caused the lockdown at Westside High School when he allegedly jumped out of a car with a rifle. Bibb County Sheriff David Davis says the search...
