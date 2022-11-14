With so many smashburger places opening, you think we’d be tired of them by now. We’re not. The version at this plant-filled counter-service spot in Chinatown comes with two thin pressed patties with gooey American cheese and grilled onions between a soft and squishy bun. It’s easily one of the best smashburgers in the city, and the fried chicken sandwich is just as good. All the sandwiches (including the sliders) defy expectations. They’re bigger and less expensive than what you find at similar burger joints around town. Whether you choose chicken or beef, get some extra crispy fries, which we prefer over their tots. Burger by Day has a selection of shakes, but you can also grab bubble tea from the I’Milky location that shares the same space.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO