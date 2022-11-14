Read full article on original website
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
Raid of Illegal Weed Shop in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
fox5ny.com
Great N.Y. Noodletown, a Chinatown favorite for 50 years
NEW YORK - Great N.Y. Noodletown is a New York City gem hiding in plain sight. It sits on the corner of the Bowery and Bayard Street. For more than half a century, the restaurant has been a staple in Chinatown always doing brisk business. Delicious food for a low price is why it has stood the test of time.
10 fun things to do in NYC for $25 or less this weekend
Governors Island Winter Village returns Thursday Nov. 17 Check out comedy, go ice skating, see some art. Get it in before holiday madness [ more › ]
Thrillist
Brooklyn's Famed Uzbek Buffet Supermarket Tashkent Is Opening in Manhattan
New Yorkers, say hello to shawarma-filled lunch breaks and kebab-based dinners. Brighton Beach's very own Tashkentsupermarket is opening soon in the West Village. Featuring over 200 mouthwatering buffet trays, the famous Uzbek staple is officially coming to Manhattan, a spokesperson confirmed to Eater. Tashkent is set to open by the end of the year at 378 Sixth Avenue at Waverly Place, and it will bring a slew of Central Asian flavors to the city. Earlier last year, Eater reported that the chain was planning to open "at least four" new locations, but the chain's representative declined to comment.
travelnoire.com
Food Hall Galore: New Food Hall Opens In Williamsburg, Brooklyn And Includes A Soul Food Spot
Food halls have become increasingly popular over the years, and New York City just added another to its long list. The Williamsburg Market, in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, opened to the public last week. The new food hall replaces the former North 3rd Street Market, which opened in 2018.
Burger By Day
With so many smashburger places opening, you think we’d be tired of them by now. We’re not. The version at this plant-filled counter-service spot in Chinatown comes with two thin pressed patties with gooey American cheese and grilled onions between a soft and squishy bun. It’s easily one of the best smashburgers in the city, and the fried chicken sandwich is just as good. All the sandwiches (including the sliders) defy expectations. They’re bigger and less expensive than what you find at similar burger joints around town. Whether you choose chicken or beef, get some extra crispy fries, which we prefer over their tots. Burger by Day has a selection of shakes, but you can also grab bubble tea from the I’Milky location that shares the same space.
The New York City holiday season event guide
(PIX11) — The holiday season is here in New York City, and with over 6 million people estimated to visit, according to NYC & Company, there will be plenty for everyone to do in the Big Apple. Amaze Light Festival A vibrant holiday market and light festival right in the middle of Citi Field. Enjoy […]
fox5ny.com
Golden Girls Kitchen NYC is set to open soon
NEW YORK - The Golden Girls fans can say "thank you for being a friend" and get their fix of the beloved sitcom in a pop-up restaurant coming to the Seaport District in Lower Manhattan. The experience opens Dec. 7 and it's already accepting reservations. If the concept sounds familiar,...
What To Eat (And Skip) At Olly Olly Market
Joining the recent onslaught of NYC food halls is Olly Olly Market in Chelsea. Do we need another adult cafeteria to eat in? Does this have something to do with the loneliness epidemic? If so, Olly Olly does fill up at lunch, and it's a good place to sneak an afternoon cocktail at the super social bar. They also have free wifi. But there isn’t much else to differentiate this food hall from the rest.
Pen 'n' Coop
Despite Pen n’ Coop’s insistence on describing themselves as an “Italian street food meets NYC deli” concept, this vendor in Chelsea food hall Olly Olly Market isn’t reinventing the wheel. They’re just a solid sandwich shop that deals in rotisserie chicken and porchetta, with a couple vegetarian options thrown in. The Mr. Cooper sandwich does a good job with the classic combo of pesto, burrata, roasted red peppers, and decently moist chicken on a crusty roll, but it could use a bit more meat.
News 12
Bronx rappers Ice Spice, Lil TJay take part in Thanksgiving meal giveaway
Two local artists from the Bronx gave a helping hand on Wednesday to those less fortunate with Thanksgiving approaching next week. Ice Spice and Lil TJay took part in a meal giveaway at Fordham University. Ice Spice recently gained popularity from her hit single, “Munch-Feelin You”.
Pizza Friendly Pizza
Pizza Friendly Pizza is a Sicilian slice shop from Chicago with a New York outpost in Chelsea food hall Olly Olly Market. They do their best to woo you by putting all of their thick, bready pizzas on display under a glass case in front, and all of the pies seem intriguing enough. You’ll see one with white anchovies on a ton of greens and another with acorn squash and goat cheese. But all of the pizzas taste strangely similar, overpowered by the sweet red pizza sauce. Also, they come out pretty dry after reheating.
nrf.com
10 must-see New York City stores
NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show offers a chance to peek into the future as it’s being created in one of the world’s great retail centers — New York City. Daniel Hodges, CEO of Retail Store Tours, has selected 10 spaces that highlight innovations driving the future of retail.
westchesterfamily.com
First Look: Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights
Exciting news for Westchester and NYC families – the 2022 Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights are now open! Featuring 360 wildlife lanterns with 90 species, including 70 new lanterns and 30 new species, this outdoor immersive experience will surely delight kids of all ages this holiday season. Held on select...
pix11.com
Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in pattern: NYPD
A crew of carjackers has targeted at least four Queens and Brooklyn drivers since mid-October, rear-ending victims to get them out of their rides then driving off in their vehicles, police said in a Wednesday appeal for tips. Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in …. A crew of carjackers has...
12 Great BECs In NYC
Despite what your friends in Ohio may believe, the BEC is more quintessentially NYC than any tall green statue or Frank Sinatra song. You can get a BEC at just about any bodega, and it'll probably be good—but we're looking for the top examples in the city. We teamed up with NY Forever and asked for tips on where to find the best BECs, and we put together this initial list of our favorites. This is a never-ending search, so stay tuned for updates, and let us know if you have sandwiches you think we should eat.
cititour.com
Marcus Samuelsson's new Restaurant Hav & Mar Opens in Chelsea
Celebrity Chef and Food Network Star Marcus Samuelsson and Chef Rose Noël have opened Hav & Mar, a new seafood centric restaurant in New York City's Chelsea neigborhood. The restaurant celebrates Samuelsson's Swedish and African roots with a festive menu and creative cocktail program. The meal starts with roti...
Can You Afford to Live in New York City? Here's How to Find Out
Living in New York City can be extraordinarily expensive, but it doesn't have to be.
NY1
Struggling New Yorkers weigh in on city's changes to housing
Kadisha Davis has a steady income, is a single mother and has a bachelor’s degree. But up until a few years ago, she was in the city’s shelter system with her daughter. At one point, Davis was living in a shelter in Queens, but worked at a community college in Manhattan while having to take her daughter to daycare in Brooklyn.
chainstoreage.com
Primark continues U.S. store expansion
Primark is kicking off its U.S. growth plan to reach 60 stores by 2026. The global value-priced retailer is opening three stores in the New York metro area, including a just-opened location at Roosevelt Field in Garden City. The 44,290-sq.-ft. store is the brand's 409th location globally and 14th store in the U.S.
Phở Hoài Restaurant
This Sheepshead Bay staple has been a local favorite since the early '90s, and it’s time more people know about it. You can come with four people, order a ton of food, and spend around $60. The phở broth here is light but flavorful, and the noodles have a pleasant chew. The #1, which comes with a little bit of all things beef, is the classic, but we also love getting a bowl of noddle soup with a perfectly charred pork chop on the side for a bit of variation. If you want something that isn’t phở, get the chicken curry served with a freshly-baked, extremely soft, and crackly baguette.
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
