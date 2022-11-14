ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Delaware State at Villanova odds, picks and predictions

By Dominick Petrillo
 3 days ago
The Delaware State Hornets (1-1) are in Philadelphia to take on the Villanova Wildcats (1-1) Monday. Tip-off from Finneran Pavilion is at 6:30 p.m. ET (FS2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Delaware State vs. Villanova odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

The Wildcats come into this game after suffering their first loss of the season 68-64 at Temple Friday, losing outright as 5-point favorites. Villanova looks to prove it is still one of the best teams in the country despite the shocking retirement of coach Jay Wright after last season ended with a Final Four appearance.

Delaware State looks to gain some valuable experience for its program against one of the big boys of the sport. After losing 95-57 at Virginia Tech in its opener last Monday, the Hornets took out their anger on Immaculata with a 104-67 win of its own. They will just look to keep this one close against the Wildcats and get back home healthy.

Delaware State at Villanova odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 4:05 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Delaware State +1700 (bet $100 to win $1,700) | Villanova -100000 (bet $100,000 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Delaware State +36.5 (-115) | Villanova -36.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 138.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Delaware State at Villanova picks and predictions

Prediction

Villanova 90, Delaware State 55

PASS.

The spread is far too high to make a wager on the ML worth a play.

LEAN DELAWARE STATE +36.5 (-115).

There is no chance the Hornets win this game, but to expect Villanova to win by 37 after losing its last game to Temple is a bit too much.

This will be a lopsided Wildcats victory for sure. A final score within 20 points and the Villanova faithful should be worried, but 37 points is just a smidge too high for my liking and I lean toward the underdog Delaware State to cover here.

BET OVER 138.5 (-108).

Villanova scored 82 in its season-opening win over LaSalle Monday, and it will come out shooting after scoring just 64 at Temple Friday. The Wildcats love the 3-pointer and they will be plentiful on their home court Monday.

Delaware State will be forced to take some of its own to keep up. This game may not get to a shootout mode where both teams hit 80, but Villanova will. With Delaware State shooting to try to keep up, it will get to about 60. Which is all that is needed for this over. OVER 138.5 (-108) is my favorite play.

