Los Angeles, CA

HollywoodLife

Jay Leno’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About The Comedian’s Wife After His ‘Serious Burn’ Injuries

Mavis Leno and Jay have been married for over 40 years. Mavis Leno is a philanthropist. Jay Leno was hospitalized following burns from a car accident on Sunday , November 13. Jay Leno was hospitalized for burns on Sunday, November 13. The comedian was taken to the Grossman Burn Center following the incident and canceled appearances as he recovers. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” he said in a statement to DailyMail. Through his recovery, he’ll have his wife Mavis Leno, 76, by his side.
Page Six

Bandaged Jay Leno seen treating third-degree burns in hyperbaric chamber

Jay Leno is receiving various forms of treatment for his third-degree burns. In video obtained by “Inside Edition,” the “Jay Leno’s Garage” host lies in a hyperbaric chamber where his left arm can be seen bandaged almost to his elbow while just his right hand is wrapped. A brief glimpse also reveals Leno’s face is entirely wrapped in gauze. Dr. Peter Grossman explained that the hyperbaric chamber helps to “decrease swelling” and “increase blood flow with good oxygenation,” as well as decrease bacteria. Grossman also shared Wednesday that Leno, 72, was in “good” condition after undergoing one surgery that was described as a “grafting procedure.” “His...
OK! Magazine

Jay Leno's Friend Saves Comedian's Life By Smothering Flames On His Face In Frantic Garage Fire

From friend to hero! Jay Leno's close pal Dave quite possibly saved his life after the comedian's face bursted into flames on Sunday, November 13. The 72-year-old currently remains hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center, where he has started to piece together the series of events that led to the terrifying moment he was set ablaze.Leno revealed to a news publication that he had been working on his 1907 white steam car in his famed garage — he shows off the impressive space on his YouTube channel, which has a massive 3.4 million subscribers — and was attempting to fix...
Page Six

Jay Leno speaks out after suffering ‘serious’ burns from gasoline car fire

Jay Leno needs some time to recover following Sunday’s freak car fire that left him with “serious” facial burns, but he is otherwise “OK.” “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” the comedian, 72, told Page Six in a statement Monday afternoon. “I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” The statement comes shortly after TMZ reported that the former “Tonight Show” host and avid car collector was in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his dozens of prized vehicles on Sunday when one of them burst into flames. Sources told the outlet that...
TMZ.com

Jay Leno Sprayed With Gasoline that Erupted in Fire, Friend Saved His Life

Jay Leno could have died in the fire that erupted in his Burbank garage -- it was that serious -- and we've learned it was a friend of his who may have saved his life. Jay tells TMZ from his hospital bed ... he was working on his 1907 White Steam Car in his famed garage this past Saturday, fixing a clogged fuel line. He says there was a fuel leak and gasoline sprayed on his face and hands. Almost simultaneously a spark triggered an explosion, setting the comedian on fire.
OK! Magazine

'Traumatized' Homeowner Sues Anne Heche's Estate For $2 Million After Late Actress' Fatal Car Crash Wrecked Her Home

Anne Heche's estate has been sued for $2 million by the woman whose home the late actress fatally crashed into and ignited into flames.On Wednesday, November 9, Lynn Mishele filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles with claims the 53-year-old nearly killed her, her two dogs and her tortoise in the last waking moments before Heche's tragic death.On Friday, August 5, the Six Days, Seven Nights star “barreled through the front of [Mishele's] house and deep into its interior” before the car came “to a halt just feet away” from Mishele and her pets, according to court documents obtained by a...
HollywoodLife

Jay Leno’s Face Reportedly ‘Seriously’ Burned After Car Fire As He Cancels Conference Appearance

Jay Leno, 72, suffered “serious” burns on the left side of his face after a car caught on fire “without warning” inside a Los Angeles garage on Sunday, November 13, according to TMZ. The burns reportedly didn’t penetrate Jay’s eye or his ear. The television host is reportedly recovering at the Grossman Burn Center. The status of his condition is unclear.
Complex

Jay Leno Hospitalized With Burn Injuries Following Car Fire at His Garage

Jay Leno has suffered serious burns to his face following a car fire at his garage in Los Angeles. As reported by TMZ, the former The Tonight Show host was taken to a hospital’s burn center on Sunday when one his cars burst into flames. According to sources close to the situation, he was burned across the left side of his face. The fire allegedly did not penetrate his eye or ear. He’s currently being held at the burn ward at Grossman Burn Center, but his current condition is unclear.
Distractify

Jay Leno Was Recently in a Terrible Accident — Here's the Latest on His Health

News recently broke that Jay Leno, former host of The Tonight Show, was severely injured in an accident. The 72-year-old comedian is, of course, best known for his time as the host of the long-running late-night show. Prior to that, he was a standup comic who, despite not gracing the comedy stage in more than 50 years, still keeps a sharp sense of humor as the host of You Bet Your Life With Jay Leno.
Motorious

Classic Mustang Burns In Horrific Crash

Sadly, every time you get in your car, whether it’s your hobby ride or your daily, you’re risking your life. Even if you drive in an exceptionally safe manner, all it takes is for another careless or reckless driver to end everything in a split second. That was illustrated in especially horrific manner recently in Los Angeles when a man, who allegedly was intoxicated while behind the wheel of a Camry, slammed into the back of a classic Ford Mustang.
Road & Track

Watch This C8 Corvette Smash Into a Curb While Trying to Show Off

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. In case you needed another reason never to attend a street takeover, here's one. The driver of this C8 Corvette had an exceedingly short time in the limelight during a takeover in Los Angeles before sliding straight into a curb and ruining their car in an attempt to show off, nearly striking onlookers in the process.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

