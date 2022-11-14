ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos odds and lines

By Skip Snow
 3 days ago
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) visit the Denver Broncos (3-6) for a Week 11 showdown Sunday. Kickoff at Empower Field at Mile High is slated for 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Raiders vs. Broncos odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

Las Vegas was favored by 4.5 points but dropped a 25-20 home game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday. The loss marked the Raiders’ 3rd in a row, and Las Vegas has averaged just 271 total yards per game over that slump.

The Broncos lost for the 5th time in their last 6 games when they fell at the favored (-2.5) Tennessee Titans 17-10 Sunday. A scuffling Denver offense has now been held to 16 points or less in 4 of its last 5 games. For the season, the Broncos rank 32nd in scoring (14.6 points per game).

Raiders at Broncos odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 2:25 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Raiders +125 (bet $100 to win $125) | Broncos -145 (bet $145 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Raiders +3 (-116) | Broncos -3 (-104)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 41.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Raiders 2-7 | Broncos 3-6
  • ATS: Raiders 3-6 | Broncos 3-6
  • O/U: Raiders 5-4 | Broncos 1-8

Raiders vs. Broncos head-to-head

The Raiders and Broncos first met in the 1960 season, when they split a pair of games. Fast-forward 62 years, and it has been all Raiders of late.

Las Vegas has won 5 straight against Denver and is 7-1 over the last 8 series meetings. The Raiders have won 2 in a row in the Mile High City, but Denver is 7-3 over its last 10 games on home turf.

Since 2017, Las Vegas is 9-1 ATS. That includes a 32-23 Raiders win covering a 2.5-point spread on Oct. 2. That contest hit the Over, and the Over has gone 3-1 across the last 4 Las Vegas-Denver games.

