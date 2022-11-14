As the International Kinus Hashluchim opens, the final list of recipients of new Sifrei Torah has been announced, representing twenty-four communities from all over the world. As the International Kinus Hashluchim opens, excitement is mounting about the prospect of the scheduled historic Siyum of no less than thirty-six Sifrei Torah. Boldly pledged by Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky at least year’s Kinus among many other such ambitious hachlatos, the early arrival of these Sifrei Torah is a true testament to the momentum and enthusiasm behind this unprecedented initiative.

