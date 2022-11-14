Read full article on original website
anash.org
As Kinus Begins, Final Round of 24 Sifrei Torah Recipients Announced
As the International Kinus Hashluchim opens, the final list of recipients of new Sifrei Torah has been announced, representing twenty-four communities from all over the world. As the International Kinus Hashluchim opens, excitement is mounting about the prospect of the scheduled historic Siyum of no less than thirty-six Sifrei Torah. Boldly pledged by Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky at least year’s Kinus among many other such ambitious hachlatos, the early arrival of these Sifrei Torah is a true testament to the momentum and enthusiasm behind this unprecedented initiative.
Newly discovered photos show horror of Nazi's Kristallnacht rampage up close
Jerusalem — Harrowing, previously unseen images from 1938's Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection donated to Israel's Yad Vashem memorial, the organization said Wednesday. One shows a crowd of smiling, well-dressed middle-aged German men and women standing casually as a Nazi officer smashes a storefront window. In another, brownshirts carry heaps of Jewish books, presumably for burning. Another image shows a Nazi officer splashing gasoline on the pews of a synagogue before it's set alight.
classicfm.com
Long-lost Stradivarius violin stolen by Nazis during Second World War found in France
After 78 years, the famed ‘Lauterbach Stradivarius’ has perhaps been found in France after being stolen from a Polish museum in 1944. The Stradivarius violin is one of the most recognisable instrument-maker names in the world of classical music, and for good reason. It is believed that around...
The Jewish Press
Black Lives Matter Is Driving Anti-Semitism
There is a lot of commentary floating in mainstream and social media about Kanye West’s repeated anti-Semitic comments, and whether he represents much of Black America, right-wing America or the Black entertainment industry. Authors pull an example here and there to make generalizations but no one has done a deeper dive into the matter.
‘Kanye Was Rite’: Jewish Cemetery Vandalized With Swastikas
More than three dozen headstones at a Jewish cemetery in a Chicago suburb were vandalized over the weekend with messages referencing Nazis and the musician Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, who has gone on a number of antisemitic tirades in recent weeks. Sixteen headstones at the Congregation Am Echod...
The Jewish Press
Why Does the Murder of 3 Jews in Israel Rate Less of a Response than Cultural Antisemitism?
In the latest Islamic terrorist attack, three Jews were murdered in Israel. Three others were wounded. Two were fathers and another a grandfather. The response from the organizational American Jewish establishment were typically muted with pro-forma condemnations that lacked the intensity of outrage over the recent wave of cultural antisemitism from black celebrities.
The Jewish Press
Yad Vashem Releases Photographs Shedding New light on German Savagery in Kristallnacht
A new photo album recently donated to Yad Vashem, features rare photos of the events of Kristallnacht, the Nazi name for the pogrom of November 9-10, 1938. According to a Yad Vashem press release, the photos, shot by Nazi photographers, depict scenes from one particular location but are representative of the destruction and attack on the Jewish community across much of Germany and Austria during those two days.
Seeing Auschwitz photographic exhibition opens in London
Images that shaped perception of Nazi death camp were taken by perpetrators, curator says
The Jewish Press
The Holocaust As a Moral Choice: Part XV: Conclusion: A Final Note
*Editor’s Note: Part XV in a new series on the Holocaust from Alex Grobman, PhD. Without the “prior deprivations, ostracism and institutionalized plunder of the German Jews—in full view and with the increasing approval and complicity of millions of Germans—The Final Solution would not have been possible,” asserted historian Avraham Barkai. [1]
Kristallnacht survivors warn about antisemitism, hate speech
BERLIN (AP) — Holocaust survivors from around the world are warning about the reemergence of antisemitism as they mark the 84th anniversary on Wednesday of Kristallnacht — the “Night of Broken Glass” — when Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria. In the campaign #ItStartedWithWords...
The Jewish Press
A Cowardly Antisemitic Attack on a High-Profile Jewish Organization
I have watched the organization I work for, a high-profile Jewish nonprofit*, face a daily onslaught of vicious antisemitic comments since I began there as a writer in 2013, way before Ye burst on the scene as the hateful antisemite he is. The comments imply that our donation program discriminates against children not of the Jewish faith: “Don’t give them your cars, they only help Jewish kids.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Over 300 attend aliyah events across North America
Jerusalem consistently ranks as the No. 1 destination of choice among olim from the United States and Canada. Since Nefesh B’Nefesh, a nonprofit organization that facilitates aliyah from the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, began operations in 2002, approximately 17,000 olim from North America have moved to Israel’s capital.
Cleveland Jewish News
Russian aliyah spikes in 2022
More than four times as many persons made aliyah from Russia in the first 10 months of 2022 than in all of last year, according to Ofek Israeli—The National Aliyah Promotion Company. A total of 32,494 Russian citizens immigrated to Israel under the Law of Return this year compared...
Cleveland Jewish News
Patagonia’s first new synagogue in over 40 years reveals a growing Argentine-Jewish community
(JTA) — Patagonia, Argentina’s famously beautiful southern region, has been a haven for Israeli backpackers, vacationers from Buenos Aires and, in the 20th century, Nazi war criminals. What the scenic territory hasn’t had for nearly 40 years is a new synagogue. That has changed in the last...
Portuguese artist shows fight in creating big installations
LISBON, Portugal — (AP) — As a former nightclub bouncer and black-belt karate instructor, Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos doesn’t shrink from the challenges thrown up by her latest lavish creation. The 51-year-old, renowned for her big, in-your-face installations, is now creating a ceramic wedding cake that’s 12...
Cleveland Jewish News
Romania passes ‘landmark law’ guaranteeing the right to kosher slaughter
BUCHAREST (JTA) — Romanian authorities adopted a law that recognizes and gives specific protection to shechitah, or kosher ritual slaughter of animals, the Conference of European Rabbis said in a statement, hailing the move as a “landmark” example for other countries in Europe. The new legislation, which...
The Jewish Press
Ivy League Schools Get an “F” for Fighting Campus Antisemitism
The latest report by the “Stop Antisemitism” monitoring group on antisemitism on U.S. university campuses paints a dark picture. Fifty-five percent of students surveyed report being a target of campus antisemitism. Seventy-two percent report that university administrators fail to take both verbal expressions of antisemitism and threats to Jews’ physical safety seriously. Fifty-five percent of students said that they hide their support for Israel, while 73 percent report hiding their Jewish identity on campus. Even with a generously overstated standard deviation, this is a failing report card on the state of Jew-hatred on U.S. university campuses.
Ye's antisemitic statements: The impact on Black, Jewish communities
NEW YORK — The Jewish community has been reeling from recent anti-Semitic comments made by Ye, formerly known as Kayne West, that have brought the rapper and designer into a storm of controversy. Ye has been outspoken and controversial for decades. Yet his recent actions, including a string of...
Slipped Disc
New study of Auschwitz women’s orchestra
Weidenfeld & Nicolson have commissioned Anne Sebba to write a hstory of the Auschwitz Women’s Orchestra. The blurb reads: ‘In 1943 a women’s orchestra was formed at one of the most brutal death camps ever created, on the order of German SS officers. Some forty-seven or so young girls played in this hotch-potch band of hurriedly assembled instruments. For almost all of them it saved their lives.
