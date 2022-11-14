Read full article on original website
HUF Releases Raw Nick Matthews Edit
Nick Matthews, the Chicago skater who we’ve featured in Next New Wave, Battle At The Berrics 9, had an eye-popping ender in HUF’s latest video ‘Forever.’ You saw it, we saw it, the whole world saw it; it was the back Smith heard ’round the world. If you’ve ever been to SF and seen the little train stop islands on Market Street, then you’ve probably also fantasized about grinding their chest-high guardrails. There’s a reason why this is called the F line: because it’s fucked. Watch the 2-minute raw cut of his back Smith attempts, above!
King of MACBA 5: Tallys Jr Vs. Blake Johnson
The fifth series of MACBA Life‘s annual plaza competition, ‘King Of MACBA,’ has just begun its second round. Returning competitor Blake Johnson meets newcomer Tallys Jr. for a long match that covers nearly every square inch of the famous plaza (with Lizzie Armanto’s ball-and-chain as the guest referee). Watch the game, above!
Watch the 2022 ‘A Lost Cause x OC Ramps’ Handrail Best Trick Recap Here
A Lost Cause pulled off another amazing best trick contest, following up on several hammer fests that were held over the past few years. Once again, the brand partnered with outside-the-box company OC Ramps, handing out cash to some of the best miniramp and ledge mechanics in the game. Watch highlights from the competition, featuring Dominick Walker, Mike Piwowar, Micky Papa, Sewa Kroetkov, and many more, above!
April Premieres New Noah Nayef Part
Shane O’Neill’s April Skateboards has dropped a new part featuring Australian style god Noah Nayef. In fact, this is Nayef’s first official full part for April (he also appeared in the brand’s ‘Replay’ montage). This guy is ridiculously good—watch his part, above!. Check...
Powell-Peralta Spends a Day With Andy Anderson
Powell-Peralta‘s Andy Anderson is a truly one-of-a-kind pro, with an absurdly advanced awareness of his environment when he’s skating. Hell, in his latest video filmed at The Berrics—’It Must Be Nice,’ below—Anderson uncovered at least a dozen new ways of approached our humble world-famous park (and he no doubt thought up dozens more… maybe next time). The helmeted one was followed by Powell-Peralta for a day in our neck of the woods recently, but the 38-minute edit does little to shed light on the mystery that is Andy Anderson (or “&y &erson”). You do get to see him got an education on LA’s art scene, though, and it’s awesome seeing him interact with fans. Wait, could Anderson’s skating be considered art? Whoa.
Reuben In The Desert
Reuben Bullock spent half his life throwing himself down big gaps and handrails until injuries started to catch up with him. As a skater, he learned that failures in life eventually challenge forth new attempts at living and those losses are just educational building blocks on a much longer road, a road that eventually lead him to music. His music’s been featured in countless films, television shows and trailers, from Breaking Bad to Dr. Doolittle. The culture of skateboarding is made up of more than just professionals and we’re honored to call Reuben and the Dark part of our own. – sb.
‘Place’ Magazine Premieres Michael Mackrodt’s ‘Papa Liebt’ Part
Place magazine premiered Michael Mackrodt’s latest part (emphasis on “Mack”) yesterday, filmed totally without any bells and whistles on an old-ass camera. This means no autofocus, no light meter… no problem! ‘Papa Liebt’ feels like nothing you’ve seen lately, and the skating is on point—well done, Mack daddy!
Must Watch: Rose Street Skateshop’s ‘Rarity’ Video
Encinitas’ Rose Street Skateshop released a full-length video just before the weekend, featuring riders Angel t33th, Cruise Mosberg, Curran Stagg, Indy Jones, Jake Braun, Jake Cortez, Justice Lora, Nico Jones, Noah Fayyazuddin, Parker Wyse, Sean Kelling, and Smiler Perez. This one’s a banger from tip-to-tail! Check out the one-of-a-kind Rarity, uploaded by Free magazine, above!
The Sandlot Times Releases Wyatt Hammond’s ‘Crazy 8’ Part
To celebrate his birthday, The Sandlot Times’ Wyatt Hammond decided to drop a part filled will slams (kids sure are resilient at that age) and cameos featuring Ryan Sheckler, Fabrizio Santos, Trevor Theriault, Mossy Kabir, Alec Jamir ,and Braeden Weekes. Watch ‘Crazy 8’—filmed and edited by Michael Custodio, with music by Steve Caballero—above.
Element Teases ‘ESP 2’ Video
The human brain is a mystery to most (unless you’re a brain surgeon, aka cranial custodian), but Element continues to take a crack at the ol’ noggin with the next video in the ‘E.S.P.’ series. Team riders Vinicius Costa, Eetu Toropainen, Greyson Beal, Gabriel Fortunato, Nick Garcia, Ethan Loy, Vitória Mendonça, and more are head cases in this video, releasing next Tuesday the 22nd. Watch the brainy teaser, above, and remember: don’t mind the mind.
