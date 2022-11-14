Read full article on original website
Everyone is not your friend; Charlotte woman loses her life after going on vacation with alleged friends.BLOCK WORK MEDIACharlotte, NC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Lowe's Creating a new tech hub in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Radio One Charlotte Welcomes DJ Ace Home to 102.5 The Block
Beginning November 14, 2022, Charlotte will get to hear and experience #LIVEWITHACE on WOSF-HD2-FM 102.5 The Block, Monday through Friday, 12pm – 7pm and Saturdays 10am – 3pm. DJ Ace, as he is known to his listeners, started working in radio in 2011. In 2016, he made his debut with Radio One Charlotte’s 92.7 The Block. In addition to working […]
Speedway Christmas 2022: Dates, times and admission info
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the Charlotte area's biggest holiday traditions is almost here. Speedway Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway starts Friday, Nov. 18. The annual event is always a hometown favorite, allowing families to drive on the track. Crews are putting the finishing touches on the display, which includes more than 4 million lights and music. In addition to the lights, Charlotte Motor Speedway shows movies on the big screen Speedway TV, plus the infield garage area includes vendors and displays for families to enjoy.
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Hornets Unveil New Uniforms
It’s a list you don’t likely want to be on if you are a restauranteur. The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department (as reported on Charlotte Stories) has released its list of restaurants that received low inspection scores in October 2022. There is not a lack of restaurants and...
Reports: Biff Poggi to be named Charlotte coach
Michigan associate head coach Francis “Biff” Poggi is expected to be named the new head coach at Charlotte, according to
Ice hockey action coming to Truist Field this week
CHARLOTTE — Something cool is coming to Truist Field this week. For the first time, the Charlotte Knights will host ice hockey on the ballpark’s newly installed, regulation-sized ice rink in the outfield. Up first is the Charlotte Rush, a Tier III junior hockey program in the United...
Custom home startup launching in Charlotte and the Triangle raises $12.5 million
Founded by a team including two former North Carolina State University students, Atmos strives to provide clients a streamlined custom home building experience.
Raleigh News & Observer
After relaunch of specialty grocer Earth Fare, a Charlotte-area store is closing
Specialty grocer Earth Fare is closing one of its Charlotte-area stores less than two years after it opened. Earth Fare at 261 Griffith St. in Davidson will close before the end of the month, company spokeswoman Laurie Aker told The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday. “Geographical challenges were the main contributing...
kiss951.com
The 10 Most Expensive Homes On The Market In Charlotte Nov. 2022
A few months ago, we did a story on the most expensive homes on the market in Charlotte, and since then there’s been a lot of change in the listings! You loved that list, so we thought it was time to give the list a refresh and show you what’s out there. Of course homes at these price ranges don’t sell quite as quickly as others might, but there are still a lot of new homes to see. From historic homes to lakefront living, they are worth the look. Even if you’re like me and could never dream of purchasing one. But it is like House Hunters. I want to see extravagant ones. Don’t waste my time on something I could actually afford! Plus, some of the homes that were on here before have changed prices.
kiss951.com
Turns Out North Carolina Is Not That Interested In The 2022 World Cup
Are you ready for the World Cup? If you are, you are in the minority. At least among North Carolinians, who thus far, have shown limited interest in the sporting event. In fact, a study by Gambling.com found that North Carolina is not that interested in the World Cup. Which, as someone who could care less, resonates with me. I’m a sports fan, but nothing about soccer has ever interested me. From playing or watching it’s just not my thing. But the amount of kids in this area who grow up playing soccer is huge. And the interest is reflected in the excitement surrounding the new Charlotte Football Club team. So, considering that interest I guess I would have thought the interest would be there in what I assume is soccer’s (as I die-hard American football fan, I just can’t call it “football’) biggest event. Feel free to send me hate mail if you disagree with that stance. I can take it.
Here's why pickleball might not be the best workout
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why is pickleball not the best workout?. Pickleball has been surging in popularity in recent years. The mix between badminton, ping pong and tennis attracts fans of all ages. And while it's a fun time, it may not be a great workout. For the latest breaking...
Teen racers hit the track as part of NASCAR development combine for diverse drivers
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Several local racetracks are serving as proving grounds this week for more than a dozen young racers hoping to be the future of NASCAR. Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe was trackside in Mooresville where 13 teen drivers from across the country suited up as part of the Advance Auto Parts Drive for Diversity Combine.
wccbcharlotte.com
American Airlines Flight Attendants Picket At Charlotte Douglas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines flight attendants say enough is enough. A group of flight attendants with the airline picketed at the entrance to the Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday to call for a fair contract. It was part of a nationwide day of action at 11 bases across the U.S.
Hough HS graduate shot in his sleep during UVA attack, prosecutors allege
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the three University of Virginia football players who were killed in the shooting Sunday night was shot in his sleep, prosecutors said Wednesday. Devin Chandler, a graduate of Hough High School in Cornelius, was shot while he was sleeping on a bus that was returning from a field trip, according to NBC News.
WCNC
'Water was truly everywhere' | Charlotte tenant files lawsuit against luxury apartment for poor maintenance and management
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Skyhouse Uptown is marketed as a luxury set of towers, however, one of its tenants told WCNC Charlotte he's had nothing but trouble with his unit since moving in January of 2022. Shermaine Leggions moved to the Queen City for a job and signed a lease...
wccbcharlotte.com
Harris Teeter Cancels Thanksgiving Side Dishes
CHARLOTTE, NC —Harris Teeter is canceling side dishes on pre-orders for Thanksgiving meals due to quality issues. The side dishes did not meet the Matthews-based company’s standards, so it’s canceling part of about 5,000 meals for customers. Customers will still get their turkey orders. Customers who placed...
Crash causes major delays on I-77 in South Carolina
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A crash on Interstate 77 in York County caused major delays Tuesday morning. Multiple lanes of northbound I-77 were shut down due to the crash, which happened near Exit 88 (Gold Hill Road) in Fort Mill. At one point, three lanes were blocked between Gold Hill Road and Exit 85 (SC-160).
This NC retailer ranked in the top 5 of places to shop for the best Black Friday deals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that COVID-19 is waning slightly, more crowds are expected to show up, lining up outside of retail shop windows on Black Friday to snag those hot holiday deals. According to the National Retail Fund, 66.5 million people shopped in person on Black Friday in 2021....
Raleigh News & Observer
Another discount airline is coming to Charlotte’s airport. Here’s what to expect
Travelers will soon have another new discount airline option at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines will offer twice weekly direct flights on Mondays and Fridays to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) starting April 13, the company said Tuesday in a news release. Initially, one-way flights...
