Larry Brown Sports

Mariners could trade ex-All-Star slugger?

The Seattle Mariners may be shaking up the Scrabble board a bit just a few months after ending their lengthy franchise playoff drought. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports Tuesday that the Mariners are willing to trade outfielder Jesse Winker this offseason. Morosi adds that Seattle is also open to moving one of two starting pitchers, Chris Flexen or Marco Gonzales (though, to this point, not in the same trade as Winker).
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

The reason Blue Jays traded Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners, revealed

The Toronto Blue Jays made the stunning decision to trade star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. The surprise move caught just about everyone off guard. Hernandez was a productive player for the Blue Jays throughout his tenure, and despite launching 25 home runs last season, the team opted against bringing him back in 2023. According to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, the Blue Jays made the trade in order to open up some “financial flexibility.”
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Johnny Damon says what all Yankees fans are thinking after Anthony Rizzo contract

As he’s famous for, Johnny Damon would like the New York Yankees to go ahead and steal third base, too, after reaching their initial target. The Yankees completed Part I of their offseason out of nowhere Tuesday evening, just before the deadline to add prospects to their 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft. Though New York only promoted one top prospect — Randy Vásquez — they also decided to use a coveted roster spot on someone who might have a bit more impact in 2023: first baseman Anthony Rizzo, whose deal the team announced shortly after it was reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Michael Kay draws chilling comp in Yankees-Aaron Judge contract talks

Rumors and theories continue to float around now that the slugging outfielder is a free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. During a Hot Stove conversation with YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits, owner Hal Steinbrenner was asked if making Judge the next Yankees captain could be part of his sales pitch. “That is something we would consider,” Steinbrenner said. But would that be enough to keep Judge? YES Network’s Michael Kay explains why Judge could turn that offer down:
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Mariners eyeing multi-time Gold Glove winner

The Seattle Mariners’ deal this week for All-Star slugger Teoscar Hernandez may have been just an appetizer and not necessarily the main course. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports Thursday that Seattle has inquired with the Milwaukee Brewers on the trade availability of infielder Kolten Wong. A two-time Gold...
SEATTLE, WA
NESN

Mets Reportedly May Consider This Cy Young Ace If Jacob deGrom Walks

The Mets may be without one of their top pitchers from last season, but New York reportedly has some contingencies in mind. Jacob deGrom was among three other Mets players to decline their qualifying offers Tuesday. Those others included Brandon Nimmo and Chris Bassitt. The move is not much of a surprise as the trio hopes to sign multi-year deals this offseason.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners Select Four Players

The Mariners announced Tuesday that they’ve selected the contract of righties Prelander Berroa and Isaiah Campbell and outfielders Cade Marlowe and Jonatan Clase. All four are now on the 40-man roster and protected from being selected in next month’s Rule 5 Draft. The quartet of additions fills Seattle’s 40-man roster for the time being.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Blue Jays trade All-Star outfielder to Mariners

The Seattle Mariners have acquired a new starting outfielder in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays. Teoscar Hernandez was traded from Toronto to the Mariners on Wednesday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The Blue Jays are getting pitchers Erik Swanson and Adam Macko in the deal. Hernandez played in...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

White Sox sign pitcher Nate Fisher to a minor-league deal

On a day that’s featured a flurry of moves around the league, the White Sox have joined in with a signing of their own. As first reported by FanSided’s Robert Murray, the team has agreed to a minor-league deal with left-handed pitcher Nate Fisher. The agreement is also said to include an invite to spring training.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox’s World Baseball Classic opponent revealed for March exhibition

Though the White Sox have already unveiled their 2023 Spring Training schedule, a unique opponent has been added to the mix. As part of Major League Baseball’s 20 exhibition games featuring Major League Clubs and World Baseball Classic National Teams, the White Sox will take on Team Colombia on Thursday, March 9th. Though the start time is still to be determined, the game will be held at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona.
CHICAGO, IL

