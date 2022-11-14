Read full article on original website
Mariners could trade ex-All-Star slugger?
The Seattle Mariners may be shaking up the Scrabble board a bit just a few months after ending their lengthy franchise playoff drought. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports Tuesday that the Mariners are willing to trade outfielder Jesse Winker this offseason. Morosi adds that Seattle is also open to moving one of two starting pitchers, Chris Flexen or Marco Gonzales (though, to this point, not in the same trade as Winker).
Mailbag Monday! Seattle Mariners getting Ronald Acuña Jr., new uniforms, and OF? | Locked On Mariners
It's time for Mariners Mailbag Monday! Topics range from Ronald Acuna Jr. to new uniforms, from Chris Flexen trade destinations to who plays right field.
The reason Blue Jays traded Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners, revealed
The Toronto Blue Jays made the stunning decision to trade star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. The surprise move caught just about everyone off guard. Hernandez was a productive player for the Blue Jays throughout his tenure, and despite launching 25 home runs last season, the team opted against bringing him back in 2023. According to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, the Blue Jays made the trade in order to open up some “financial flexibility.”
Astros Free Agent Target Returning to Yankees on Multi-Year Deal
Astros have strong interest in stealing slugger from Yankees
The New York Yankees were unable to keep pace with the Houston Astros in the ALCS this year, and the defending World Series champions may try to further the gap between the two teams by going after one of New York’s best players this winter. Ken Rosenthal of The...
Johnny Damon says what all Yankees fans are thinking after Anthony Rizzo contract
As he’s famous for, Johnny Damon would like the New York Yankees to go ahead and steal third base, too, after reaching their initial target. The Yankees completed Part I of their offseason out of nowhere Tuesday evening, just before the deadline to add prospects to their 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft. Though New York only promoted one top prospect — Randy Vásquez — they also decided to use a coveted roster spot on someone who might have a bit more impact in 2023: first baseman Anthony Rizzo, whose deal the team announced shortly after it was reported.
Michael Kay draws chilling comp in Yankees-Aaron Judge contract talks
Rumors and theories continue to float around now that the slugging outfielder is a free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. During a Hot Stove conversation with YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits, owner Hal Steinbrenner was asked if making Judge the next Yankees captain could be part of his sales pitch. “That is something we would consider,” Steinbrenner said. But would that be enough to keep Judge? YES Network’s Michael Kay explains why Judge could turn that offer down:
Report: Mariners eyeing multi-time Gold Glove winner
The Seattle Mariners’ deal this week for All-Star slugger Teoscar Hernandez may have been just an appetizer and not necessarily the main course. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports Thursday that Seattle has inquired with the Milwaukee Brewers on the trade availability of infielder Kolten Wong. A two-time Gold...
Red Sox Outbid By Angels For All-Star Starter After Showing Initial Interest
The Boston Red Sox perennially boast one of the largest payrolls in Major League Baseball thanks to their massive market, consistent ownership and active fanbase. They were one of just six teams to exceed the luxury tax last season, yet they may have been outbid for a top starter already.
Mets Reportedly May Consider This Cy Young Ace If Jacob deGrom Walks
The Mets may be without one of their top pitchers from last season, but New York reportedly has some contingencies in mind. Jacob deGrom was among three other Mets players to decline their qualifying offers Tuesday. Those others included Brandon Nimmo and Chris Bassitt. The move is not much of a surprise as the trio hopes to sign multi-year deals this offseason.
Pete Carroll has 1 issue with Seahawks’ game in Germany
Pete Carroll is one of several prominent NFL figures who have expressed concern over the condition of playing surfaces this season, and he was not happy with the field in Germany, either. Players had a difficult time keeping their footing during Sunday’s game between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay...
Latest Seahawks bye since 2013 is at what some beaten-up players say is a ‘perfect time’
Last time Seattle had a bye this late it was also leading the NFC West at the time. That 2013 season ended with Super Bowl rings.
Mets will look to make a trade Tuesday | Will they add a pitcher?
Time to get your teams in order. There will be a slew of trades in Major League Baseball on Tuesday as the 6 p.m. ET deadline to set reserve lists for the Rule 5 Draft looms. And the New York Mets look to be one of those teams making a move. SNY’s Andy Martino reports:
Mariners Select Four Players
The Mariners announced Tuesday that they’ve selected the contract of righties Prelander Berroa and Isaiah Campbell and outfielders Cade Marlowe and Jonatan Clase. All four are now on the 40-man roster and protected from being selected in next month’s Rule 5 Draft. The quartet of additions fills Seattle’s 40-man roster for the time being.
Blue Jays trade All-Star outfielder to Mariners
The Seattle Mariners have acquired a new starting outfielder in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays. Teoscar Hernandez was traded from Toronto to the Mariners on Wednesday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The Blue Jays are getting pitchers Erik Swanson and Adam Macko in the deal. Hernandez played in...
White Sox sign pitcher Nate Fisher to a minor-league deal
On a day that’s featured a flurry of moves around the league, the White Sox have joined in with a signing of their own. As first reported by FanSided’s Robert Murray, the team has agreed to a minor-league deal with left-handed pitcher Nate Fisher. The agreement is also said to include an invite to spring training.
White Sox’s World Baseball Classic opponent revealed for March exhibition
Though the White Sox have already unveiled their 2023 Spring Training schedule, a unique opponent has been added to the mix. As part of Major League Baseball’s 20 exhibition games featuring Major League Clubs and World Baseball Classic National Teams, the White Sox will take on Team Colombia on Thursday, March 9th. Though the start time is still to be determined, the game will be held at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona.
