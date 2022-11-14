(St. Paul, MN)--The state of Minnesota is offering a new batch of at-home rapid COVID-19 tests ahead of the holidays. The move is meant to encourage people to test before they gather for the holidays. Governor Tim Walz says people can place a third order for four more free tests through the state's online ordering program. Walz says Minnesota is continuing its free test program even though the federal effort has been suspended.

