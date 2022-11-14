Read full article on original website
Camanche in talks with 3M to fix ‘forever chemical’ contamination
The Mississippi River, a source of drinking water for thousands of eastern Iowans, has PFAS, according to Iowa DNR tests. (Photo by Mark D. Tomer/Agricultural Research Service, USDA) A major manufacturer of toxic chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment will pay for a new drinking water source or a...
Most commonly seen birds in South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in South Dakota from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
New batch of at-home rapid COVID-19 tests available
(St. Paul, MN)--The state of Minnesota is offering a new batch of at-home rapid COVID-19 tests ahead of the holidays. The move is meant to encourage people to test before they gather for the holidays. Governor Tim Walz says people can place a third order for four more free tests through the state's online ordering program. Walz says Minnesota is continuing its free test program even though the federal effort has been suspended.
Blight infecting oaks in northern Iowa
Iowa foresters have been watching 100-year old white oak trees suddenly die in just a few weeks, and they’re not sure why. The problem is especially prevalent in the southern half of the state, but a different species of oaks in northern Iowa is facing issues of its own.
Troy faces St. Thomas on 4-game win streak
Troy Trojans (4-0) vs. Saint Thomas Tommies (2-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. Thomas -4; over/under is 140.5. BOTTOM LINE: Troy aims to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Trojans take on St. Thomas. St. Thomas finished 5-8 at home a season ago while going 10-20 overall. The Tommies...
