Despite gun-friendly SCOTUS ruling, federal judge declines to declare possession law unconstitutional

When 2A was written, every single person in the original colonies were considered terrorists by the crown of England. So, in fact, yes even if you are a felon you still have the right under 2A to carry a fire arm. That, is in fact why it was written. The 👑 wanted all colonists unarmed so that his cruel leadership didn't have any threats. We said no. 2A is there to protect us against anyone who would do us harm and specifically to prevent the government from putting laws in place that disarm the people. The right of the people to bare arms shall not be infringed upon.
well he was a felon in possession so there is that...I think it should depend on the crime...say tax evasion, ie non violent crime, versus murder or assault, ie violent crime...I dont want violent criminals possessing fiearms,, nor do I believe it should be legal for them to do so...
I am reminded of this. everyone is guilty of a crime at one point or another in their life---from speeding to petty theft, to murder. if they are caught they pay a price, prison time, fines, fees, attorney cost. If a person pays their debt to society, there is no reason anyone should be robbed of their constitutional rights period. He paid his debt, even biblically once a debt is paid, it's over. if you somehow think laws prevent guns from entering someone's hands your wrong. black market is a lucrative business and usually those firearms are the ones which commit crimes. Who is anyone to determine someone's rights if they pay their debt to society.?
