Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Telling Police He Had Drugs
A Hopkinsville man was charged with possession of drugs on Litchfield Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 49-year-old William Rush was found in a truck that was in a ditch at Ruff Park and reportedly told police he had used crack and had some on him. He was...
wkdzradio.com
Two Hopkinsville Men Charged With Theft
Two Hopkinsville men have been charged Thursday morning with theft after an investigation into checks that were cashed at a Hopkinsville bank. Hopkinsville Police say 31-year-old Demarcus Fletcher wrote five checks to 21-year-old Montray Bibbs from a closed account then they split the money. The checks totaled $2,500. They are...
whopam.com
Bond motion denied for suspect in Sharpe Street murder case
Bond reduction was denied Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit court for one of the suspects in the October 26, 2021 fatal shooting of 23-year old Adrian Acree at the intersection of Sharpe and Jones Street in Hopkinsville. Attorney Olivia Adams is asking for bond to be reduced from $750,000 for...
14news.com
Henderson woman facing animal abuse charges
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson woman is facing animal abuse charges after officials say she dragged, kicked and choked several dogs. Back in September, Henderson police officers say that Alexandra McGan abused several dogs at the South Side Animal Hospital. They say she was an animal care specialist at the facility.
lite987whop.com
Indictments returned for assault, manufacturing methamphetamine
A Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday, including for assault and manufacturing methamphetamine. Indicted for second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, leaving the scene of an accident with failure to render aid or assistance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and second-degree disorderly conduct is 35-year-old Eboni Neylon of Hopkinsville. She allegedly she slashed the tires on a vehicle, struck it with a metal bat and assaulted a woman on the scene with a bat before hitting another vehicle and almost hitting a man with her SUV as she left.
wevv.com
Multiple fatal overdoses lead to arrest of Madisonville man on fentanyl trafficking charges
Authorities in Hopkins County, Kentucky, say that investigations into multiple overdoses, some fatal, have led to the arrest of a fentanyl trafficker. The Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE-Narcotics Unit says that a large-scale drug trafficking organization involving 21-year-old Demario Murray of Madisonville has been under investigation since sometime earlier this year. Throughout...
Federal agents spotted on Sherman Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Federal, state, and local law enforcement officials paid a visit to a house on Sherman Street in Evansville. Evansville Police Department (EPD) tells us the Cyber Crime Unit, among other law enforcement officials, seized electronics from the house. EPD says no arrests were made and no charges have been filed. Police […]
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With DUI At Hospital
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with DUI and wanton endangerment after a report of a suspicious person at the hospital Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to Jennie Stuart Health for 30-year-old Kourtney Rutledge who was acting very erratic and had left with her 8-month-old child in the car.
wkdzradio.com
Princeton Man Arrested On Escape Charge
A Princeton man has been arrested on two warrants out of Christian County. Assistant Princeton Police Chief Shane Allison says 48-year old Carlos Siggus was taken into custody around 12:40 Monday afternoon on a Christian County bench warrant charging him with contempt of court. He was also served with a Christian County arrest warrant charging him with second-degree escape.
wkdzradio.com
Employee Threatened During Hopkinsville Robbery
An employee of a restaurant on Fort Campbell Boulevard was threatened during a robbery Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a woman failed to pay her bill at Buffalo Wild Wings and then threatened an employee before leaving. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as second-degree...
wevv.com
Sentencing rescheduled for Evansville mom charged in child's fentanyl overdose death
The sentencing date for an Evansville mom who was charged in the fentanyl overdose death of her young child has been rescheduled. Makaylee Opperman was originally set to appear for her sentencing on Nov. 17. That sentencing date has now been moved to Nov. 23 at 10:30 a.m. Opperman had...
BREAKING: EPD investigating shooting on Sunburst Boulevard
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police are on the scene of a reported shooting on the 2200 block of Sunburst Blvd. in Evansville. Officers received the call just after 4 o’clock this morning. An ambulance was sent to the area for at least one victim with a gunshot wound. Not a lot of information is being […]
Details released about fatal Audubon Parkway wreck
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has revealed more details about a fatal accident near the Zion exit on the Audubon Parkway. Deputies say on November 15 at 11:49 a.m., HCSO responded to the Audubon Parkway near the Zion exit in reference to a three vehicle accident with injuries. One driver […]
wkdzradio.com
Crofton Man Charged With Receiving Stolen Property
A Crofton man was charged with receiving stolen property after a traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Randolph Scott Jr. was stopped for not wearing a seatbelt and told law enforcement he had a gun in the vehicle he had inherited from a deceased uncle.
14news.com
Sheriff’s Office: Charges expected to be filed in connection to 5-car wreck in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving five cars on Wednesday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Old Hartford Road and U.S. Highway 231. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, a Chevrolet Suburban was heading southbound on U.S. Highway...
lite987whop.com
Crofton man charged with possessing stolen gun
A Crofton man was arrested Tuesday morning in Hopkinsville for allegedly being in possession of a stolen gun. A Hopkinsville police officer stopped 28-year old Randolph Scott of Crofton for not wearing his seatbelt in the area of the Fort Campbell Boulevard McDonalds and an arrest citation says there was an odor of marijuana coming from his car.
wevv.com
Fentanyl, weapons seized in drug bust
An investigation by the Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force led to 10,000 fentanyl pills and more than a dozen firearms being taken off the streets. Evansville man facing federal charges in fentanyl trafficking investigation. Federal documents accuse the man of supplying the potentially deadly pills to another accused drug...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Indicted On Caldwell Drug Trafficking Charges Arrested
A Hopkinsville woman indicted this month in Caldwell County for drug trafficking was arrested Tuesday night. According to a Christian County Sheriff’s Department arrest citation, Belynda Buckley was taken into custody around 10:40 on Butler Road on a Caldwell County indictment warrant signed by Circuit Judge Jamus Redd, III. The citation indicates the information for the indictment was from an investigation conducted by Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement Special Investigations (DESI) Office – West.
lite987whop.com
Woman charged with DUI, wanton endangerment
A Hopkinsville woman is charged with DUI and felony wanton endangerment Wednesday night after allegedly driving a baby in her vehicle while under the influence of drugs. An arrest citation for 30-year old Kourtney Rutledge of Hopkinsville says Hopkinsville police were called to Jennie Stuart Medical Center for a suspicious person, as hospital personnel reported she was acting very erratic in the emergency room and that she had driven a baby to that location.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In South Main Street Wreck
Two Hopkinsville women were injured in a wreck on South Main Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 68-year-old Ella Trump was turning onto South Main Street from East 7th Street when her vehicle hit an SUV driven by 35-year-old Amanda Putty- Hughes of Hopkinsville that was southbound. Trump...
Comments / 1