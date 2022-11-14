Read full article on original website
KVUE
Musk gives Twitter workers deadline to decide job fate
Elon Musk says Twitter is a software and servers company at its heart and wants employees to decide by Thursday evening if they want to remain a part of the business, according to an email the new owner sent to Twitter workers. Musk wrote that employees “will need to be...
KVUE
Turkey prices were up 17% in October, but Thanksgiving shoppers will likely see discounts
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many Americans have already been heading to grocery stores across the country to prep for holiday feasts. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) recently claimed on Twitter that Thanksgiving turkey prices are up 17% this year because of inflation. THE...
Elon Musk’s Twitter Cannot Handle the Vortex of Misinformation During an International Crisis
Two Polish farmers were killed earlier this week by what was described by some as a “Russian missile strike”—an event that triggered instant speculation that this “attack” would draw NATO into full-scale war with Russia.Perhaps nowhere was this panic more acute than on Twitter. Almost immediately after the news broke, #WWIII began trending on the platform, buoyed by a bevy of Gen Z doomer memes, the conspiratorial missives of alt-right YouTubers, misspelled rants of Russian and Ukrainian bots, hysterical warnings from Ukrainian government officials, and more measured assessments from security experts in the U.S. and Poland.Normally, this would be business...
Disney buys world’s biggest cruise ship destined for scrapyard
The world’s biggest cruise ship has been bought by Disney after 10 months on the market, saving it from being sold for scrap.The 9,000-passenger, 20-deck vessel, Global Dream II, was designed with an outdoor waterpark and a plush cinema, but has never left the dock.Built by German-Hong Kong business MV Werften, it was abandoned after the company filed for bankruptcy in January 2022.Disney confirmed on Wednesday that it had bought the vessel for “a favourable price”, though the company did not disclose the sum.“Disney cruise ships provide the unique opportunity to bring Disney magic to fans no matter where they...
The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change
We’re entering the final days of COP27, the UN’s annual climate summit, and it’s safe to say that this year’s edition was disappointing—to say the least. It was widely panned by climate experts and activists and drew intense criticism for being sponsored by the likes of Coca-Cola, the world's leading plastic polluter.Moreover, like so many climate summits in the past, little action has actually taken place in terms of concrete climate action and policy. In fact, the argument could be made that the biggest decisions to fight climate change weren’t decided at COP27, but rather at the G20 summit between...
Benzinga
Biden's U-Turn: US Govt Moves To Protect Saudi Prince From Lawsuit In Khashoggi Killing
Taking a U-turn on Jamal Khashoggi‘s killing, the Joe Biden administration said Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman should be granted immunity. What Happened: A court filing made by the U.S. Justice Department lawyers, at the request of the State Department, said because Salman was recently made the Saudi prime minister, as a foreign head of government, he should be considered immune from a lawsuit, reported the Associated Press.
