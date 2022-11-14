ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tifton, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxl.com

City of Albany accepting Celebration of Lights participant applications

The City of Albany is delighted to announce the 32nd Annual Celebration of Lights! This festive event will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Downtown Albany. There is no better way to jump-start the holiday season than enjoying the City of Albany's Celebration of Lights event. This year’s...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Phoebe CEO signs Rose Dedication for annual Rose Parade

Phoebe will once again be represented on a float in the upcoming annual Rose Parade. On January 2, 2023, the Donate Life Rose Parade Float titled, “Lifting Each Other Up,” will include a dedication garden made up of roses with handwritten dedications by hospital CEOs across the country.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

ChalkFest to draw a crowd in Downtown Albany Saturday

Albany Museum of Art ChalkFest will usher in the holidays on Saturday, November 19 with a day packed with 11 professional chalk artists, steamroller printmaking, glassblowing demos, craft beer tastings, live music, community chalk artists, an activities area for kids and families, food trucks, and more than two-dozen vendors. “AMA...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Blippi returns to the stage with a special stop in Albany this April

Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment are proud to announce that a new live show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, will again bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational antics of global sensation Blippi to stages across North America, with a stop in Albany on April 11, 2023. Tickets for Blippi:...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

In honor of National AIDS day, South Health District paints Valdosta red

The Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District Infectious Disease Program wants to bring awareness to those fighting HIV and AIDS through “Painting the Town Red” and recognizing World AIDS Day 2022. This year, South Health District will host their World AIDS Day luncheon on Friday,...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Harlem revitalization in Albany

Layota Cutts, Harlem Renaissance Corporation Representative (HCR), went to the Albany City Board of Commissioners to discuss the HCR's plans for Harlem revitalization. There are two plans which start by revitalizing the Carter's Grill Restaurant and the Civil Rights Institute to maximize the impact of these two locations in the Harlem district.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Historic marker proposed for Albany Municipal Auditorium

The Albany Chapter of the Colonial Dames had requested approval to make a historical marker to be placed in the front of the Municipal Auditorium at the Albany City Commission meeting on Nov. 15th. The marker will highlight Albany's history and help attract tourism. The Colonial Dames will also sponsor...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Residents asleep inside home when struck by gunfire in Albany

The Albany Police Department responded to the 1000 block of University Street, in reference to gunshots being fired. Upon arrival at the scene two victims, 38-year-old Eric Douglas and 41-year-old Leon Douglas, told officers they both were sleep and as one of them got up to use the restroom, he heard a loud noise.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

MISSING: Police looking for juvenile who could be in Cordele

The Cordele Police Department needs the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 15-year-old Ajaya Smith was last seen in the Sunset Homes Apartments area, in Cordele, according to police. Smith is 4’11 and weighs 115 pounds, she was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white sweater. If...
CORDELE, GA
wfxl.com

Warrants pending for Swift Street shooting that left three injured

Albany police announced Tuesday that warrants are pending following a shooting on Swift Street Friday. In a release to the media, police say a one-year-old suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left arm after gunfire was exchanged between two men n the 500 block of Swift Street around 9:30 p.m. Friday.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

"I'll shoot you." Albany woman alleges boyfriend stole her car, threatened to shoot her

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - The search is on for a man Albany Police say threatened to shoot his girlfriend while stealing her car. Officers with the Albany Police Department were called to the Lucile Street area Tuesday morning. Investigators say a woman and her boyfriend, later identified as 19-year-old Cedric Rollins, Jr. of Albany, were driving in her car, a blue Chrysler Sebring.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

GBI announces ASAC of Region 4 Field Office in Douglas

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announces the promotion of Jessica Hamilton to Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC) of the GBI’s Region 4 Field Office in Douglas. ASAC Hamilton will be responsible for assisting the Special Agent in Charge with the supervision of staff assigned to this regional field office. The Region 4 office conducts criminal investigations within an 11-county area of operation.
DOUGLAS, GA
wfxl.com

ABAC now offers new Criminal Justice degree program

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College has now introduced a new Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice degree program and is allowing current students as well as professionals working in the law enforcement field to enroll. Classes in the new four-year degree program will begin during the spring semester, and school officials...
TIFTON, GA
wfxl.com

Suspect wanted for breaking into Lamon Company, Albany

The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance locating a suspect wanted for burglary. 33-year-old Bryan Frantz is wanted for breaking into the business of The Lamon Company. Frantz stands 6’02 and weighs 250 pounds. Anyone who has information regarding this incident, should...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Suspect wanted for questioning flees and attempts to elude an Albany officer

Albany police are looking for a man who refused to stop during a traffic violation. Officers say, while patrolling the intersection of N. Madison St/W. Broad Ave, a vehicle ran a red light. Dispatch was notified of location and vehicle description. Sirens and lights were activated and the vehicle refused...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

No injuries reported after shooting near Monroe High School Monday afternoon

No injuries reported after a shooting in the 900 block of Lippitt Drive Monday afternoon. Upon arrival, Albany police made contact with Dougherty County school police and a witness. The witness told police that there were four black males near the intersection of South Harding Street and Lippitt Drive. The...
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy