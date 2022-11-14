Read full article on original website
City of Albany accepting Celebration of Lights participant applications
The City of Albany is delighted to announce the 32nd Annual Celebration of Lights! This festive event will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Downtown Albany. There is no better way to jump-start the holiday season than enjoying the City of Albany's Celebration of Lights event. This year’s...
Phoebe CEO signs Rose Dedication for annual Rose Parade
Phoebe will once again be represented on a float in the upcoming annual Rose Parade. On January 2, 2023, the Donate Life Rose Parade Float titled, “Lifting Each Other Up,” will include a dedication garden made up of roses with handwritten dedications by hospital CEOs across the country.
ChalkFest to draw a crowd in Downtown Albany Saturday
Albany Museum of Art ChalkFest will usher in the holidays on Saturday, November 19 with a day packed with 11 professional chalk artists, steamroller printmaking, glassblowing demos, craft beer tastings, live music, community chalk artists, an activities area for kids and families, food trucks, and more than two-dozen vendors. “AMA...
Blippi returns to the stage with a special stop in Albany this April
Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment are proud to announce that a new live show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, will again bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational antics of global sensation Blippi to stages across North America, with a stop in Albany on April 11, 2023. Tickets for Blippi:...
Former Valdosta high school among list of 10 "Places in Peril" in the state of Georgia
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released its 2023 list of 10 Places in Peril in the state on Wednesday. Beulah Grove Lodge and School in Douglasville (Douglas County);. Chickamauga Masonic Lodge No. 221 (Walker County);. Dasher High School in Valdosta (Lowndes County);. Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in...
In honor of National AIDS day, South Health District paints Valdosta red
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District Infectious Disease Program wants to bring awareness to those fighting HIV and AIDS through “Painting the Town Red” and recognizing World AIDS Day 2022. This year, South Health District will host their World AIDS Day luncheon on Friday,...
Harlem revitalization in Albany
Layota Cutts, Harlem Renaissance Corporation Representative (HCR), went to the Albany City Board of Commissioners to discuss the HCR's plans for Harlem revitalization. There are two plans which start by revitalizing the Carter's Grill Restaurant and the Civil Rights Institute to maximize the impact of these two locations in the Harlem district.
United Way grant helps Colquitt County School District literacy efforts
The Colquitt County School District is the recipient of two Community Impact Grants from the United Way, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) worth $10,000, and the Baby Packer Welcome Kits worth $8,000. The DPIL launched in the fall of 2021 in Colquitt County. Under the program, DPIL sends an...
Historic marker proposed for Albany Municipal Auditorium
The Albany Chapter of the Colonial Dames had requested approval to make a historical marker to be placed in the front of the Municipal Auditorium at the Albany City Commission meeting on Nov. 15th. The marker will highlight Albany's history and help attract tourism. The Colonial Dames will also sponsor...
Police: Woman told "this is the day you die" by attacker before being beaten in Albany
A woman is recovering after being assaulted over the weekend. Albany police responded to the 400 block of West Highland Avenue in reference to an aggravated assault just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, the victim told police that she was walking near the alleyway when an unknown black man...
Residents asleep inside home when struck by gunfire in Albany
The Albany Police Department responded to the 1000 block of University Street, in reference to gunshots being fired. Upon arrival at the scene two victims, 38-year-old Eric Douglas and 41-year-old Leon Douglas, told officers they both were sleep and as one of them got up to use the restroom, he heard a loud noise.
MISSING: Police looking for juvenile who could be in Cordele
The Cordele Police Department needs the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 15-year-old Ajaya Smith was last seen in the Sunset Homes Apartments area, in Cordele, according to police. Smith is 4’11 and weighs 115 pounds, she was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white sweater. If...
Warrants pending for Swift Street shooting that left three injured
Albany police announced Tuesday that warrants are pending following a shooting on Swift Street Friday. In a release to the media, police say a one-year-old suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left arm after gunfire was exchanged between two men n the 500 block of Swift Street around 9:30 p.m. Friday.
"I'll shoot you." Albany woman alleges boyfriend stole her car, threatened to shoot her
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - The search is on for a man Albany Police say threatened to shoot his girlfriend while stealing her car. Officers with the Albany Police Department were called to the Lucile Street area Tuesday morning. Investigators say a woman and her boyfriend, later identified as 19-year-old Cedric Rollins, Jr. of Albany, were driving in her car, a blue Chrysler Sebring.
GBI announces ASAC of Region 4 Field Office in Douglas
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announces the promotion of Jessica Hamilton to Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC) of the GBI’s Region 4 Field Office in Douglas. ASAC Hamilton will be responsible for assisting the Special Agent in Charge with the supervision of staff assigned to this regional field office. The Region 4 office conducts criminal investigations within an 11-county area of operation.
ABAC now offers new Criminal Justice degree program
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College has now introduced a new Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice degree program and is allowing current students as well as professionals working in the law enforcement field to enroll. Classes in the new four-year degree program will begin during the spring semester, and school officials...
No city drinking water systems affected after sanitary sewer spill in Albany
A force main break has caused a sanitary sewer spill in Albany. The break at the intersection of Midplace Avenue and North Flintrock Drive caused 11,250 gallons of sewage to be discharged into the drainage system between noon and 3:45 p.m. on Monday, November 14. City officials say that this...
Suspect wanted for breaking into Lamon Company, Albany
The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance locating a suspect wanted for burglary. 33-year-old Bryan Frantz is wanted for breaking into the business of The Lamon Company. Frantz stands 6’02 and weighs 250 pounds. Anyone who has information regarding this incident, should...
Suspect wanted for questioning flees and attempts to elude an Albany officer
Albany police are looking for a man who refused to stop during a traffic violation. Officers say, while patrolling the intersection of N. Madison St/W. Broad Ave, a vehicle ran a red light. Dispatch was notified of location and vehicle description. Sirens and lights were activated and the vehicle refused...
No injuries reported after shooting near Monroe High School Monday afternoon
No injuries reported after a shooting in the 900 block of Lippitt Drive Monday afternoon. Upon arrival, Albany police made contact with Dougherty County school police and a witness. The witness told police that there were four black males near the intersection of South Harding Street and Lippitt Drive. The...
