ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcyb.com

Local non-profit provides for families in need for the holidays

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A local non-profit is bridging the gap between community and those in need for the holidays. Seasons of Hope hosts the Secret Santa Project every year. It's just so heartwarming every year, it just bonds you a little closer, you have good memories and...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

United Way of Greater Kingsport celebrates fundraising campaign success

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The United Way of Greater Kingsport spent Thursday afternoon celebrating its success. A special fundraising campaign celebration took place Thursday, where the results to date of the 2022 fundraising campaign were announced. So far, $2.6 million has been raised, thanks to the generosity of the...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Night of Smiles at the Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Thursday night, Speedway Children's Charities gave out hundreds of thousands of dollars to local agencies focused on helping kids in our region. The organizations had the chance to see the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway and then pick up their checks at the finish line.
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

CSX Santa Train to return this weekend, celebrating 80th anniversary

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — "We love being able to come out into the community and serve the community," said Angela Costa with the CSX Santa Train. That's what the Santa Train does, and that's what we've been doing for 80 years and we're just so excited to be back to serve this wonderful community."
HAYSI, VA
wcyb.com

Local fire department receives autism awareness training and sensory bags

BRISTOL, V.a. (WCYB) — The Bristol, Virginia Fire Department received autism awareness training and sensory bags this week. They're called Ben's Blue Bags, started by Matt Kodicek who has a son with Autism Spectrum Disorder. He says they saw a need for the program and decided to create the program.
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Elk River Evergreens gearing up for busy holiday season

ELK PARK, N.C. (WCYB) — Thanksgiving turkeys may not be in the oven yet, but area Christmas tree farms are gearing up for a busy few days after the holiday. Elk River Evergreens, in Elk Park, North Carolina, recently opened for the season. They told News 5 some families have come out to choose the perfect tree already, but are anticipating business to be busy this coming weekend, and over the Thanksgiving holiday.
ELK PARK, NC
wcyb.com

Johnson City schools prepare for 500 new homes and longterm growth

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Johnson City commissioners gave the go-ahead for the annexation of a future 500-home development in Gray Tuesday night. It was the first of three required votes. Local schools are ready for the extra kids, but they’re concerned about long-term growth. Johnson City director of...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

School and business leaders recognize students in work-based programs in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Kingsport City Schools and business leaders recognized students in work-based programs on Tuesday. The students received special recognition from school leaders and the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce. Transition School to Work allows students with disabilities to receive hands-on training with local businesses as they migrate...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

William King Museum of Art receives Spirit of Virginia Award

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin made another stop in Southwest Virginia on Thursday. They visited William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, to present this year's sixth and final, Spirit of Virginia Award. The award recognizes unique qualities and standout achievements across...
ABINGDON, VA
wcyb.com

Keebler annexation approved on first reading

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new proposal in Gray could bring hundreds of new single-family homes near Ridgeview school. I think the affordability of the area makes this something that's very attractive." "What we want to make sure is that we are still providing affordable options and attainable...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

ETSU hosted the Tennessee Health Careers Summit and Expo, Tuesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — There's a big need for healthcare workers and East Tennessee State University hosted a program Tuesday, to try and get students in our region interested. The Tennessee Health Careers Summit and Expo showcased health professions and celebrated health as a career path for high...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Army recruiting numbers down nationwide

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — This past August, the army reported it recruited only about half of the soldiers it hoped for this fiscal year. The Army has publicly said it expects to be short of it's overall goal. News 5 was told recruitment efforts in this region are...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

South Fork Utility District aims to better communication with customers

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The South Fork Utility District is looking to improve communication with its customers. The utility district formed in 2020, when the Holston Utility District and South Bristol-Weaver Pike Utility Districts merged. For the last several months, some customers reported to News 5 they had been...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Interviews for Director of Sullivan County Schools, open to the public

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Sullivan County Board of Education announced Wednesday, that they are conducting interviews for the Director of Sullivan County Schools. The interviews will be held Monday, November 28 in the boardroom of the Department of Health and Education building located at 154 Blountville Bypass. Deidre...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Ski season kicks off at Sugar Mountain

SUGAR MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WCYB) — Colder temperatures are here, and it's providing the perfect conditions for skiers and snowboarders hitting the slopes. "It's been a long summer, couldn't wait to come back to the slopes," said Sasha Hayes, a snowboarder. Ski season kicked off this week at Sugar Mountain,...
SUGAR MOUNTAIN, NC
wcyb.com

House fire displaces family in Castlewood, officials say

CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WCYB) — A house is considered a total loss following a fire in Castlewood, according to officials. The St. Paul Fire Department posted on Facebook that crews responded just before 8 p.m. Monday to a house on Red Oak Ridge Road. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
CASTLEWOOD, VA
wcyb.com

The Ice rink at Bristol Motor Speedway is officially open

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The ice rink at Bristol Motor Speedway officially opened Thursday afternoon. News 5 WCYB is a sponsor of this yearly tradition. The cost is $12 Monday-Thursday and $15 Friday-Sunday. For more information, including a calendar that shows dates and times the rink is open, click...
BRISTOL, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy