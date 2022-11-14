Read full article on original website
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Shelters At or Near Capacity As Cold Snap Sends Region's Homeless Looking for ShelterJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Local non-profit provides for families in need for the holidays
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A local non-profit is bridging the gap between community and those in need for the holidays. Seasons of Hope hosts the Secret Santa Project every year. It's just so heartwarming every year, it just bonds you a little closer, you have good memories and...
United Way of Greater Kingsport celebrates fundraising campaign success
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The United Way of Greater Kingsport spent Thursday afternoon celebrating its success. A special fundraising campaign celebration took place Thursday, where the results to date of the 2022 fundraising campaign were announced. So far, $2.6 million has been raised, thanks to the generosity of the...
Night of Smiles at the Bristol Motor Speedway
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Thursday night, Speedway Children's Charities gave out hundreds of thousands of dollars to local agencies focused on helping kids in our region. The organizations had the chance to see the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway and then pick up their checks at the finish line.
CSX Santa Train to return this weekend, celebrating 80th anniversary
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — "We love being able to come out into the community and serve the community," said Angela Costa with the CSX Santa Train. That's what the Santa Train does, and that's what we've been doing for 80 years and we're just so excited to be back to serve this wonderful community."
Be a Santa to a Senior is aiming to bring smiles to seniors in the Tri-Cities
Another holiday tradition is underway in the Tri-Cities region with hopes of bringing smiles to seniors. Be a Santa to a Senior is celebrating 19 years of bringing smiles to a sometimes forgotten demographic. Last year 650 seniors in the area received gifts with help from the community. This year’s...
Local fire department receives autism awareness training and sensory bags
BRISTOL, V.a. (WCYB) — The Bristol, Virginia Fire Department received autism awareness training and sensory bags this week. They're called Ben's Blue Bags, started by Matt Kodicek who has a son with Autism Spectrum Disorder. He says they saw a need for the program and decided to create the program.
Elk River Evergreens gearing up for busy holiday season
ELK PARK, N.C. (WCYB) — Thanksgiving turkeys may not be in the oven yet, but area Christmas tree farms are gearing up for a busy few days after the holiday. Elk River Evergreens, in Elk Park, North Carolina, recently opened for the season. They told News 5 some families have come out to choose the perfect tree already, but are anticipating business to be busy this coming weekend, and over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Johnson City schools prepare for 500 new homes and longterm growth
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Johnson City commissioners gave the go-ahead for the annexation of a future 500-home development in Gray Tuesday night. It was the first of three required votes. Local schools are ready for the extra kids, but they’re concerned about long-term growth. Johnson City director of...
School and business leaders recognize students in work-based programs in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Kingsport City Schools and business leaders recognized students in work-based programs on Tuesday. The students received special recognition from school leaders and the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce. Transition School to Work allows students with disabilities to receive hands-on training with local businesses as they migrate...
Hardee's 5 Star Student: Kingsport co-op helping kids who are homeschooled shine
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to the National Home Education Research Institute, the number of parents choosing to homeschool their children is growing. With more kids at home, many parents are concerned about their kids' social skills. News 5's Kiley Hill visited a local co-op that's making sure students...
William King Museum of Art receives Spirit of Virginia Award
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin made another stop in Southwest Virginia on Thursday. They visited William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, to present this year's sixth and final, Spirit of Virginia Award. The award recognizes unique qualities and standout achievements across...
Keebler annexation approved on first reading
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new proposal in Gray could bring hundreds of new single-family homes near Ridgeview school. I think the affordability of the area makes this something that's very attractive." "What we want to make sure is that we are still providing affordable options and attainable...
ETSU hosted the Tennessee Health Careers Summit and Expo, Tuesday
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — There's a big need for healthcare workers and East Tennessee State University hosted a program Tuesday, to try and get students in our region interested. The Tennessee Health Careers Summit and Expo showcased health professions and celebrated health as a career path for high...
Army recruiting numbers down nationwide
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — This past August, the army reported it recruited only about half of the soldiers it hoped for this fiscal year. The Army has publicly said it expects to be short of it's overall goal. News 5 was told recruitment efforts in this region are...
South Fork Utility District aims to better communication with customers
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The South Fork Utility District is looking to improve communication with its customers. The utility district formed in 2020, when the Holston Utility District and South Bristol-Weaver Pike Utility Districts merged. For the last several months, some customers reported to News 5 they had been...
Interviews for Director of Sullivan County Schools, open to the public
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Sullivan County Board of Education announced Wednesday, that they are conducting interviews for the Director of Sullivan County Schools. The interviews will be held Monday, November 28 in the boardroom of the Department of Health and Education building located at 154 Blountville Bypass. Deidre...
Ski season kicks off at Sugar Mountain
SUGAR MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WCYB) — Colder temperatures are here, and it's providing the perfect conditions for skiers and snowboarders hitting the slopes. "It's been a long summer, couldn't wait to come back to the slopes," said Sasha Hayes, a snowboarder. Ski season kicked off this week at Sugar Mountain,...
House fire displaces family in Castlewood, officials say
CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WCYB) — A house is considered a total loss following a fire in Castlewood, according to officials. The St. Paul Fire Department posted on Facebook that crews responded just before 8 p.m. Monday to a house on Red Oak Ridge Road. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
The Ice rink at Bristol Motor Speedway is officially open
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The ice rink at Bristol Motor Speedway officially opened Thursday afternoon. News 5 WCYB is a sponsor of this yearly tradition. The cost is $12 Monday-Thursday and $15 Friday-Sunday. For more information, including a calendar that shows dates and times the rink is open, click...
Online petition claims Daniel Boone High School students do not feel safe
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — An online petition is making claims that students at Daniel Boone High School do not feel safe. The petition on change.org has received several hundred signatures. According to the author of the petition, the claims are based on issues dealing with the school's football team and school teachers.
