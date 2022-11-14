ELK PARK, N.C. (WCYB) — Thanksgiving turkeys may not be in the oven yet, but area Christmas tree farms are gearing up for a busy few days after the holiday. Elk River Evergreens, in Elk Park, North Carolina, recently opened for the season. They told News 5 some families have come out to choose the perfect tree already, but are anticipating business to be busy this coming weekend, and over the Thanksgiving holiday.

