FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Video of cute zoo animals in the snow goes viralJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Original Juice WRLD Biography: The Story Behind The Chicago NativeThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T ActJason MortonChicago, IL
Starbucks Red Cup Day is back! When to get your free red reusable cup at all Chicago locationsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
austintalks.org
Chicago Avenue’s “Soul City Corridor” construction begins
City officials broke ground this week on Chicago Avenue to kick off construction of two projects funded by Invest South/West: Austin’s “Soul City Corridor” and Austin United Alliance‘s development of the former Laramie State Bank building. Soul City Corridor, a project led by the city’s Department...
Lightfoot, CTA Officials Unveil New Funding Plans for $3.6-Billion Red Line Extension
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled a proposal Wednesday for a massive new Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district that would help provide financial backing to a $3.6-billion extension of the CTA’s Red Line on the city’s Far South Side. The proposed extension would run for 5.6 miles between the...
uptownupdate.com
Ald. Cappleman Responds To "Bring Chicago Home" Ordinance Criticism
On Monday, the City Council put on the agenda a vote on the "Bring Chicago Home" Ordinance, which if passed would put an additional tax on the sale of high-priced properties in Chicago. The money raised would support shelter and support for unhoused people in the city. With 25 aldermen...
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot lambasted on social media for allowing security detail to park in bike lane while she buys doughnuts
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot is taking a beating on social media — from cycling enthusiasts and their City Council champions — for allowing her bodyguard detail and security tail car to park both SUVs in a bike lane so she could run into a North Side doughnut shop.
Chicago Traffic Over Thanksgiving is Expected to Be Bad, Especially in This 1 Corridor
Thanksgiving this year falls on Thursday Nov. 24, and just as some are preparing turkeys, green bean casserole and Grandma's famous mashed potatoes, others are preparing to pack their bags and hitting the road. And according to experts, the latter are likely to find themselves sitting in a bunch of...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago makes 2,000 vacant lots available for private purchase — what to know
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that 2,000 vacant city lots are now for sale. The land can be bought through the ChiBlockBuilder. The initiative is to "put vacant land to productive use in a community-driven way," said Mayor Lightfoot. The land is for sale for specific uses, such...
blockclubchicago.org
Weed Dispensary Green Rose, Owned By Phil Stefani, Former Police Commander, Opens In River North
RIVER NORTH — One of the the state’s first social equity cannabis dispensaries opened last week in River North. Green Rose, located at 612 N. Wells St., officially opened Nov. 12 after passing state inspection early last week. Owners, which include restaurateur Phil Stefani and a former police commander, were some of the first to receive a social equity license to operate a dispensary in Illinois.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Mayors CHIP in to win Chicago Hub Improvement Program upgrades to Union Station
56 Chicagoland mayors, including Lori Lightfoot, recently joined forces to send a letter to U.S. transportation chief Pete Buttigieg and Federal Railroad Administration administrator Amit Bose endorsing Amtrak’s proposed $850 million Chicago Hub Improvement Program. The document highlighted the need for infrastructure improvements to Chicago’s historic Union Station. If the funding is approved, Amtrak would use the cash from a federal Mega Grant to upgrade the terminal, create more rail routes into the city, and launch a variety of new services.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold weather pattern on its way
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A very cold weather pattern will be with us tonight and last through the weekend.Lows tonight will be in the low 20s, but a gusty west wind will make it feel like the single digits and low teens with the wind chill. A few flurries will be possible overnight and through the day on Friday.Highs on Friday will only be in the mid 20s, but wind chills will be in the teens all day.Friday night wind chills will be in the single digits areawide, with actual lows in the teens. Saturday will feature a chance for light...
River North doorman carjacked, threatened with fire extinguisher: CPD
Chicago police said a doorman at a residential building in River North, on Kingsbury near Ontario was targeted. A man followed him into the building and grabbed a fire extinguisher, threatening to hit him with it and demanding the keys to his car.
SUV plows into White Castle in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A serious crash sent a sport-utility vehicle through the wall of a White Castle in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Tuesday.Incredible video shows the car on its side in the dining area of the White Castle, located at 3901 W. Madison St.Snow was falling in the Chicago area for much of the day Tuesday. It was not clear late Tuesday if weather was a factor.Officials have not said whether anyone was hurt.
Council approves land sale for Northwestern Medicine clinic on Cottage Grove
City Council approved Northwestern Medicine’s $970,000 purchase of 4800-34 S. Cottage Grove Ave., where the health care organization plans to build a $130 million outpatient center, at its Wednesday, Nov. 16 meeting. The four-story, 120,000-square-foot facility is part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Invest South/West project; the development will include...
Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Thursday
The Chicago Bears, Jewel-Osco and Miller Lite will give out meals to veterans and their families.
CTA safety efforts paying off, officials insist
The Chicago Transit Authority’s security chief says technology and new strategies are paying off as the agency and the police work to increase the safety of riders.
ABC7 Chicago
$10M Oak Lawn settlement approved after 2019 hit-and-run involving then-village manager
OAK LAWN, Ill. -- Oak Lawn has approved a $10 million settlement three years after the former village manager allegedly hit a man with his car, leaving him critically hurt, then fled the scene. Mark Berkshire was hospitalized for months after he was hit by Larry Deetjen's car in nearby...
Chicago public health commissioner warns of dramatic surge in flu cases
Chicago’s top doctor is concerned about the flu. Dr. Allison Arwady said the flu picture has changed dramatically in the past week. The Southeastern U.S. is really getting hit, she said, and we’re not far behind.
fox32chicago.com
Businesses warned after recent burglaries on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued an alert to businesses Wednesday after a string of recent burglaries on the South Side. In these incidents, suspects gain entry into commercial businesses and steal property from within, police said. The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:. At 4:35 a.m. Oct. 21...
fox32chicago.com
First came the cold and now comes the snow for Chicago
CHICAGO - The first 11 days of November were well above average, even as much as over 24 degrees above average. The streak of consecutive above average days that started in late October stretched to 15 days before ending on Saturday. Monday will be our third straight day below average. It looks like we could add at least another 10 consecutive colder than average days in a row to that streak.
fox32chicago.com
500 Chicago Public School students to get free winter coats
CHICAGO - As the temperature shifts, some families will struggle to meet basic needs this winter. That's why the nonprofit "Communities in Schools" is distributing necessary winter boots, coats and supplies to children and their parents. The giveaway event kicked off Wednesday at the Lawndale Christian Health Center. Families who...
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
