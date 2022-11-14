ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

austintalks.org

Chicago Avenue’s “Soul City Corridor” construction begins

City officials broke ground this week on Chicago Avenue to kick off construction of two projects funded by Invest South/West: Austin’s “Soul City Corridor” and Austin United Alliance‘s development of the former Laramie State Bank building. Soul City Corridor, a project led by the city’s Department...
CHICAGO, IL
uptownupdate.com

Ald. Cappleman Responds To "Bring Chicago Home" Ordinance Criticism

On Monday, the City Council put on the agenda a vote on the "Bring Chicago Home" Ordinance, which if passed would put an additional tax on the sale of high-priced properties in Chicago. The money raised would support shelter and support for unhoused people in the city. With 25 aldermen...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Weed Dispensary Green Rose, Owned By Phil Stefani, Former Police Commander, Opens In River North

RIVER NORTH — One of the the state’s first social equity cannabis dispensaries opened last week in River North. Green Rose, located at 612 N. Wells St., officially opened Nov. 12 after passing state inspection early last week. Owners, which include restaurateur Phil Stefani and a former police commander, were some of the first to receive a social equity license to operate a dispensary in Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Mayors CHIP in to win Chicago Hub Improvement Program upgrades to Union Station

56 Chicagoland mayors, including Lori Lightfoot, recently joined forces to send a letter to U.S. transportation chief Pete Buttigieg and Federal Railroad Administration administrator Amit Bose endorsing Amtrak’s proposed $850 million Chicago Hub Improvement Program. The document highlighted the need for infrastructure improvements to Chicago’s historic Union Station. If the funding is approved, Amtrak would use the cash from a federal Mega Grant to upgrade the terminal, create more rail routes into the city, and launch a variety of new services.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold weather pattern on its way

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A very cold weather pattern will be with us tonight and last through the weekend.Lows tonight will be in the low 20s, but a gusty west wind will make it feel like the single digits and low teens with the wind chill. A few flurries will be possible overnight and through the day on Friday.Highs on Friday will only be in the mid 20s, but wind chills will be in the teens all day.Friday night wind chills will be in the single digits areawide, with actual lows in the teens. Saturday will feature a chance for light...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

SUV plows into White Castle in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A serious crash sent a sport-utility vehicle through the wall of a White Castle in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Tuesday.Incredible video shows the car on its side in the dining area of the White Castle, located at 3901 W. Madison St.Snow was falling in the Chicago area for much of the day Tuesday. It was not clear late Tuesday if weather was a factor.Officials have not said whether anyone was hurt.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Businesses warned after recent burglaries on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police issued an alert to businesses Wednesday after a string of recent burglaries on the South Side. In these incidents, suspects gain entry into commercial businesses and steal property from within, police said. The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:. At 4:35 a.m. Oct. 21...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

First came the cold and now comes the snow for Chicago

CHICAGO - The first 11 days of November were well above average, even as much as over 24 degrees above average. The streak of consecutive above average days that started in late October stretched to 15 days before ending on Saturday. Monday will be our third straight day below average. It looks like we could add at least another 10 consecutive colder than average days in a row to that streak.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

500 Chicago Public School students to get free winter coats

CHICAGO - As the temperature shifts, some families will struggle to meet basic needs this winter. That's why the nonprofit "Communities in Schools" is distributing necessary winter boots, coats and supplies to children and their parents. The giveaway event kicked off Wednesday at the Lawndale Christian Health Center. Families who...
CHICAGO, IL

