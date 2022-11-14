Read full article on original website
Asian stocks mixed after Wall St falls on rate hike worries
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Friday after Wall Street declined following indications the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates higher than expected to cool inflation. Shanghai declined while Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Oil prices gained. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.3% on Thursday after...
Asian benchmarks mostly decline amid lingering China worries
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly declined Thursday amid concerns about the impact of China's “zero-COVID” strategy mixed with hopes for economic activity and tourism returning to normal. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai, while gaining in Sydney. Oil prices fell. Market watchers noted...
Treasury chief: UK faces "unprecedented global headwinds” as he announces emergency budget aimed at stabilizing economy
LONDON (AP) — Treasury chief: UK faces "unprecedented global headwinds" as he announces emergency budget aimed at stabilizing economy.
China should pay up for climate damage - German minister
BERLIN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Countries like China should contribute more to compensation payments for countries hit by climate-fuelled disasters, German Development Minister Svenja Schulze told broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk on Friday.
UK Treasury chief pledges more help for vulnerable in budget, offering support for those on benefits and pensioners
LONDON (AP) — UK Treasury chief pledges more help for vulnerable in budget, offering support for those on benefits and pensioners.
