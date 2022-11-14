Read full article on original website
U.S. Treasury’s Yellen: more effective oversight needed for crypto markets
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The recent failure of a major cryptocurrency exchange and its impact on holders and investors of crypto assets demonstrate the need for more effective oversight of crypto markets, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday. Treasury and othe regulators identified risks in crypto markets over...
Swiss National Bank issued 140 billion Sfr of bills, repos following rate hike
ZURICH (Reuters) – The Swiss National Bank has issued bills and repurchase agreements (repos) worth nearly 140 billion Swiss francs ($148.6 billion) after the central bank started its latest round of monetary tightening, SNB governing board member Andrea Maechler said on Thursday. The central bank deployed both instruments to...
Philippine central bank cannot stay put if Fed hikes rates-governor
MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippine central bank cannot stay put if the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates, its governor said on Friday, citing the need to limit the peso’s weakness. The Fed is expected to deliver a smaller 50-basis-point hike in December after four consecutive...
France’s Digital Virgo to list in U.S. in $513 million SPAC deal
(Reuters) – Digital Virgo said on Thursday it would list in the United States in a blank-check deal that values the French mobile payments platform at $513 million, including debt. The Lyon-based company operates in more than 40 countries and offers 2 billion-plus users a single platform to pay...
Goldman sees China’s real GDP growth rising to 4.5% in 2023
NEW YORK (Reuters) – China is likely to post real gross domestic growth (GDP) of 4.5% next year, largely due to the country’s gradual exit from its zero-COVID policy that could lead to a rise in consumption, Goldman Sachs wrote in a research note on Thursday. China is...
Wells Fargo starts small-dollar loans amid overdraft scrutiny
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Wells Fargo & Co introduced small-dollar loans to customers online, the bank said Wednesday, as overdraft fees draw greater scrutiny in the United States. The loans are for $250 or $500 with a flat fee of $12 or $20, respectively, to eligible customers, the bank...
NATO allies wake up to Russian supremacy in the Arctic
(Reuters) – The world’s largest satellite ground station, on the Svalbard archipelago off Norway, is used by Western space agencies to gather vital signals from polar-orbiting satellites. This January, one of two fibre-optic cables on the Arctic seabed connecting Svalbard to the mainland was severed. Norway was forced to rely on a back-up link.
Biden disputes Ukraine leader comments that missiles that landed in Poland weren’t Ukrainian
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday disputed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s comment that missiles that landed in Poland were not of Ukranian origin. “That’s not the evidence,” Biden told reporters at the White House upon returning from a trip to Asia. (Reporting by...
J.P.Morgan predicts a mild U.S. recession next year
(Reuters) – J.P.Morgan economists predict a “mild recession” in the United States in the back half of next year given expectations for the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy further in its battle against inflation. The investment bank sees the economy contracting by 0.5% by the fourth...
Brazil VP-elect Alckmin vows debt reduction, seeks to appease markets
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s incoming government will be fiscally responsible, Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin said Thursday, promising a budget surplus and reduction in public debt in effort to quell market unrest over a proposed welfare plan. In a conversation with journalists, Alckmin addressed the market’s negative reaction to...
Ukraine inflation to hit 30% by year-end – deputy cenbank governor
LONDON (Reuters) – Ukraine’s Deputy Central Bank Governor Kateryna Rozhkova said on Thursday inflation in the war-torn country would hit 30% by year-end and stay elevated next year. However, tight monetary policy would help manage price pressures in the months to come, Rozhkova added, speaking during the Ukrainian...
Brazil markets slump on incoming government budget proposal, Lula’s remarks
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian markets slumped on Thursday after the incoming administration of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva proposed exempting some 175 billion reais ($32 billion) from the spending cap on next year’s budget to pay for welfare programs. The drop came as Lula earlier in the day...
Philippines central bank raises policy rate by 75 bps
MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippine central bank raised its key policy rate by 75 basis points on Thursday. The move was widely expected after Governor Felipe Medalla said on Nov. 3 that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas needed to match the U.S. Federal Reserve’s 75 bps rate hike earlier this month.
IMF grants Senegal credit extension until January 2023
DAKAR (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund’s board has approved a request by Senegal for an extension of the stand-by arrangement and the arrangement under the standby credit facility to Jan. 10, 2023, the Fund said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Lisa...
World Bank financing arm IFC will discuss $2 billion Ukraine package in December
LONDON (Reuters) – The World Bank’s private investment arm will discuss a $2 bln support package for Ukraine at a board meeting in December, Lisa Kaestner, regional manager for Ukraine at the International Finance Corp (IFC) said on Thursday. The IFC expects to cover half the support, which...
BOJ head contender Nakaso urges removal of emergency support steps
(Reuters) – Central banks must remove emergency support measures once financial crises are over to avoid causing moral hazard in the market, former Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Thursday. Nakaso, who is considered one of the top candidates to become next BOJ governor, also...
EU to discuss migration problems at extraordinary meeting on Nov 25
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – EU home affairs ministers will hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss current problems with migration on Nov. 25, the Czech EU Presidency said on Thursday. “Ministers will address the current situation in all migratory routes,” the Presidency said in a tweet. (Reporting by Bart Meijer;...
South Korea’s Yoon calls for strong sanctions following North’s ICBM launch
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered officials to push for strong sanctions on North Korea after the reclusive regime fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday. During an emergency national security council meeting, Yoon also called for implementation of strengthened extended deterrence to counter...
China is making a plan to speed up COVID vaccinations – Chinese health expert
BEIJING (Reuters) – A Chinese health expert on Thursday said relevant government departments are making a plan to speed up COVID vaccinations and will release information to the public in due course. Shen Hongbing, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, made the comments at a press conference when...
Retail sales still below pre-Covid levels as UK faces grim outlook after autumn statement – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news
